14 Actors Who Were Fired Mid-Production

Not every Hollywood collaboration works out as producers envision, since productions rarely go exactly as planned. Sometimes creative differences, off-screen controversies, or personal issues force studios to make difficult decisions. In a few cases, several actors have even been dismissed after filming had already begun, leading to recasting and expensive reshoots.
Over the years, some of Hollywood’s biggest names have found themselves unexpectedly replaced. While certain departures happened quietly, others played out in full view of the public. Admittedly, a handful of these recastings ended up benefiting the projects involved. From blockbuster movies to hit television shows, here are 15 actors who were fired and replaced mid-production.
Danny Masterson (The Ranch)
Netflix removed Danny Masterson from The Ranch while production was ongoing. The decision came after multiple allegations against the actor became public. His character was subsequently written out, allowing the series to continue without him.
Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy)
Isaiah Washington was one of the original stars of Grey’s Anatomy, but controversy behind the scenes overshadowed his work. ABC chose not to renew his contract following a highly publicized dispute with cast members. His departure changed the dynamics of the medical drama during its early years.
Clayne Crawford (Lethal Weapon)
Clayne Crawford‘s time on Lethal Weapon ended after reports of tension and conflicts on set. Despite playing one of the show’s leads, he was dismissed after two seasons. Producers recast the role with Seann William Scott in an effort to keep the series alive.
Thomas Gibson (Criminal Minds)
Thomas Gibson spent more than a decade on Criminal Minds before an altercation with a writer-producer led to his dismissal. The actor was initially suspended, but the studio eventually severed ties completely. His character’s sudden exit surprised longtime viewers of the show.
Charlie Sheen (Two and a Half Men)
Charlie Sheen was television’s highest-paid actor when his feud with creator Chuck Lorre exploded into public view. CBS and Warner Bros. ultimately removed him from the sitcom during production. Ashton Kutcher later joined the series, which continued for several more seasons.
James Purefoy (V for Vendetta)
James Purefoy originally played the masked revolutionary in V for Vendetta. However, creative differences reportedly arose during filming, leading to his departure. Hugo Weaving eventually took over the role and supplied the character’s voice.
James Remar (Aliens)
James Remar was cast as Corporal Hicks in James Cameron‘s Aliens. After filming had already started, he was replaced by Michael Biehn. Reports over the years have pointed to personal issues as the reason behind the change, especially following his drug possession-related arrest.
Jean-Claude Van Damme in (Predator)
Long before Arnold Schwarzenegger battled the iconic alien hunter, Jean-Claude Van Damme was inside the creature suit. Producers soon realized the original design and performance were not working as intended. Van Damme exited after voicing his discomfort with the suit and screen time, and the alien itself was redesigned into the version audiences know today. The role was ultimately played by the late Kevin Peter Hall.
Samantha Morton (Her)
Samantha Morton initially voiced the artificial intelligence Samantha in Spike Jonze‘s Her. After principal photography wrapped, the filmmakers decided the voice wasn’t quite right for the character. Scarlett Johansson replaced Morton, and the movie went on to receive widespread acclaim.
Harvey Keitel (Apocalypse Now)
Harvey Keitel spent weeks filming Francis Ford Coppola‘s war epic before the director concluded that a different approach was needed. Martin Sheen stepped into the lead role, and much of the footage had to be reshot. The troubled production eventually became one of cinema’s most famous stories.
Kevin Spacey (All the Money in the World)
Few recastings have attracted as much attention as Kevin Spacey‘s removal from All the Money in the World. Following allegations against the actor, director Ridley Scott made the unusual decision to replace him after filming had already been completed. Christopher Plummer reshot the scenes just weeks before the movie’s release.
Stuart Townsend (The Lord of the Rings)
Stuart Townsend spent months preparing to play Aragorn in Peter Jackson‘s fantasy trilogy. A day before filming began, the filmmakers decided they wanted an older actor in the role. Viggo Mortensen was brought in at the last minute and ultimately became one of the franchise’s biggest stars.
Ryan Gosling (The Lovely Bones)
Ryan Gosling had committed to Peter Jackson’s adaptation of The Lovely Bones and even gained weight for the role. Unfortunately, the actor and director had very different visions for the character. Jackson chose to replace him with Mark Wahlberg shortly after production began.
Eric Stoltz (Back to the Future)
One of Hollywood’s most famous recastings involved Eric Stoltz and Back to the Future. Several weeks into filming, director Robert Zemeckis and producer Steven Spielberg concluded that the tone wasn’t working. Michael J. Fox stepped into the role of Marty McFly, and the rest became movie history.
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