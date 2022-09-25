10 Things You Didn’t Know About Maya Henry

Maya Henry probably never imagined that she would become a public figure, but that’s precisely what happened over the last several years. Although she has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager, her relationship with Liam Payne has gotten the most attention recently. The couple may have called off their engagement for good, but that hasn’t stopped the world from continuing to link the two together. However, Maya is doing her best to separate herself from her former partner and is excited about moving forward and doing her own thing. Continue reading to learn ten things you didn’t know about Maya Henry.
1. She Is a Texas Native
Texas is easily one of the most well-known states in the country. It has been the birthplace of countless well-known people, and Maya Henry is proud to be one of them. She was born and raised in the state; no matter where she goes, it will always be near and dear to her heart.
2. She Is a Dog Mom
Maya has no children, but she is still a proud mom, and her right. She has an adorable fur baby named Winston, her pride and joy. Even though Winston doesn’t have his own Instagram profile, he makes regular appearances on Maya’s, and her followers seem to love him.
3. Maya Henry Loves to Travel
Just because Maya has spent most of her life in Texas doesn’t mean she doesn’t like exploring other places. She loves visiting new cities and experiencing what they have to offer. She has traveled across the United States and other parts of the world. London, Paris, and Dubai are some of the cities she’s gone to.
4. She’s Family Oriented
Unlike some public figures, Maya has chosen to stay pretty private regarding her personal life. However, one thing she’s always been open about is the fact that she comes from a close family. She looks forward to spending time with her loved ones as often as possible.
5. Her Quinceañera Cost Millions of Dollars
Maya’s introduction to the spotlight came when she was just 15 years old. She made headlines all over the internet after news broke that her quinceañera (15th birthday party) cost around $6 million. The celebration was beyond lavish and boasted more than one celebrity performer. If she ever gets married, it will be hard for her wedding to top such a great birthday party.
6. She Likes Giving Back to Others
When people heard about Maya’s extravagant birthday party, they probably quickly assumed that she was just another bratty teenager. However, that was never the case. Maya has always been passionate about helping others, something about her that hasn’t changed over the years. She plans to continue using her platform to help those in need.
7. Maya Henry Isn’t Afraid to Get a Little Political
Politics is a subject that most people shy away from. After all, conversations between people with differing political views can get very heated quickly. However, Maya has never been shy about letting the world in on her political views. In 2016, she showed her supposed for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
8. She Has Some Acting Experience
As far as we know, Maya doesn’t have professional acting experience. However, that hasn’t stopped her from getting into the entertainment industry. She has done a little acting over the years, including an appearance in a short film in 2019. According to her page on IMDB, she has also completed two projects that have not yet been released. It’s unclear if she plans to do more acting in the future.
9. Maya Henry likes to Stay Active
Maya is someone who likes to stay camera ready at all times. She takes good care of herself both mentally and physically. Despite having a hectic schedule, she does her best to stay as active as possible. Whether going for a walk on a beautiful day or sweating through a good boxing workout.
10. She’s Appeared in Some Major Publications
Maya Henry’s quinceañera and her relationship with Liam Payne aren’t her only claims to fame. She is also a talented model who has gotten to work on some pretty cool projects over the years. Her photographs have appeared in several well-known magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar and Glamour. We’ll probably see her in even more publications in the years to come.