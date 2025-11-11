40 Must-See Photos From The Past

The phrase “a picture is worth a thousand words” was coined by American newspaper editor Arthur Brisbane in 1911. It’s a simple notion that applies to many aspects of our lives, but especially to historical photos. Sometimes, one simple picture can tell you more about history than any story you might read or any document you might analyze.
These old time photos all tell stories about the historical figures or events that they represent. Once taken merely to document their present, they now help us witness the past. Many images only become iconic shots years later, once we understand their importance and historical context. From historical landmarks and famous people to the basic daily routines of the past, these old photos portray the history in a way that we can empathize with and understand more intimately.
Perhaps the wars, poverty, fights for freedom and little miracles of the past have lessons for us that we can use today? Scroll through our list of rare historical photos and see if we’ve learned anything.
(via sobadsogood)
Woman With A Gas-Resistant Pram, England, 1938
Unpacking the head of the Statue of Liberty, 1885
Elvis in the Army, 1958
Animals being used as part of medical therapy, 1956
Testing of new bulletproof vests, 1923
Charlie Chaplin at age 27, 1916
Hindenburg Disaster, May 6, 1937
Circus hippo pulling a cart, 1924
Annette Kellerman promotes women’s right to wear a fitted one-piece bathing suit, 1907. She was arrested for indecency
Annie Edison Taylor, the first person to survive going over Niagara Falls in a barrel, 1901
106-year-old Armenian Woman guards home, 1990
Baby cages used to ensure that children get enough sunlight and fresh air when living in an apartment building, ca. 1937
The original Ronald McDonald, 1963
Disneyland Employee Cafeteria in 1961
Advertisement for Atabrine, anti-malaria drug, in Papua, New Guinea during WWII
Soldier shares a banana with a goat during the battle of Saipan, ca. 1944
Little girl with her doll sitting in the ruins of her bombed home, London, 1940
Construction of the Berlin wall, 1961
Unknown soldier in Vietnam, 1965
Bookstore in London ruined by an air raid, 1940
Walter Yeo, one of the first to undergo an advanced plastic surgery and a skin transplant, 1917
Suntan vending machine, 1949
Measuring bathing suits – if they were too short, women would be fined, 1920’s
Martin Luther King with his son removing a burnt cross from their front yard, 1960
Hotel owner pouring acid in the pool while black people swim in it, ca. 1964
Lifeguard on the coast, 1920’s
Artificial legs, UK, ca. 1890
Mom and son watching the mushroom cloud after an atomic test, Las Vegas, 1953
Mother hides her face in shame after putting her children up for sale, Chicago, 1948
Austrian boy receives new shoes during WWII
Hitler’s officers and cadets celebrating Christmas, 1941
Christmas dinner during Great Depression: turnips and cabbage
The real Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin, ca. 1927
Last prisoners of Alcatraz leaving, 1963
Melted and damaged mannequins after a fire at Madam Tussaud’s Wax Museum in London, 1930
A space chimp posing to camera after a successful mission to space, 1961
Illegal alcohol being poured out during Prohibition, Detroit, 1929
Princeton students after a freshman vs. sophomores snowball fight, 1893
A beautiful suicide – 23 year-old Evelyn McHale jumped from the 83rd floor of the Empire State Building and landed on a United Nations limousine, 1947
First morning after Sweden changed from driving on the left side to driving on the right, 1967
