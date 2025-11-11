When Identical Twins Grow Up

Chinese photographer Gao Rongguo has created a touching series of photographs that juxtaposes pairs of identical twins in China. That catch is that they are all over the age of 50 – we get to compare not only their appearances, but how their lives have remained similar or how they’ve changed.

Ringguo’s photo series is a wonderful exploration of nature vs. nurture. Biologically, all of these siblings hould be nearly identical, but their different life experiences may (or may not) have caused them to grow apart or to change in different ways. They seem nearly identical, yet they are both unique individuals who have made their own life choices. The artist returned to his native Shandong province to find these pairs of twins.

“He/she used to have the same face, living in the same family, but their lives changed due to various reasons after growing up,” Rongguo said. “I take these identical twins in their fifties face-to-face. This is a way similar to the way one would look into the mirror.”

