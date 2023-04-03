Everything We Know About You Season 5

Alert! Contains spoilers for You season 4!
You season 4 part 2 is officially out, and You season 5 is in the works. You season 5 is set to take Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) back to New York City where he began his murderous journey in You season 1. Unlike his feelings in You season 4 part 1, Joe Goldberg has accepted that he’s a cold-blooded killer, and now he’s wealthy, too. Joe has a new girlfriend, her family money, and the power that comes along with her prestigious name.
You season 5 details are few and far between, but it is the series’ final season. Joe Goldberg’s story is coming to an end, which was the plan all along. Showrunners have not announced when they will begin production on You season 5, but here is everything you need to know about You season 5.
What You Season 5 Will Be About?
You season 5’s plot is nothing but speculation at this point, but there are a few details that are known to the public. You season 5 is set in New York City, which is where Joe Goldberg’s story began in You season 1. You season 1 saw Joe Goldberg working in a bookstore with a box in the basement. Goldberg did not have money, power, or prestige at that point, but now he does.
You season 5 certainly won’t include a broke Joe Goldberg working with a bookstore basement box for holding his captives. Joe Goldberg has a new life partner in Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). Kate and Joe are in New York City so Kate can take over her late father’s business, and they have money. Joe is now wealthy, powerful, and in love, which can only mean You season 5 is going to showcase Joe’s evolution into a powerful murderer with unlimited resources.
Will There Be A You Season 6?
You season 5 is the last and final season of the show. Joe Goldberg will not return for a sixth season. The show’s creators and Penn Badgley knew from the start that Joe’s story would not last forever. You season 4 ended with a life-altering realization for Joe that means his story is coming to an end. The goal of You season 5 is to tell the final story of Joe Goldberg now that he is aware of exactly who he is and what he is doing with his life. He’s got money, a new partner, and a new life in New York City, and You season 5 is ending the series for good.
What Cast Member Can Return For You Season 5?
You has taught its viewers that anything can happen, and no one is ever really dead. You season 1 saw the return of Joe Goldberg’s first girlfriend who he thought he murdered before the series aired. You has no problem bringing back those who were previously thought dead, so it leaves the door open for any potential cast returns for You season 5.
However, there are two cast members who can return for You season 5 without question. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, of course, but also Charlotte Ritchie as Kate. Joe and Kate are partners, and they are living the high life with her late father’s estate, wealth, and power. Kate is taking over his business, and Joe is by her side. It’s almost certain Ritchie will return as Kate in You season 5.
When Could You Season 5 Release?
You season 5 will likely not release until early 2024 at the earliest. You season 3 was released on Netflix in October 2021, You season 4 part 1 was released in February 2023, and You season 4 part 2 was released in March 2023. Typically, You’s new season airs approximately one year after the previous season. However, there is always a chance that Netflix might delay the release of You season 5 being that it is the final season of You. However, the best guess is that You season 5 will release between early 2024 and early 2025.
