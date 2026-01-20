“She’s A Vampire But I Can’t Prove It”: 20 Famous Women Who Seem To Stay Forever Young

Hollywood may be obsessed with youth, but this group of women has cracked the code to aging backward—sometimes doing so naturally, other times with a little help from Botox.
The following stars have urged women in their fifties to avoid hiding or believing they’re “off the shelf.” They’ve also questioned the “hype” surrounding eternal youth.
In contrast, some have shamelessly admitted that, just like their fans, they’re also obsessed with their age-defying looks…or even credited their healthy appearance to their marriages.
Without further ado, here are 20 actresses and singers who look decades younger than they actually are.
#1 Demi Moore
Demi earned worldwide fame after playing a grieving girlfriend in the 1990 film Ghost.
During her press tour for The Substance, the 63-year-old actress spoke about society’s obsession with staying young, saying, “Anybody who thinks that getting older means life is less is sadly mistaken.”
She said the film that earned her an Oscar nomination helped her reflect on a time in her life when she placed “a lot of value” on her appearance and on trying to look young in the spotlight.
“I look at having my daughters, and I don’t want there to ever be in their minds that there is an end. To me, this is the most exciting time of my life,” Demi added.
Image source: Eric Catarina/Getty Images, demimoore
#2 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer, the daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, had her first major film role in the 1993 horror Leprechaun. The following year, she reached global fame when she starred as Rachel Green in the sitcom Friends.
The 56-year-old actress told Allure that she exercises a minimum of four times a week.
“Strength training is the most important thing for women in their 50s. If you lose muscle, your bones get brittle—osteoporosis. We fall down, we break a hip, and that’s a wrap,” she said.
Jennifer also told the magazine that she approaches aging with “positivity and gratitude.”
Image source: Jim Smeal/Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
#3 Salma Hayek
The Mexican beauty, who will turn 60 this year, has had an eclectic career, starring in From Dusk till Dawn, Frida, Grown Ups, and House of Gucci.
Salma told Vogue that she likes to keep her appearance natural. “Everybody is too overproduced, and they look gorgeous, but that’s not the look I want for myself.”
She said she prefers the non-invasive lifting device Ultherapy Prime over facial fillers and does not dye her hair, explaining that she wants to embrace what “the years have gifted [her].”
Image source: Miramax Films, salmahayek
#4 Heidi Klum
Heidi, the daughter of a hairdresser and a cosmetics company executive, won a modeling contest in her native Germany when she was 18.
During the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, she rose to fame after appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and later becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel.
The Project Runway host told People that she’s “all for Botox” but that she’s never undergone plastic surgery.
Heidi, who was recently pictured sunbathing without her top on in St. Barts, encouraged other women in their 50s to change their perception of aging.
“The biggest misconception [about] being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf. You’re not off the shelf,” she said. “We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see. Don’t hide in your 50s.”
Image source: Peter Kramer/Getty Images, heidiklum
#5 Milla Jovovich
Milica Bogdanovna Jovović, better known as Milla Jovovich, began her career as a model in the late 1980s.
After her film debut in The Night Train to Kathmandu, Milla became famous for her roles in the 1990s films Return to the Blue Lagoon, The Fifth Element, and The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc.
The Kyiv-born beauty shares three children with her husband, director Paul W. S. Anderson.
On her 50th birthday last month, she posted, “I feel like I’ve lived so many different lives over the last 50 years! So many eras come and gone, so many iterations of myself, and still iterating lol! I’m SO GRATEFUL for the good, the bad, and everything in between.”
Image source: Kurt Krieger/Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images
#6 Sofía Vergara
Sofía was discovered by a photographer while walking on a beach in her native Colombia. When she was 17, she appeared in a Pepsi commercial that aired in Latin America.
She is best known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family, which she played between 2009 and 2020.
The actress, 53, said she regularly gets Botox around her eyes but denied going under the knife for more invasive procedures, explaining that she doesn’t have time for post-surgery recovery.
Image source: SGranitz/Getty Images, sofiavergara
#7 Brittany Snow
Somehow, Brittany looks younger now than she did in 2004.
You may recognize the 39-year-old actress from the soap opera Guiding Light, the series American Dreams, the musical Hairspray, or the Netflix drama The Hunting Wives.
Last year, she addressed the speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery, writing on social media, “I’ve never had any surgery, not one. No nose job (people have told me I needed one! But no), no [work done on the] eyelids, no facelift. Nothing.”
She attributed her looks to losing “baby weight” from her face, minimal use of Botox, and lasers.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, brittanysnow
#8 Anne Hathaway
Anne seems to be drinking from the fountain of youth.
The picture on the left was taken in 2002 at the MTV Movie Awards, while the one on the right shows the actress in 2024 at the premiere of The Idea of You.
“To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it’s nice. But whatever the hype is, I’m interested in what’s beyond the concept of hype,” the Oscar winner, 43, told the Today Show in 2023.
Image source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Gary Miller/Getty Images
#9 Elizabeth Hurley
“Happy New Year 💋 Starting 2026 with a bang 💃🏻 #007Party,” the Austin Powers actress captioned a photo of herself in a fur coat and lingerie on January 2.
Elizabeth, who owns a beachwear line, impressed fans with her toned physique at 60 years old.
Comparing the recent photo of the star with a retro picture, a fan declared, “She’s a vampire, but I can’t prove it…”
“How tf does she look BETTER????” another fan wondered.
Asked if she was a fan of excessive plastic surgery, the British star replied, “No! I don’t think it makes you look younger. I think it just makes you look like you’ve got filler. It’s not my cup of tea.”
Image source: Steve Eichner/Getty Images, elizabethhurley1
#10 Eva Longoria
The photo on the left captures Eva at the 2002 Latin Grammy Awards, while the one on the right was posted to her Instagram page last year.
The star, known for The Young and the Restless and Desperate Housewives, continues to stun fans with her ageless beauty.
“We’re all aging. It’s happening, so you have no choice but to embrace it,” Eva, 50, told the Sunday Times. “I just want to age well. I want to be able to move, hike, get up and down stairs. I’m still carrying my son, and he’s 7.”
Image source: Robert Mora/Getty Images, evalongoria
#11 Halle Berry
The 59-year-old actress still looks much like she did in Monster’s Ball.
Halle has chosen to stay away from cosmetic surgeries because she’s “determined to age gracefully and naturally,” she told Fortune magazine.
The talented star spoke out against ageist views, particularly those affecting women, and the “shame” associated with menopause.
“As women, we’re being told that we have to find a way to stay eternally young…forever 30, as though we’re not allowed to be human and do what we’re naturally born to do. We’re born to age and d*e.”
Image source: Ron Galella/Getty Images, Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
#12 Kate Beckinsale
It’s hard to believe 24 years have passed between the English actress’ two photos.
The 52-year-old has famously starred in Serendipity, Click, and Underworld.
In an Instagram post, Kate said she’s tired of being accused of “having had unrecognizable surgery /using Botox using fillers / being obsessed with looking younger” ever since she turned 30.
“It happens constantly and it’s usually women that are doing it,” she added after denying that she has gone under the knife.
Image source: Chris Weeks/Getty Images, katebeckinsale
#13 Gwen Stefani
Believe it or not, the Hollaback Girl hitmaker is 56 years old.
According to Gwen, she is looking and feeling her best thanks to her relationship with country star Blake Shelton, whom she met on the set of The Voice.
“’I look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I’ve ever looked in my life in those photos. Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through.
“People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess. I’m kind of obsessed with how I’m aging, too.”
Image source: KMazur/Getty Images, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
#14 Julia Roberts
The Pretty Woman star was named World’s Most Beautiful Woman by People magazine a record-breaking seven times, the last one being when she was 50 years old.
Speaking with Notting Hill screenwriter Richard Curtis in 2024, Julia attributed her ageless beauty to “good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and the love of a good man.”
The actress, 58, is married to cameraman Daniel Moder, with whom she shares three children.
“Anytime you see someone who’s happy, it doesn’t matter how old they are,” she said.
Image source: Ron Galella/ Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#15 Sheryl Crow
Sheryl appears much younger than 63.
The All I Wanna Do singer-songwriter said a friend bought her a “Botox gift package” for her 42nd birthday after she complimented her good looks.
However, Sheryl immediately regretted the decision. “When the technicians came in, I saw they had those really high eyebrows and I just went, ‘What am I doing?’” she told Express UK.
She added, “Getting old is definitely not for sissies, to quote the great Bette Davis. I don’t love getting lines on my face, but I’m not going to get a facelift.”
Image source: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images, sherylcrow
#16 Tilda Swinton
The Oscar-winning star, 65, has embraced her gray hair, but her face has not changed much since the photo on the left was taken in 2008.
Her résumé includes films such as The Deep End, Michael Clayton, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Narnia, and four Wes Anderson movies.
Tilda explained that she very rarely wears makeup and that looking older is far from being one of her concerns.
”Aging is not something to be feared,” she said. “I’m interested in wrinkles appearing – I think it’s kind of fascinating. I wouldn’t want to be 23 again. And I wouldn’t want to be 53 again! I live with the reality that my life just gets better.”
Image source: Vera Anderson/Getty Images, Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images
#17 Cameron Diaz
“I feel very grateful that I get to turn another year older because not everybody does. Not everybody gets to grow old,” the actress said when discussing her Longevity Book, which features scientific research on how and why the female body ages.
“There’s no secret to aging well,” Cameron added. “There’s a basic way of doing it and it’s called living.”
The 53-year-old explained that the five pillars of wellbeing are: good nutrition, physical exercise, good night’s sleep, stress release, and meaningful relationships.
Image source: Ron Galella/Getty Images, Olivia Wong/Getty Images
#18 Donna D’errico
Donna hasn’t aged a bit since her Baywatch days in the 1990s.
The actress, 57, had her last film role in the 2022 crime Frank and Penelope.
Donna said she’s had plastic surgery to tighten her skin after losing weight; still, the former Playmate credits her youthful looks to her workout routine.
“Let me tell you something. You can’t create my body that you’ve seen me posting on Instagram in an operation room. It just can’t be done,” she said, responding to her critics. “There’s no amount of money that can do that.”
Image source: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images, Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
#19 Cindy Crawford
Cindy was featured in her first magazine cover when she was a junior in high school.
During the 1980s and 1990s, she walked runway shows for luxury brands such as Chanel, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Christian Dior, and was featured on the cover of multiple fashion magazines.
The supermodel, who will turn 60 this year, has revealed that she gets different cosmetic procedures, including Botox and vitamin injections.
“When I was 30, I might have said, ‘I’m just going to age in a way that honors time and is completely natural,’ but I’m no longer so highbrow about it,” she told the Ladies Home Journal.
“Too much Botox scares me and plastic surgery is really scary, but as long as you don’t use these things to change your face, I think it’s okay.”
Image source: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images, cindycrawford
#20 Alicia Silverstone
Alicia was 18 years old when she filmed Clueless, in which she played the popular Beverly Hills teen Cher Horowitz.
Three decades later, the 49-year-old actress continues to work, appearing in Bugonia alongside Emma Stone and being set to co-star in Tunnels with Susan Sarandon.
“I’m a natural girl and I don’t like putting chemicals in my body,” Alicia told the Wall Street Journal.
The actress and producer credits her vegan diet for helping her be her “sparkliest, healthiest, happiest” version of herself.
Image source: Ron Galella/Getty Images, aliciasilverstone
