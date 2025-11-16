Facebook Group Gives 50 Perfect Examples On How To Ruin A Home

We’re pretty sure about one thing—nobody was born an architect. It takes years of study and practice to become an expert in the art, history, and engineering of the built world. Yet, some think that designing a house from the ground up is a task they can do themselves.

Even if we agree that architecture is subjective, sometimes there’s no denying the flaws people make. In fact, some home designs turned out so wrong, they’ve made their way into the You Should Have Hired An Architect Facebook group, which is showing why not hiring a professional is a mistake.

From weirdly shaped roofs to open concept toilets, take a look at some of the pictures we have collected from the group and make sure to upvote the most bizarre ones!

Also, scroll down for our interview with Allison Beer McKenzie, the admin of this Facebook group, where we talk about the errors people make when designing a home themselves and the benefits of hiring an expert.

#1 Challenging Physics, Mathematics, Gravity, Engineering, Space, Time, Nasa, Einstein And The Holy Spirit!

Image source: Gaurav Joshi

#2 Nope. I Am, However, Impressed That Someone Took This Photo Without Being In It

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#3 Home Of Brave

Image source: Adrián Navarro

#4 It Looks Like Someone Couldn’t Stop Adding Floors

Image source: Marina Butkina

#5 This Is So Atrocious That I Just Realized There Are Two Dogs In The Front Yard

Image source: Alexis Rabinowitz

#6 Future Er Visit

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#7 What Should We Do With All This Space? More Toilets!

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#8 Lack Of Alignment

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#9 Accident Waiting To Happen

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#10 Murder Vibes

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#11 Boob Lights

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#12 My Ocd Is Having A Breakdown

Image source: Jonathan D Schultz Ala

#13 Huh. Never Seen A Commercial Toilet Partition In A Single Family Home Before

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#14 Figured You Guys Would Get A Kick Out Of It

Image source: Amarie Phoenix

#15 Such A Welcoming Front Door. This Gets Worse The Longer I Look At It

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#16 Bathroom Carpet

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#17 Eeeek! But Whyyyyy

Image source: Samantha James

#18 Hope Your Guests Are Observant

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#19 New Construction In Dallas. “Interesting” Roof

Image source: Gary Johnson

#20 World’s Smallest Island

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#21 Solitary Stove

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#22 Too Many Turrets

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#23 Multitasking Too Hard

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#24 This….

Image source: Roberta Bray-Enhus

#25 Open Concept Toilet

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#26 Kitchen Tub

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#27 Wtf Is Up With That Railing?

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#28 Addition? What Addition?

Image source: Chandin Geihsler

#29 This Is A Luxury Hotel In My City (São Paulo, Brazil)

When it was built, everybody was like “ooooh, what an AMAZING piece of architecture!!!!”. It’s supposed to look like a ship, but all I can see is a rotten slice of watermelon. A boyfriend at the time, who was an architect, called me crazy for saying it’s ugly. Am I? It’s called Hotel Unique in case anyone wants to look up and see how weird the rooms look. They have a window between the bed and the bathroom. As for me, I can only see pictures, because it’s insanely expensive to stay there

Image source: Mariana Marinovic

#30 Universal Design At Its Finest

Image source: Marney Lindsay

#31 Silly Shutters

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#32 Glad This Is The Back

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#33 Driving Down The Street In The Very Fashionable And Pricy West Loop Of Chicago. I Literally Had To Stop Dead In My Tracks To Comprehend And Then Photograph This. So Very Much Wrong

Image source: Helen Tsatsos

#34 I Have To Give Them Credit For Utilizing All Of Those Awkward Spaces

Image source: facebook.com

#35 The Next Evolution Of Barn Doors Looks Captivating

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#36 A Man’s Boat Is His Castle!

Image source: Douglas S Heckrotte

#37 This Isn’t Ideal

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#38 The Only Way This Could Be Worse, I Think, Is If There Was A Sleeping Tawny-Colored Cat Right On The Middle Step

Image source: Samantha James

#39 Cult Vibes

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#40 I Feel Like The Mason Had A Bad Day Near The Beginning

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#41 If You’re Going To Insist On A Classical Column Wrap, At Least Align The Capital Correctly

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#42 Neck Pain And A Head Injury Anyone?

Image source: Virginia Lee

#43 Summoning Infinity

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#44 Elevation Challenged

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#45 It Might Be A Cyclops

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#46 Listed For $1 Million In Austin, Texas (This Is The Front)

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#47 This Is A House In Tuscaloosa, Al. It’s Near The Uofa Campus, I Assume They Had A Small Lot And Wanted Cram As Many College Kids On It As Possible

Image source: Anna Blackmon

#48 Or At Least Someone Who Wasn’t Drunk!

I don’t mind the painted brick (it’s very common in charming old houses in northern Germany – although they tend to be bright white, rather than purple) but the chimney isn’t an eye pleaser. Maybe they wanted to draw the attention off it with the crooked porch? They definitely succeeded in that!

Image source: Nini Stefanie

#49 Tub On Wheels

Image source: youshouldhavehiredanarchitect

#50 Architects In Philly

Image source: Van Whit

