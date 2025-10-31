5 Hollywood Actors Who Are Also Race Car Drivers

While Hollywood actors are often admired for their on-screen talent, some of them have passions that extend far beyond movie sets and red carpet appearances. Often, these stars are known to dabble in hobbies centered around music, art, or fashion. However, a select few have taken their adrenaline pursuits to the racetrack. These actors, not content with just pretending to drive fast cars in movies, have strapped themselves into real race cars and competed alongside seasoned professionals.
What’s even more interesting is that while a few become race car drivers for fun, others are professional Motorsport drivers. From legendary icons of Hollywood’s golden era to today’s modern stars, these actors developed a passion for fast cars and racing on tracks. Here are % famous stars known for their love of motorsports and who have become race car drivers.
1. Patrick Dempsey
For most television and movie fans, Patrick Dempsey is best known for playing neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd in the ABC medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy. However, to racing fans and enthusiasts, he’s McDreamy, a serious competitor on the racetrack. The Emmy-nominated actor made his professional auto racing debut in 2004. Dempsey ran two races at the Panoz Racing Series (GT class) series and finished in 9th position.
Since then, Dempsey has participated in prestigious events, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he secured a podium finish in the GTE-Am class in 2015. Patrick Dempsey’s dedication to racing has earned him respect within the motorsport community. Dempsey didn’t just race casually; he formed his own team, Dempsey Racing. The team made its auto racing debut in 2009. Balancing Hollywood with motorsport wasn’t always easy. However, the actor has admitted that if he had to choose, he’d pick racing over acting.
2. Frankie Muniz
Best remembered as the star of Fox’s sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, actor Frankie Muniz has had a surprising second act as a race car driver. After his television career slowed down, Muniz literally shifted gears and began competing in open-wheel racing. His first race was the 2004 Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race, in which he finished in seventh place. Actor Chris McDonald finished as the year’s celebrity winner, with Italian pro racer Max Papis winning the competition.
The following year, Muniz finished in 3rd position. Since then, he has participated in several competitions, including the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR. Muniz made his NASCAR debut in 2024, competing with the Joey Gase Motorsports team in the Xfinity Series and the Reaume Brothers Racing team in the Craftsman Truck Series. Since his first experience in the mid-2000s, Frankie Muniz’s commitment to motor racing was far from casual. Although injuries initially temporarily sidelined his racing career, he returned to motorsport years later, professionally.
3. Rowan Atkinson
English actor Rowan Atkinson is best known as the comedic genius behind the Mr. Bean and Blackadder characters. While he might not seem like a typical race car driver, he’s an avid motorsport enthusiast who has competed in several events, particularly historic car races. Besides his love for race cars, Atkinson also owns an enviable collection of high-performance cars, including McLarens and Aston Martins.
Although Atkinson isn’t a full-time professional racer, his dedication to the sport is undeniable. His racing obsession began in the late 1980s, when he competed in the Renault 5 Turbo UK Cup series. Three decades later, Atkinson has competed in several other race series and continues to do so.
4. Michael Fassbender
German-Irish actor Michael Fassbender has also made a name for himself in the racing world. A lifelong motorsport enthusiast, Fassbender transitioned from fan to competitor through the Ferrari Challenge series. He trained and competed under the guidance of professional drivers. Unlike other celebrities who treat racing as a casual hobby, Michael Fassbender has approached it with the same intensity and commitment that he brings to his acting career. In 2020, he competed at the European Le Mans Series. So far, his best European Le Mans Series result was a 5th-place finish in the 2021 series.
5. Jason Priestley
Canadian-American actor Jason Priestley may not be as famous as he was in the 1990s, but his influence on American television cannot be overstated. Best known for playing Brandon Walsh in the Beverly Hills, 90210 TV series, the actor later found a second passion behind the wheel. During the height of his television fame, Priestley began competing in various racing events. In 2002, he competed in the Indy Pro Series, racing under the Kelley Racing team. Although he hasn’t participated in any series ever since, Priestley remains a race car enthusiast, having co-owned a few racing teams.
