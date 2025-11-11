Guy Re-Enacts Famous Movie Scenes With His Boss’s Dog

Redditor mmsspp‘s boss brings her dog Wrigley to work every day, and for the past month they’ve been reenacting romance scenes from famous movies. It all started with a silly Titanic photo, but things escalated quickly..
“We only ever do this for 5-10 minutes during lunch. I can’t say where we work, but it’s a large theater company that likes to think of itself as an Awesome Factory”
One month has passed and we’re presented with a handful of newly revived movie scenes with an amusing twist. From 80s classic “Say Anything” to “Brokeback Mountain”, from “Dirty Dancing” to “The Hunger Games”, here’s a collection of some delightful laughs!
Source: reddit.com
It all started with a single photo…Titanic (1997)
But things escalated quickly.. Dirty Dancing (1987)
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Top Gun (1986)
The Notebook (2004)
Ryan Gosling (1980- )
The Graduate (1967)
Ghost (1990)
Say Anything… (1989)
The Hunger Games (2012)
Spider-Man (2002)
