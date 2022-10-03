10 Captivating Moments in Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

A closer look at the lead actors in the movie, Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. sets the stage for an entertaining masterpiece. As the movie progresses, it metamorphoses into a satirical exposé of the hypocritical, extravagant, and sometimes scandalous activities that have plagued some megachurches in the past decades.
The storyline focuses on a black community megachurch pastor and wife forced to close their church when the pastor is enmeshed in a sex scandal. The Ebo twin sisters did the movie — Adamma Ebo wrote and directed the movie, while Adanne Ebo was the movie’s producer.
The lead roles are played by iconic black actors Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall. Let’s take a look at some captivating scenes in the movie that stand out from the rest.
Spoiler alert: if you’ve not watched the movie, the post contains lots of spoilers
A Cussing Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs
Too often, we hold pastors to a higher standard and expect them to always be above the vulnerability of the seven deadly sins. A few scenes into the movie and Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs is angry and seen cursing for stepping on chewing gum with his expensive Italian shoe. He forgets the documentary crew is still filming and tries to persuade them to delete the clip.
The Obsessive Fascination with Prada
There’s no denying the beauty, style, and elegance of Prada; even the Devil wears Prada (pun intended). So, it’s not entirely surprising to be obsessed with the fashion house. However, what’s more amusing is that Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs and his wife Trinitie forget they hired the documentary crew to show how simple and down-to-earth they were. One can only imagine what was going through the crew’s minds as they saw their Sunday walk-in closet.
The Devout Five
Typical of any religious leader, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs and his wife have the unwavering support of his few congregants. He refers to them as the Devout Five. It was the first time in the movie we were introduced to them. Irrespective of the story out there about the pastor, these five either believe it to be false or believe God called the pastor to save more souls, irrespective of any temptation he might face.
The Theatrical Water Baptism
Up until this point, the pastor and his wife may have convinced a significant number of viewers that they truly were set on the path to redemption. However, viewers are left amused by the pastor’s insistence on repeating the baptismal rebirth prayer due to the couple’s inability to agree on the correct pronunciation of “Amen”.
Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs Gets Vulnerable
With no evidence to prove that the pastor was indeed guilty of the charges that created the scandal, viewers’ doubts are cleared when the pastor touches the face of Basil. We sense a great amount of attraction from the pastor and clarification that he truly has a thing for young male adults.
Trinitie Childs’ Patience is Tested
Keeping up appearances is certainly not an easy feat to achieve, especially when you’ve come to be despised by most community members. But, as Trinitie continues to promote the church’s reopening, she meets with a lady who is not scared to bear her mind out. Trinitie holds on for as much as possible, lets out a curse, and quickly follows up with a blessing. Whew! Does that count as a sin?
Audacity or Pride?
Realizing that the Sumpters will be dedicating their new Heaven’s Home Baptist Church on the same Easter Sunday as them, the Childs decide to pay them a visit. What initially seemed like a plea to move the new auditorium’s dedication date ends up being a command. The Sumpters would have none of it but do not fail to help commit the plans into God’s hands.
The Price to Pay for Redemption
If there’s one thing viewers would agree on, it has to be the commitment of Trinitie to that of her husband. On a request by her husband to promote the church’s reopening by worship miming, Trinitie goes with it to paint her face with white mime make-up.
Trinitie Can’t Take It Anymore
After an open confrontation with Khalil, Trinitie understands the secret is finally out to the documentary crew and whoever gets to watch it. She delivers a few minutes outburst and reinforces her commitment and dedication to sticking with her husband.
Trinitie Realizes There Won’t Be A Comeback
While Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs continues to bask in the euphoria that congregants would come en masse (at least 500) and attend the church’s reopening, things become clearer for Trinitie. Her days of being the first lady are at an end. The scandal has left irreparable damage to their reputation.
Have you watched the movie? What was the most captivating scene for you?