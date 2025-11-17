Hey Pandas, What Was Your Parents’ Reaction When You Told Them You Were A Part Of Or An Ally Of LGBTQ+? (Closed)

What was your parents’ reaction?
#1
I didn’t really need to tell them I was an ally as my parents have always been allies too. My mum did ask myself and each of my siblings whether we were gay though, and made sure we knew that was okay, purely because we weren’t dating anyone at the time lol. I have seen my dad process the inclusion of trans into LGBTQI+ though. He was never derogatory but needed to educate himself a bit because it was not something he had thought about before. My stepdad was similar, especially as he has a niece who is trans. He had to learn what pronouns to use etc.
#2
I just kinda told them and they told me to be safe (because of homophobes) and that they supported me. I know that I’m lucky enough to have supporting parents tho, so this wouldn’t work for a lot of people
#3
No one in my family has ever cared that I’m gay but when I came out as trans it caused my mom to just start being actively transphobic every time it comes up. She’s going to be furious once I’m 18 and get top surgery/hrt. She pretends that the reason she doesn’t like me being trans is because it hurts her and she’s actually started crying about it but it’s just because she’s transphobic and can’t bear to think that her perfect daughter who’s a copy of her in every way doesn’t exist. I’m only partially out to her and will probably never fully come out because she’d be even weirder about pronouns
#4
For context, when I came out to my mom we were in the middle of a huge argument and she was goin through my phone. Also, she’s one of those people who is super accepting of everyone, but she thinks that there are way to many genders and sexualities.
My mom would’ve found out that I was pan by looking through my phone, so I decided that I would rather tell her than have her find out. Her first reaction was to ask me to explain what pansexual means (despite the fact that I know she knew what it meant), and then she said something along the lines of “in my expirience people using pan as a label are just using it so they can have s3x with lots of people.” I told her that that was just a stereotype, and she went “No, that’s Sierra.” Now, Sierra is the 30-something year old daughter of one of my mom’s friends, and until that moment I had no idea that she was pan. In fact, I know practically nothing about her because I’ve only met her a few times and have never said more than a casual hello to her. I don’t know what she does in her own time, and I genuinely don’t care. But apparently her actions dictate my life because we happen to have the same sexuality.
My mom later apologized and she now understands better what pansexual means. She’s also going to get me pride pins, so that’s cool.
#5
I just told my mom who I had a crush on and she nodded and gave me a hug
