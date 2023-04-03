Home
Everything We Know About You Season 5

Everything We Know About You Season 5

7 mins ago
Everything We Know About You Season 5
Home
Everything We Know About You Season 5

Everything We Know About You Season 5

7 mins ago

Alert! Contains spoilers for You season 4!

You season 4 part 2 is officially out, and You season 5 is in the works. You season 5 is set to take Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) back to New York City where he began his murderous journey in You season 1. Unlike his feelings in You season 4 part 1, Joe Goldberg has accepted that he’s a cold-blooded killer, and now he’s wealthy, too. Joe has a new girlfriend, her family money, and the power that comes along with her prestigious name.

You season 5 details are few and far between, but it is the series’ final season. Joe Goldberg’s story is coming to an end, which was the plan all along. Showrunners have not announced when they will begin production on You season 5, but here is everything you need to know about You season 5.

What You Season 5 Will Be About?

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You

You season 5’s plot is nothing but speculation at this point, but there are a few details that are known to the public. You season 5 is set in New York City, which is where Joe Goldberg’s story began in You season 1. You season 1 saw Joe Goldberg working in a bookstore with a box in the basement. Goldberg did not have money, power, or prestige at that point, but now he does.

You season 5 certainly won’t include a broke Joe Goldberg working with a bookstore basement box for holding his captives. Joe Goldberg has a new life partner in Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). Kate and Joe are in New York City so Kate can take over her late father’s business, and they have money. Joe is now wealthy, powerful, and in love, which can only mean You season 5 is going to showcase Joe’s evolution into a powerful murderer with unlimited resources.

Will There Be A You Season 6?

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You

You season 5 is the last and final season of the show. Joe Goldberg will not return for a sixth season. The show’s creators and Penn Badgley knew from the start that Joe’s story would not last forever. You season 4 ended with a life-altering realization for Joe that means his story is coming to an end. The goal of You season 5 is to tell the final story of Joe Goldberg now that he is aware of exactly who he is and what he is doing with his life. He’s got money, a new partner, and a new life in New York City, and You season 5 is ending the series for good.

What Cast Member Can Return For You Season 5?

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You

You has taught its viewers that anything can happen, and no one is ever really dead. You season 1 saw the return of Joe Goldberg’s first girlfriend who he thought he murdered before the series aired. You has no problem bringing back those who were previously thought dead, so it leaves the door open for any potential cast returns for You season 5.

However, there are two cast members who can return for You season 5 without question. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, of course, but also Charlotte Ritchie as Kate. Joe and Kate are partners, and they are living the high life with her late father’s estate, wealth, and power. Kate is taking over his business, and Joe is by her side. It’s almost certain Ritchie will return as Kate in You season 5.

When Could You Season 5 Release?

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You

You season 5  will likely not release until early 2024 at the earliest. You season 3 was released on Netflix in October 2021, You season 4 part 1 was released in February 2023, and You season 4 part 2 was released in March 2023. Typically, You’s new season airs approximately one year after the previous season. However, there is always a chance that Netflix might delay the release of You season 5 being that it is the final season of You. However, the best guess is that You season 5 will release between early 2024 and early 2025.

Read Next: All You Need To Know About You Season 4

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

0 / 5. 0

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Related Posts
Five Genres George R.R. Martin and HBO Could Tackle
February 7, 2013
A Canceled Swamp Thing TV Show is Now Coming to The CW
May 15, 2020
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Review: Adam’s Ultimate Fight
April 23, 2016
Law and Order SVU Explores Drill Music Culture
November 15, 2021
This Video Pretty Much Sums up Air Travel in Real Life
January 19, 2018
A Roadmap to How Live PD Can Expand its Growing Franchise
April 10, 2019
“Love Is Blind” Season 2, Episode 5 Recap
February 20, 2022
How I Met Your Mother 6.11 “The Mermaid Theory” Review
December 7, 2010
Need A New TV Show? Here’s One Based On Your Zodiac Sign
November 26, 2021
The middle
The Middle Review: Happy Not Mother’s Day
May 5, 2016
The Good Wife Recap: ‘Red Team, Blue Team’
February 18, 2013
Bones 4.12 “Double Trouble in the Panhandle” Recap
January 23, 2009

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

After studying business in college, Tiffany embarked upon a career she never dreamed of. She became a stay-at-home mom and writer with her own blog. Her writing gained recognition and since 2009, she's written for sites such as What to Expect, Where'd My Sanity Go, and dozens more. She collaborated with the NFL, CDC, and Heads Up Football Program in 2012 and 2013. Her writing has allowed her to visit NYC for Fashion Week events since 2015, and she's worked with clients in almost every field, from dentistry to law and family to entertainment. Tiffany and her husband are the proud parents of four children in her free time.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.