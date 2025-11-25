12 Must-Watch Black-and-White Films of the 21st Century

In a world dominated by 4K visuals and CGI blockbusters, black-and-white films have carved out a surprisingly bold space in 21st-century cinema. Modern filmmakers continue to use monochrome visuals not as a nostalgic gimmick, but as a deliberate artistic choice. The beauty of today’s black-and-white films lies in how they bridge the past and present, honoring classic filmmaking while exploring new ideas.
In recent years, some of the most captivating stories have been told through this classic lens. Whether crafted by seasoned auteurs or daring new voices, these films showcase just how versatile and emotionally charged black-and-white filmmaking can be. From romantic dramas and comedies to experimental films, the list spans across multiple genres. Here are 12 black-and-white films every true movie fan must see at least once in their lifetime.
1. Good Night, and Good Luck (2005)
George Clooney’s 2005 historical drama Good Night, and Good Luck examines the tension between journalism and political power in 1950s America. The film centers on real-life broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow (portrayed by David Strathairn) and his clash with U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy during the height of the Second Red Scare. Set almost entirely within the smoky confines of a CBS newsroom, the story follows Murrow and his team as they risk their careers to challenge McCarthy’s fear-driven tactics and defend the integrity of the free press. Good Night, and Good Luck also starred Clooney, Robert Downey Jr., Jeff Daniels, and Tate Donovan.
2. Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same (2011)
This 2011 independent quirky sci-fi romantic comedy Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same mostly flew under the radar, despite being critically acclaimed. The film follows three awkward aliens who arrive on Earth on a mission. Disguised as humans, they navigate New York City’s dating scene in search of love, with hilarious and touching results. At the center of the story is Zoinx (Susan Ziegler), one of the aliens, who unexpectedly falls for Jane, a lonely clerk at a greeting card store. As their romance grows, the line between genuine emotion and intergalactic duty begins to blur.
3. Frances Ha (2012)
Directed by Noah Baumbach, the black-and-white comedy-drama Frances Ha centers on Frances Halladay (Greta Gerwig). Frances, a 27-year-old aspiring dancer in New York City, struggles to find stability in her career, friendships, and sense of identity. When her best friend and roommate, Sophie Levee (Mickey Sumner), moves out, Frances faces a series of personal and professional setbacks that force her to confront adulthood on her own terms.
4. Nebraska (2013)
Alexander Payne’s road comedy-drama, Nebraska, features a star-studded cast. The film follows an aging, alcoholic father, Woody Grant (Bruce Dern), who becomes convinced that he has won a million-dollar sweepstakes prize. Determined to claim his winnings, Woody insists on traveling from his home in Montana to Nebraska to collect the supposed fortune. Reluctantly, his son David (Will Forte) agrees to drive him, hoping the road trip will give them a chance to reconnect. Nebraska also starred June Squibb, Bob Odenkirk, and Stacy Keach.
5. Ida (2013)
Although not an American black-and-white film, the Polish drama Ida joins the list for its impressively crafted storyline. Ida tells the story of a young woman on the brink of taking her vows as a nun. Set in 1960s Poland, Ida follows Anna (Agata Trzebuchowska), an orphan raised in a convent, who learns from her estranged aunt, Wanda (Agata Kulesza), that her real name is Ida Lebenstein and that she’s Jewish. Together, they embark on a journey across the Polish countryside to uncover the fate of Ida’s family during World War II. Ida won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.
6. Roma (2018)
Alfonso Cuarón’s historical drama Roma is a semi-autobiographical drama about his life. Roma follows a year in the life of Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), a domestic worker for a middle-class family in Mexico City during the early 1970s. The black-and-white film captures Cleo’s quiet resilience as she navigates personal heartbreak and social upheaval within a country undergoing political change. Set against the backdrop of Mexico’s unrest, Cuarón paints a deeply emotional portrait of family, class, and womanhood.
7. The Lighthouse (2019)
One of the more notable black-and-white films of the past decade is Robert Eggers’ 2019 drama, The Lighthouse. The film, starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, is set in the late 19th century. The Lighthouse plot follows two lighthouse keepers who are assigned to a remote and storm-battered island off the New England coast. As their isolation intensifies and the harsh conditions take their toll, tensions between the two men spiral into paranoia, hostility, and madness.
8. Bait (2019)
For all lovers of British drama, Bait is a must-watch. The film is set in a small Cornish fishing village, with the story centered on Martin Ward (Edward Rowe). Martin is a traditional fisherman struggling to make a living after his family’s house is sold to wealthy Londoners who have turned it into a vacation home. As tourism and gentrification transform his community, Martin’s resentment grows. This leads to simmering tensions between locals and outsiders that eventually boil over. Bait is the only black-and-white film on the list with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.
9. Mank (2020)
David Fincher’s biographical drama Mank chronicles the tumultuous journey of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (portrayed by Gary Oldman) as he crafts the screenplay for Citizen Kane (1941). The black-and-white film is set in 1930s and 1940s Hollywood, and follows Mank’s struggles with alcoholism, studio politics, and powerful figures who shaped the industry’s golden age. Besides exploring the tension between creativity and credit, Mank also delves into Mankiewicz’s complicated relationships with Orson Welles (Tom Burke), media tycoon William Randolph Hearst (Charles Dance), and actress Marion Davies (Amanda Seyfried).
10. Hundreds of Beavers (2022)
This independent slapstick comedy Hundreds of Beavers has been one of the most underrated black-and-white films of the 21st century. Set in the snowbound 19th-century wilderness, Hundreds of Beavers follows Jean Kayak (Ryland Tews), a cider-maker whose livelihood is destroyed when beavers wreak havoc on his applejack barrels. Stranded, hungry, and desperate, Jean turns to trapping wild animals in hopes of survival and redemption.
His journey becomes even more personal when he falls for the merchant’s daughter. He then learns that winning her hand will require him to deliver hundreds of beaver pelts. The film plays out almost entirely without spoken dialogue. Hundreds of Beavers leans on physical comedy, sight gags, anthropomorphic animal costumes, and inventive visuals to tell its story.
11. Passing (2021)
The black-and-white historical drama Passing was Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut. The film is based on Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel. Set in 1920s New York City, the story follows two light-skinned Black women, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Bellew (Ruth Negga), whose lives reconnect after being apart for years. While Irene lives comfortably within Harlem’s Black community, Clare has chosen to “pass” as white. As the two women rekindle their friendship, their bond grows increasingly complicated by issues of identity, privilege, jealousy, and desire.
12. The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)
Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth is one of the most popular black-and-white films of the 21st century. The film is a stylized adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic. The film follows Macbeth (Denzel Washington), a Scottish nobleman, who encounters a trio of witches on the battlefield, prophesying that he will become King of Scotland.
Spurred on by this prophecy and urged on by his ambitious wife, Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand), he commits regicide, setting off a chain of violence, betrayal, and paranoia as he seeks to secure his hold on power. The Tragedy of Macbeth may not be a new story, but Denzel Washington does justice to this adaptation. It is a must-watch among all black-and-white films on the list.
