Hey Pandas, What Is Your Earliest Childhood Memory And How Do You Know It’s Real? (Closed)

So, I really don’t remember a lot of my childhood and literally, my earliest memory is when I was 5 years old and developed an infection in my hip socket. I was in the hospital for 8 weeks. Does anyone have memories from when you were toddlers?
#1
I would have to say that I don’t have any recollection of my life before getting sick with a bone infection about a month after I turned 5 years old. Literally nothing. It could be because I was a sick child with a rare congenital heart defect, but I have friends that remember being toddlers.
#2
This was when we lived in northern Minnesota. We used to cut our own Christmas trees each year (we usually had a small one for ourselves and the pets and a huge one for the whole family). One year I went with my older sister on the snowmobile to pick out and cut a small tree (my sister is nearly 7 years older than me). I was riding in the a sled pulled behind the snowmobile and she told me to make sure to hold on to the tree. By gods I held on to that tree, even when it got caught on another tree and pulled me from the sled. She didn’t notice until after she got back home and our mother asked where I was. By then it was dark. She found me sitting in the snow still holding that darn tree. I was 5.
#3
When I was 2 and I rode in the mall train and I have photos
#4
I was 3 or 4 and my dad accidentally slammed my fingers in the front door. I know it’s real because My parents talk about it sometimes.
#5
I must’ve been between one and a half to two years old when I broke a water bottle over my arm and had to go to the hospital. I have a very weird memory of going through some large checkpoint in a deserty area on the way, like at a border or a military base, which definitely is not real, but the rest of the story is. I know because I still have a scar from the cuts.
#6
I remember a room from the first house I lived in when we were moving out and my bedroom was empty. I was 2
#7
I’m one of those rare ones that can remember my babyhood. Idk which came first, falling off the diaper table with a stinging smack ( I think I had a nightmare about it, too, and thought my mom did it on purpose.) or sitting in my high chair being fed while my mom or dad pretends the spoon is an airplane or train. I remember my first birthday, trying to touch the balloons and listening to The Beatles and Genesis playing on the stereo. Of course I cannot prove it but I have photos of some of these times, lots of photos. I can also recall laying in the pram while my mom sang lullabies and nursery rhymes. I would look at the photo albums a lot. My parents took tons of pictures. That could be why I can recall things so far back.
#8
I remember staying in yorkshire on a smallholding with free ranging rescued animals wandering everywhere- dogs, cats, ponies, potbellied pigs, sheep, badly behaved goats, an angry llama called Rupert 😂 i was only about 2 but i remember being in cobbled yard with my mum helping me bottle feed lambs and their little tails wagging. I have a rubbish memory but i still remember this it’s probably why i love animals so much
#9
I was 4 and playing with my cousin. We were throwing a frisbee and after my cousin threw it, it hit me in the lip and I really don’t like frisbees now.
#10
First ever day of school. I was 3, and me and another girl (who would later become one of my best friends) were arguing over how to pronounce sugar.
#11
I remember my oldest memory as the moment my parents told me I could go and see my grandmother. I was happy to take a plane on my own, I was only 5 :)
#12
Around 3 years old, had a nightmare that this demon came out from under my bed and was going to hurt my 1 year old brother. Seemed like a very real dream. I fought with the demon and it went away. I don’t remember waking up or anything, just going to my parents room and crying and I ended up sleeping the rest of the night with them. My mom sort of remembers this, but it’s mostly me. I just realized this too, I think that dream is why I like sleeping with just mattress, no bed frame or whatever.
I also have a faint memory of climbing on top of the fridge at 2 years old. My mom told me that story a lot.
