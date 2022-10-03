Home
Movies
10 Captivating Moments in Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

10 Captivating Moments in Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

A closer look at the lead actors in the movie, Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. sets the stage for an entertaining masterpiece. As the movie progresses, it metamorphoses into a satirical exposé of the hypocritical, extravagant, and sometimes scandalous activities that have plagued some megachurches in the past decades.

The storyline focuses on a black community megachurch pastor and wife forced to close their church when the pastor is enmeshed in a sex scandal. The Ebo twin sisters did the movie — Adamma Ebo wrote and directed the movie, while Adanne Ebo was the movie’s producer.

The lead roles are played by iconic black actors Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall. Let’s take a look at some captivating scenes in the movie that stand out from the rest.

Spoiler alert: if you’ve not watched the movie, the post contains lots of spoilers

A Cussing Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Credit: Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Too often, we hold pastors to a higher standard and expect them to always be above the vulnerability of the seven deadly sins. A few scenes into the movie and Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs is angry and seen cursing for stepping on chewing gum with his expensive Italian shoe. He forgets the documentary crew is still filming and tries to persuade them to delete the clip.

The Obsessive Fascination with Prada

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Credit: Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

There’s no denying the beauty, style, and elegance of Prada; even the Devil wears Prada (pun intended). So, it’s not entirely surprising to be obsessed with the fashion house. However, what’s more amusing is that Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs and his wife Trinitie forget they hired the documentary crew to show how simple and down-to-earth they were. One can only imagine what was going through the crew’s minds as they saw their Sunday walk-in closet.

The Devout Five

The Devout Five

Credit: Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Typical of any religious leader, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs and his wife have the unwavering support of his few congregants. He refers to them as the Devout Five. It was the first time in the movie we were introduced to them. Irrespective of the story out there about the pastor, these five either believe it to be false or believe God called the pastor to save more souls, irrespective of any temptation he might face.

The Theatrical Water Baptism

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Credit: Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Up until this point, the pastor and his wife may have convinced a significant number of viewers that they truly were set on the path to redemption. However, viewers are left amused by the pastor’s insistence on repeating the baptismal rebirth prayer due to the couple’s inability to agree on the correct pronunciation of “Amen”.

Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs Gets Vulnerable

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Credit: Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

With no evidence to prove that the pastor was indeed guilty of the charges that created the scandal, viewers’ doubts are cleared when the pastor touches the face of Basil. We sense a great amount of attraction from the pastor and clarification that he truly has a thing for young male adults.

Trinitie Childs’ Patience is Tested

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Credit: Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Keeping up appearances is certainly not an easy feat to achieve, especially when you’ve come to be despised by most community members. But, as Trinitie continues to promote the church’s reopening, she meets with a lady who is not scared to bear her mind out. Trinitie holds on for as much as possible, lets out a curse, and quickly follows up with a blessing. Whew! Does that count as a sin?

Audacity or Pride?

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Credit: Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Realizing that the Sumpters will be dedicating their new Heaven’s Home Baptist Church on the same Easter Sunday as them, the Childs decide to pay them a visit. What initially seemed like a plea to move the new auditorium’s dedication date ends up being a command. The Sumpters would have none of it but do not fail to help commit the plans into God’s hands.

The Price to Pay for Redemption

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Credit: Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

If there’s one thing viewers would agree on, it has to be the commitment of Trinitie to that of her husband. On a request by her husband to promote the church’s reopening by worship miming, Trinitie goes with it to paint her face with white mime make-up.

Trinitie Can’t Take It Anymore

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Credit: Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

After an open confrontation with Khalil, Trinitie understands the secret is finally out to the documentary crew and whoever gets to watch it. She delivers a few minutes outburst and reinforces her commitment and dedication to sticking with her husband.

Trinitie Realizes There Won’t Be A Comeback

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Credit: Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

While Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs continues to bask in the euphoria that congregants would come en masse (at least 500) and attend the church’s reopening, things become clearer for Trinitie. Her days of being the first lady are at an end. The scandal has left irreparable damage to their reputation.

 

Have you watched the movie? What was the most captivating scene for you?

Related Posts

About The Author

Yin
More from this Author

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Critics Don’t Love Melissa McCarthy’s New Show With Husband Ben Falcone
The 10 Best The Wire Episodes of All Time
All You Need To Know About True Thompson
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
10 Captivating Moments in Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Bullet Train
The Star-studded Casts of the Bullet Train Movie
Logan Director James Mangold Responds To The Return of Wolverine
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Performances That Deserved an Academy Award
Beyonce Cheers on Her Sister Solange at the New York City Ballet
No Preview
10 Things That Will Make You Forgive Adam Levine After Recent Cheating Scandal
Ranking the Top 10 Jujutsu Kaisen Characters
Ranking the Top 10 Demon Slayer Characters
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content