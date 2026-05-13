Harvey Keitel: Bio And Career Highlights

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Harvey Keitel: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Harvey Keitel

May 13, 1939

Brooklyn, New York City, US

87 Years Old

Taurus

Harvey Keitel: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Harvey Keitel?

Harvey Keitel is an American actor known for his intense, morally ambiguous “tough guy” characters. His powerful presence often elevates gritty narratives.

He first gained widespread recognition in Martin Scorsese’s 1973 film Mean Streets, a breakout role that cemented his unique style. Keitel’s portrayal deeply influenced the New Hollywood movement.

Early Life and Education

Raised in Brooklyn, New York City, Harvey Keitel grew up in Brighton Beach as the son of Jewish immigrants, Miriam and Harry Keitel, who ran a luncheonette. His early environment fostered a strong, independent spirit.

He attended Abraham Lincoln High School and later served in the US Marine Corps, an experience that shaped his discipline before he discovered his passion for acting. Keitel then honed his craft at the renowned Actors Studio.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Harvey Keitel’s life, including a long-term relationship with actress Lorraine Bracco and a brief tie with Lisa Karmazin. He is currently married to Canadian actress Daphna Kastner.

Keitel shares a daughter, Stella, with Bracco, and a son, Hudson, with Karmazin. He also shares a son, Roman, with his wife, Daphna Kastner.

Career Highlights

Harvey Keitel established his dynamic presence through collaborations with visionary directors, notably starring in Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets and Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, films that redefined American independent cinema. His portrayal in Bugsy earned him an Academy Award nomination.

Beyond his acting, Keitel co-founded The Goatsingers production company, demonstrating his commitment to the craft. He also served as co-president of the prestigious Actors Studio for over two decades.

His powerful performance in The Piano earned him an AACTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, cementing Keitel as a fixture in modern film.

Signature Quote

“Everything is a struggle, everything is hard, everything is difficult. I work hard on everything I do.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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