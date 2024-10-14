4th And Final Season of ‘Upload’ Has Officially Wrapped

It’s time for fans of the wildly popular sci-fi comedy Upload to rejoice! Robbie Amell, who plays the lead Nathan Brown on the show, has dropped an update for the highly anticipated fourth and final season, leaving fans hopeful for a release date soon.
On October 10, 2024, Robbie Amell shared a carousel post on Instagram announcing that Upload Season 4 filming has officially been wrapped. The post featured snippets of the cast from previous seasons as well as from the upcoming final installment. With principal filming wrapped up, fans can expect the show to hit their screens sometime in the coming year. Amell thanks viewers for their continued support over the years and sets the anticipation at an all-time high in his caption laced with a touch of nostalgia in the following words:
“How it ended vs how it started…
The 4th and final season of Upload is officially wrapped and we can’t wait for you to see how it ends.”
Upload was greenlit for a fourth season back in March 2024, and considering the fact that Upload Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger, the wait for the new installment has been excruciating. Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of TV, Vernon Sanders, and creator of the show, Greg Daniels, made separate statements about the show’s ending. Sanders remarked how, although goodbyes are bittersweet, the series is taking its place in its “well-deserved afterlife.”Creator and showrunner Daniels promises that the ending will not leave fans disappointed while remarking that he intended for the show to be spread across four seasons from the get-go. The cast of Upload includes Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, and Daniels.
Greg Daniels Is Busy Creating New Show in ‘The Office’ Universe
View this post on Instagram
A new spin on the cult-classic sitcom The Office is in the works, with Greg Daniels and Michael Koman serving as creators and executive producers. Peacock has picked up the new iteration, which is not necessarily a spin-off but a new mockumentary show with a new cast set in the same universe.
The official logline for the untitled show states that the plot revolves around a documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch. They discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper while searching for a new subject, and the publisher is on a mission to revive it with volunteer reporters.
As of October 11, 2024, the cast of the spinoff includes Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Tim Key and Eric Rahill. In true The Office fashion cast members, Ikumelo, Edelman, and Rahill also serve as writers. While new updates are dropping by the minute, an official title and release date are yet to be revealed.
A release date for Upload Season 4 is yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Prime Video.
Follow Us