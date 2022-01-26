Jennie Nguyen probably never imagined that one day she would become a reality TV star. However, if there’s one thing we all know, life is full of surprises. Jennie became a cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for the show’s second season and fans were excited to see what kind of fun, new energy she brought to the series. Although she was originally well-liked by many fans, that has since changed. While Bravo has not yet shared any information on her future with the franchise, there is a chance that season two will be Jennie’s first and last with the show. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jennie Nguyen.
1. She Was Born In Vietnam
Jennie is originally from Vietnam and she is the first Vietnamese woman to be a cast member in the Real Housewives franchise. Although she has lived in the United States for several years, she is very proud of her roots and she hopes to use her time on the show to share her culture with the world.
2. She Enjoys Connecting With Viewers
Since joining the RHOSLC cast, Jennie has really embraced her time in the spotlight. She seems to love connecting with others and she understands that popularity is an important part of whether a cast member’s contract gets renewed. She has made it a point to interact with viewers on social media – especially Twitter.
3. She Loves Food
Jennie is the type of person who likes to take good care of her body, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t like to indulge in good food. She is a self-proclaimed foodie and she loves being able to try all kinds of foods. Jennie also likes to travel and enjoy dishes from other parts of the world.
4. RHOSLC Is Her Only TV Experience
When Jennie first appeared on the show, she was a natural in front of the camera. As a result, some people may be surprised to know that that was actually her first time being on camera. From what we can tell, Jennie doesn’t have any TV experience outside of RHOSLC.
5. She Has A YouTube Channel
If you’re a fan of Jennie’s, you’ll be excited to know that seeing her on RHOSLC isn’t the only time you get her on your screen. She started a YouTube channel where she has posted several food-related videos. At the moment, her channel has just 127 subscribers and just over 3,400 views.
6. She Made Offensive Comments On Social Media
2022 has gotten off to a rough start for Jennie. Recently, old Facebook posts have resurfaced that has left lots of RHOSLC fans feeling extremely disappointed in the reality TV star. On a now-deleted Facebook page, Jennie shared several racially suggestive posts and seemed to agree that people protesting racism and police brutality should have violence enacted upon them. Although she has since apologized for the posts, many people have already written her off.
7. She’s a TikToker
Instagram and Twitter aren’t the only platforms where Jennie has been working on building a following. She also has a TikTok account where she posts a wide variety of content. Her TikTok profile has more than 1,700 followers and her videos have gotten more than 8,600 views.
8. She Loves a Good Adventure
Jennie is the kind of person who is all about living life to the fullest and she wants to make as many memories as possible. Needless to say, she’s always down for a fun adventure and she doesn’t mind a good adrenaline rush. In fact, going dog sledding is one of her favorite things to do.
9. Lisa Barlow Recommended Her for the Cast of RHOSLC
Have you ever wondered how Jennie got the opportunity to be on RHOSLC? The answer is actually pretty simple. During an interview with Salt Lake Magazine, Jennie said, “I was recommended by my really good friend, Lisa Barlow…I was like, “You know what, I’m a stay at home mom. My kids are heading back to school. Maybe let’s do something exciting. I knew it would be very rough and you know, I love a challenge. I wanted to see if it fit my lifestyle and it seems like a fun thing to do to get to know these women and their lifestyles. Pretty much, I wanted to get to know these ladies more because it seems like they are extraordinary women. So that’s why I joined.”
10. She Was An Entrepreneur
These days, Jennie is a stay-at-home mom, but that wasn’t always the case. She was also a successful businesswoman who owned several medical clinics focused on helping people with substance abuse issues. It’s unclear if she has any plans to ever get back in the business world.