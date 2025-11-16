Hey Pandas, What Minor Things Should Still Be Celebrated? (Closed)

Have you ever lost something, and then found it the next week? Or maybe one of you’re favorite drawings is a year old? Or, in my case, got 1K points on Bored Panda? well, I think these tiny things should be celebrated! Post the little victories that YOU think deserve a celebration here!
#1
waking up every day and making it through the day
#2
My first actual boyfriend, him and I have gotten really close in the past few months and we can’t even begin to describe how happy we are right now because we’re both boyfriends. Also that I’m publicly transgender, but I suffer from gender dysmorphia, which prevents me from using the bathroom that corresponds to the gender I id
#3
My dogs birthday should be a big thing!
And i think we should also celebrate our mothers on our birthdays as they did the tough job of carrying us for 9 moths and giving birth.
#4
passing test and quizzes
pet’s birthdays
getting a new hobby
#5
I have over 100 followers on bored panda! I know that doesn’t seem super important or anything, but it made me happy. Shoutout to all the fabulous pandas out there, I love all of you equally! (Except trolls and bots, I love you guys slightly less)
#6
I started talking more with my crush and we’re getting closer than before so I feel that needs to be celebrated. There’s also. The fact that I have a new pen which has multiple different inks in it so I feel that that needs to be celebrated too
