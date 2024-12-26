Lance Kerwin: 7 Things You Didn’t Know

Lance Kerwin gained fame as a child actor in the 1970s, playing starring roles in a variety of television series and movies. He is best remembered for his leading roles in James at 15, The Loneliest Runner, and Salem’s Lot. Kerwin also stood out for his performance as Danny Peters on Little House on the Prairie. On the silver screen, he only appeared in four feature films, including an uncredited role in Escape to Witch Mountain (1975). Others are Enemy Mine (1985) Outbreak (1995), and Cheering Section (1977). His exploits earned him a spot on vh1’s 100 Greatest Kid Stars (2005).
While he was considered to be “America’s leading boy actor of the late Seventies,” his formative years also came with challenges, leading to drug and alcohol problems at an early age. Lance Kerwin spent time in rehab before letting the old ways go and became sober in the 90s. He also gave up his acting career and embraced new religious beliefs as a converted Christian. Kerwin may have passed on in 2023 but his legacy in the movie industry still resonates with critics and viewers. Explore these lesser-known facts about the James at 15 star.
1. Lance Kerwin Was Raised by an Acting Coach and Talent Agent
The former child actor had the best support system in his budding days. Lance Kerwin was born on November 6, 1960, to Don Kerwin, an acting coach, and his wife, Lois who worked as a performer and talent agent. Kerwin was born the youngest of five brothers in Newport Beach, California, and grew up in Lake Elsinore, California in the United States. He attended Elsinore Junior High, graduating in 1975.
2. His Older Brother Shane Kerwin Often Served as His Stand-in
Born on May 9, 1957, Lance Kerwin’s older brother Shane is also an actor who served as his stand-in. Shane made his acting debut in 1976, appearing in one episode of ABC Afterschool Specials in an uncredited role. He is best known for his appearances in such films as Overboard (1987), Colors (1988), Casualties of War (1989), and State of Grace (1990). Some of Shane’s recent credits include Ed Gein in one episode of Monsters in 2022 and as Driver in the 2023 film Wilder Than Her.
3. Lance Kerwin Played Multiple Roles on ABC Afterschool Specials
From October 4, 1972, to January 23, 1997, ABC Afterschool Specials served as a platform for young actors to showcase their talent on television. Lance Kerwin debuted on the anthology television series in 1974 and ended his stint in 1976. He played multiple characters on the show, including P.J., The President’s Son, Peter Finley, Adam Rush, and Ezzie. Kerwin also churned out several television credits in the 1970s, including Little House on the Prairie, Gunsmoke, The Loneliest Runner, Wonder Woman, The Bionic Woman, and James at 15.
4. He Quit Acting in the Mid-1990s
Lance Kerwin continued to appear in television roles in the 1980s. He was seen as Billy Lee Daniels on CBS Schoolbreak Special in 1982 and followed it up with more television projects such as Trapper John, M.D., A Killer in the Family, and Murder, She Wrote. Lance Kerwin gave up his acting career after playing American Mercenary in Outbreak (1995), However, he reappeared in 2022 for his final screen role in The Wind & the Reckoning as Anderson.
5. Lance Kerwin Had 5 Children
Lance Kerwin was married two times before his death. His first married Kristen Lansdale but they divorced on an undisclosed date. The marriage produced his first daughter Savanah Kerwin before their divorce. In 1998, Kerwin married Yvonne Kerwin and they had four children. Kerwin’s children have not attained mainstream fame like their father and there’s no proof that they are interested in the entertainment industry.
6. Lance Kerwin Became a Pastor After Walking Away From Acting
Embracing Christianity reportedly saved Lance Kerwin from the vices that threatened his existence since childhood. In May 2004, he became an ordained minister while in July 2010, reports show that Kerwin served as a pastor at Calvary Chapel in Kapaa, Hawaii. The former actor also helped others like him by serving as a program leader at U-Turn for Christ, a Christian drug and alcohol rehabilitation organization.
7. Lance Kerwin Died of a Heart Disease
James at 15 alum Lance Kerwin suffered from ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease which led to his death on January 24, 2023. The former actor was 62 when he died in San Clemente, California. Left to mourn him are his wife Yvonne and five children. Here is a list of actors who died in 2023.
