Your Holiday Gift Guide To The Best 10 Walking Dead Gifts And Toys

We recently saw the season finale of The Walking Dead series after an impressive 11 seasons. This, however, never meant the end of our walking dead journey. In fact, it is simply the beginning as the show sets the wheels turning for spin-off series you have to watch.
The already existing spin-offs like Fear The Walking Dead and Tales Of The Walking Dead, and the ones yet to be released like Walking Dead: Dead City, are all meant for your blood-curdling entertainment, and none I’m sure will disappoint.
As a walking dead fan, I know you simply can’t wait for the new upcoming spin-off franchise. Well, here is a guide of gifts from Amazon that will definitely make the wait a little more bearable. By grabbing an Amazon Prime membership, shipping will be faster, delivery free, and guess what? You even get exclusive deals on selected items. Go get your walking dead gift and armor yourself to battle any undead creeping your way!
1. Royal Bobbles Rick Grimes Bobblehead
Amount listed: $29.95
Deal Amount: $17.95
Can’t wait for the reappearance of Rick? Here is a Royal Bobbles Rick Grimes Bobblehead that might be just as good as the real Rick. The mini figure is just as bad, made of resin, and Rick has a lightly peppered beard with slicked-black hair. He didn’t forget to bring his gun.
2. Daryl Dixon New Wings Pullover Hoodie
Amount listed: $39.99
Sizes available: S, M, L, XL, XXL
Felt bumped out when you couldn’t put your hands on Daryl’s winged leather jacket? Here’s the perfect New Wings Pullover Hoodie with the exact signature wing design on the back. It is made of cotton and polyester and can be worn by both men and women.
3. Lucille Negan Hardwood Replica Bat
Amount listed: $55
Deal Amount: $50
The Hardwood Replica Bat can be the perfect display and a must-have in your walking dead collection. It is made of maple hardwood that is hand-cut, giving it the perfect authentic look.
4. BEMINH Funny Crew Socks
Amount listed: $39.99
Colors available: gray, black, white
We want you to be comfortable anytime you watch The Walking Dead or any of its mega spin-offs, and that is why you have to get these cotton-spandex BEMINH Funny Crew Socks.
5. Escape Room In A Box: The Walking Dead Board Game
Amount listed: $32.99
Deal Amount: $22.86
There’s nothing better than actually putting yourself in the shoes of your favorite actor or actress and wondering what exactly you would have done. This board game promises you all those thrilling and adrenaline-packed moments you’ve always craved.
6. Funko Pop! Carol
Amount listed: $15.99
How can you not have a mini-Carol on your bedstand or your living room? Well, here’s your chance to rectify that huge mistake with the Funko Pop! Carol. It is made of vinyl and comes with an awesome collectible box.
7. Color-Changing Zombie Mug
Amount listed: $15.99
I know you liked all the zombie scenes we got from The Walking Dead. Now you don’t even have to put the show on to get a handful of the scenes, just get a cup of tea! At first, the coffee mug is white and white, but the image of bloody hands trying to escape reveals itself once you put it in hot liquid.
8. Cardboard People Daryl Dixon Life Size Cardboard Cutout
Amount listed: $49.95
This gift is perfect for all the fans addicted to the sensation Daryl Dixon. It is a life-size cutout measuring 70 inches and a whole 25 inches wide. Your themed parties just got to the next level, “If Daryl dies, we riot.”
9. Walking Dead Zombie Undead Shelf Sitters
Amount listed: $32.99
Deal Amount: $22.86
This would make the perfect gift for anyone obsessed with the undead franchise. The Walking Dead Zombie Undead Shelf Sitters consists of the classic “hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil” poses.
10. KIILA The Walking Dead Negan Quotes Throw Pillow Covers
Amount listed: $15.76
Finally, something special for the Negan fans. The Negan throw pillow cover has the perfect image of the sensation with iconic quotes he has said during the series.