Grammy 2026 Red Carpet Live Coverage: The Stars Arrive

Live from Los Angeles, the 2026 Grammy red carpet is officially underway, and as always, the arrivals are just as anticipated as the awards themselves. Before a single trophy is handed out inside the Crypto.com Arena, the biggest names are stepping onto the carpet, ready to serve looks, spark conversations, and stir up a little controversy.
The Grammys red carpet has long been a stage of its own, a place where artists make statements without saying a word.
From jaw-dropping couture and archival throwbacks to risky experiments that divide the internet within seconds, this is where fashion and pop culture collide.
While some outfits will be celebrated instantly, others will be debated all night, perhaps for days, and a few will live on in meme history long after the final performance ends.
What to expect from the 68th Grammy red carpet
Image credits: Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images
This year’s ceremony marks another milestone, with Trevor Noah returning as host for the sixth consecutive year. The red carpet is expected to be packed with first-time nominees, seasoned icons, surprise appearances, and last-minute styling choices that weren’t part of the plan an hour ago. And that unpredictability is what keeps viewers glued to their screens.
Bored Panda’s live coverage promises candid reactions, exclusive interviews, and close-ups of outfits you’ll either want to screenshot or forget immediately. And yes, the occasional wardrobe malfunction as well.
As the 2026 Grammys is all set to celebrate the year’s biggest music moments, the red carpet reminds us that this night is about more than wins and losses.
Scroll down to see every arrival, every outfit, and every moment worth talking about from the 68th Grammys red carpet.
