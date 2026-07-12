15 TV Shows So Bad They Earned 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

Television history is filled with ambitious failures, but earning a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score places a show in especially rare company. Understandably, not every television series can become a critical darling. While some shows arrive with major stars, massive marketing campaigns, and ambitious ideas, they collapse under poor writing, weak performances, or baffling creative decisions. When critics overwhelmingly reject a series, the result can be brutal on review aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes.
Earning a 0% score means no approved critic reviews were positive, placing those shows in a category few productions ever reach. What makes these failures fascinating is that many of them were expected to succeed. While some came from major networks, others featured recognizable actors or expensive production budgets. Yet despite the resources behind them, they became examples of how quickly audiences and critics can turn on a project. From sitcom disasters to forgotten dramas, these television shows earned the rare distinction of receiving a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
1. Amazing Grace (1995)
Premiering in 1995, Amazing Grace starred Patty Duke as a former singer who becomes involved in politics after moving to Washington, D.C. The series attempted to blend family drama with political comedy, but critics felt it never settled on a consistent tone. Reviews at the time described the humor as outdated and the storytelling as unfocused, which made it difficult for audiences to connect with the series. Despite Patty Duke’s respected career, the show struggled to build momentum.
Another issue was timing. Television in the mid-1990s was becoming increasingly competitive, with sitcoms and dramas finding sharper creative identities. Amazing Grace felt old-fashioned compared to many of its contemporaries, and audiences quickly lost interest. The series lasted only a season before disappearing from network schedules.
2. Daddio (2000)
Michael Chiklis led the sitcom Daddio in 2000, just before his career-defining role in The Shield. The show centered on a married father balancing work and family life while delivering sarcastic observations about parenting. Although the concept sounded relatable, critics believed the jokes relied too heavily on tired sitcom formulas that had already been done countless times before.
3. My Big Fat Greek Life (2003)
Following the massive success of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, television executives hoped to recreate that popularity with My Big Fat Greek Life. The sitcom brought back Nia Vardalos and several familiar elements from the hit film, but critics felt the magic of the original story had disappeared in television format. What worked as a heartfelt romantic comedy became repetitive in episodic storytelling.
Critics especially criticized the show for leaning too heavily on stereotypes without the charm that made the movie successful. Instead of expanding the characters in meaningful ways, the series repeated many of the same jokes from the film. Audiences who loved the movie expected something fresh and engaging, but the show failed to deliver.
4. Center of the Universe (2004–2005)
Center of the Universe followed two best friends as they navigated adulthood, relationships, and career struggles in Los Angeles. The sitcom starred John Goodman and attempted to combine workplace humor with traditional friendship comedy. Critics, however, argued that the show lacked originality and borrowed heavily from more successful sitcoms of the era.
5. Desire (2006)
The primetime soap opera Desire aired on MyNetworkTV during a period when networks were experimenting with telenovela-inspired programming. The show centered around romance, betrayal, revenge, and family secrets, embracing exaggerated melodrama at every turn. While soap operas often thrive on dramatic excess, critics felt Desire crossed into unintentional comedy. Many reviews described the acting as overly theatrical and the plotlines as absurdly convoluted. Instead of building suspense, the show overwhelmed audiences with nonstop twists that lacked emotional payoff.
6. $..! My Dad Says (2010)
Based on a popular Twitter account, $..! My Dad Says starred William Shatner as an outspoken father who delivered rude but humorous life advice. On paper, Shatner seemed perfectly suited for the role, but critics argued that the sitcom failed to translate short social media jokes into meaningful television storytelling.
Most reviews targeted the repetitive humor and weak scripts. The series often relied on the same formula of shocking insults followed by sentimental moments, which quickly became predictable. Critics also noted that adapting a Twitter feed into a full sitcom felt more like a marketing idea than a fully developed creative concept.
7. Miami Medical (2010)
Medical dramas have long been television staples, but Miami Medical struggled to stand out in a crowded genre. The series followed a team of trauma surgeons handling life-or-death emergencies in Miami. Critics felt the show offered nothing new compared to established medical hits like ER and Grey’s Anatomy.
Critics pointed to bland characters and formulaic storytelling as major weaknesses. Medical dramas usually succeed when audiences become emotionally invested in the doctors, but critics argued the characters in Miami Medical felt underdeveloped. Without compelling personalities or innovative storytelling, the series faded quickly from public attention.
8. Charlie’s Angels (2011)
ABC’s 2011 reboot of Charlie’s Angels attempted to modernize the classic crime-fighting franchise for a new generation. Despite stylish visuals and action sequences, critics argued the reboot lacked the fun and charisma that made earlier versions successful. Many reviews described the show as shallow and overly focused on appearance instead of storytelling.
The series also faced comparisons to the original television show and the popular film adaptations starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu. Critics believed the reboot never justified its existence creatively, offering little beyond glossy production values. The series was canceled after only a few episodes aired.
9. Work It (2012)
Few sitcoms received harsher criticism than Work It. The comedy followed two unemployed men who disguised themselves as women to secure pharmaceutical sales jobs. Critics immediately attacked the show’s outdated humor and reliance on gender stereotypes that many considered offensive even at the time of release.
Critics argued that the sitcom felt disconnected from modern audiences and social attitudes. Rather than presenting clever satire, critics believed the humor depended almost entirely on awkward stereotypes and predictable misunderstandings. Public backlash was intense, and the show was canceled after only a brief run.
10. Dads (2013)
Created by Seth MacFarlane and Alec Sulkin, Dads starred Seth Green and Giovanni Ribisi as successful businessmen whose lives are disrupted when their fathers move in. Despite the involvement of experienced comedy creators, the series received widespread criticism for offensive jokes and weak writing.
Critics particularly condemned the show’s use of racial and sexist humor, which many felt relied on lazy stereotypes rather than sharp satire. While some critics appreciated its crude comedic style, others found the sitcom outdated and mean-spirited. Its poor reception overshadowed any potential the series may have had.
11. Saint George (2014)
George Lopez returned to television with Saint George in 2014, a sitcom centered on a successful entrepreneur balancing his career, ex-wife, and eccentric family members. FX promoted the series heavily, hoping Lopez’s comedic style would resonate with audiences seeking a traditional family sitcom. Instead, critics dismissed the show as outdated and formulaic. They particularly criticized the predictable jokes and stereotypical character portrayals. Even Lopez’s natural charisma could not save the series from overwhelmingly negative reviews. Saint George lasted only one season before being quietly canceled.
12. South of Hell (2015)
The supernatural horror series South of Hell centered on a demon hunter struggling with her own inner darkness. Produced by Eli Roth, the show aimed to combine horror, action, and psychological drama. Critics, however, felt the series failed to develop a coherent tone or compelling mythology.
Many reviews noted that the show borrowed heavily from better supernatural dramas without adding fresh ideas. The dialogue and visual effects were also criticized for lacking polish. Although horror television has a loyal fanbase, South of Hell failed to generate enough excitement to survive beyond its first season.
13. Real Rob (2015)
Comedian Rob Schneider created and starred in Real Rob, a semi-autobiographical sitcom exploring his personal and professional life. The series featured appearances from Schneider’s real family members and celebrity friends, but critics argued the humor felt self-indulgent and outdated.
Critics frequently compared the show unfavorably to other celebrity-driven comedies that balanced self-awareness with stronger storytelling. Instead, Real Rob was criticized for weak jokes and thin plots that revolved too heavily around Schneider’s public persona. Even longtime fans struggled to defend the series against negative reviews.
14. Hunters (2016)
Syfy’s Hunters followed a government agent investigating alien terrorists hiding among humans. The series blended science fiction with conspiracy thriller elements, but critics believed the execution was messy and confusing. Many reviews described the pacing as slow and the narrative as overly complicated.
Science fiction audiences often embrace ambitious storytelling, but critics argued Hunters lacked the clarity needed to keep audiences invested. Characters were considered underdeveloped, and the series struggled to build emotional stakes. Despite its ambitious premise, the show lasted only one season.
15. The Reunion (2022)
Released in 2022, The Reunion attempted to blend mystery and drama as a group of former classmates reconnects years later. Critics acknowledged the show’s intriguing premise but argued that the execution failed to deliver meaningful suspense or emotional depth.
Several reviews noted uneven pacing and predictable twists that diminished the mystery’s impact. Ensemble dramas depend heavily on strong character chemistry, but critics felt the relationships lacked authenticity. As a result, the series failed to generate the critical support needed to overcome its negative reception, earning it a 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating.
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