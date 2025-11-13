Amazon’s Life-Size Inflatable Speedboat Will Make You Feel Like A Millionaire

So, since summer is already here (sorry, Australians) it’s time to plan your weekend getaways with your best friends and family. But if you want to have some relaxing vacation time, it almost always comes at a price. Luckily, there are still ways to spend your holidays like royalty without losing all of your hard earned money. If you’re still not rich enough to get an actual speedboat (you’ll get there), you can spend this summer by replacing it with an inflatable one that is available on Amazon. Honestly, it’s just as good.
Turns out, Amazon sells a life-size inflatable speedboat
Image credits: Amazon
Not all of us can afford a yacht or a speedboat, but luckily, with the inflatable boat market booming, we can afford something that will definitely be fun, relaxing as well as a great option for you and all of your friends to enjoy a sunny day out in the lake.
This speedboat is designed to fit six people
The boat also includes an inflated rear swim platform, eight cup holders, an inflatable bench seat and five handles for easy mounting and dismounting.
And the best part, there is even a built-in cooler for your drinks so you could enjoy your day off even more.
The speedboat costs around $279.99
It also measures about 20 feet long x 10 feet wide and 3 feet tall.
The inflatable speedboat is available on Amazon
