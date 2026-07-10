4 Deaths That Hit Different In The Boys Series Finale

The Boys series finale wrapped up five seasons of graphic violence and unruly superheroes, packing an impactful punch of deaths that strike a chord. With a lot to unpack, this Prime Video superhero show ended with a bang after a strong fifth outing that left fans divided. Known for its array of chaotic supes running wild, The Boys has always thrived on bloodshed and gory scenes, but the finale deaths hit different.
Based on the comic book series of the same name, not many superhero shows have built a reputation on chaos and unpredictability like The Boys. For the most part, the plot revolved around Homelander’s reign of terror and the many futile attempts to end it, leading to several brutal twists and casualties. However, The Boys season 5 featured deaths that carried emotional weight. From the long-awaited tragedy that befell Homelander to Butcher’s avoidable death, these The Boys series finale deaths made the most impact on fans.
Frenchie Made the Ultimate Sacrifice
The penultimate episode ended on a sad note with Frenchie’s unexpected death. In the episode, Frenchie (Tomer Capone) was on the brink of unveiling his successful experiment of using radiation treatment to bestow Soldier Boy’s (Jensen Ackles) power-neutralizing ability in Kimiko when Homelander invaded their hideout. Frenchie hid Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) before using himself as bait to distract the bloodthirsty Homelander.
In the process, he was exposed to extreme radiation and took a fatal blow. Frenchie also spooked Homelander by letting him know they succeeded in creating a weapon that would destroy him, prompting him to flee. A heartbreaking farewell ensued with Frenchie dying in Kimiko’s hands. Frenchie died a true hero, considering he started as a broken, chaotic character. The tragedy of his death set the pace for the explosive finale everyone has been waiting for.
The Deep Got the Perfect Ending at the Hands of His Loved Ones
Chace Crawford‘s The Deep is one of the most hated characters in The Boys, no thanks to his endless struggle to gain Homelander’s approval. In the season 5 finale, he failed once again to impress Homelander, who, in turn, tells him how he has little respect for him. During the invasion of the White House by Butcher and the team, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) offers to handle The Deep by herself and flies him away to continue the fight on a beach. After failing to talk sense into him, Starlight blasts The Deep into the ocean, where the friends and family he betrayed tear him apart. Interestingly, an octopus made the final strike that ends him.
Homelander Gets the Death He Deserves
Perhaps the most satisfying villain death in television history, Homelander’s death was everything viewers wished for and more. After five seasons of unleashing terror on people around him, Homelander met a pathetic death, aptly at the hands of Butcher on live television. Butcher and his team picked a perfect moment to ambush the psychotic supe during a live broadcast. Homelander had just declared himself “god,” threatening to get rid of anyone who refused to believe in his ascension. Then, Butcher and Kimiko (the only weapons that can harm Homelander) storm the room for the final battle.
With the help of Homelander’s son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Butcher restrained him long enough for Kimiko’s blast to strip him of his powers. In the process, Butcher, Ryan, and Homelander lose their powers. However, Butcher doesn’t need those extra abilities to give Homelander the beating of his life. It was the perfect face-off fans have been waiting for, Butcher vs Homelander, with nothing but their fists and no Compound V powers. Homelander ended up begging for his life while getting beaten up on live television. In true Butcher style, he showed no mercy, finishing him off with a crowbar to the head. Seeing Homelander brought so low before he’s killed is the climax of the show.
Butcher’s Avoidable Death
While fans watched Karl Urban‘s William “Billy” Butcher evolve through the series, even coming off as evil at times, it’s safe to say he never really lost his humanity. Eliminating Homelander was his main focus throughout the show, and even though he accomplished it, Butcher still felt empty and unfilled. His dog Terror dies, and Ryan rejects his offer to continue their family together. Indeed, it was the last straw for the morally gray character.
Left with nobody to care for, Butcher takes the supe virus to Vought Tower and sets it in the sprinklers. With Stan Edgar taking over management at Vought, Butcher fears the return of supes and the resulting chaos. As such, he aims to wipe them out before it happens. However, Hughie (Jack Quaid) tries to stop him and ends up shooting Butcher to stop him from pressing the detonator. Although he had to pay for his crimes as well, Butcher’s death has left fans divided. Despite his unstable personality, Butcher gained a strong following among fans of the show.
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