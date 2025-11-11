89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

by

Baby photoshoots might seem like a walk in a park, but that can not be farther from the truth. Yes, we agree that babies are cute and adorable, but try to put your snot-nosed, shrieking and wriggling bundle of joy into the right position for a cute baby picture. Suddenly, a walk in a park turns into a ride on the highway to hell.

And Pinterest with the gorgeous ideas and perfectly executed photos of cute babies might trick you into taking the splendidly staged baby pictures yourself. But it’s easy to forget the amount of hard work, good luck, digital wizardry and skill that goes into creating a perfect photograph, especially when the subject is babies.

Take a look at these baby photos compiled by Bored Panda for example. They look so simple, right? What could be so hard about getting a beautiful picture of your newborn kid lying on a rug or sleeping in a bowl of gumballs? Well, everything actually, unless you did intend to take a hilariously funny baby picture.

#1 Family Portrait. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: pinterestfail.com

#2 Pure Joy

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: stacizohlenphotography, Jamilia Jean

#3 Sweet Baby In A Toy Truck. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#4 Cute Baby Under The Blanket Photo. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: Arayvenn

#5 Cute Baby Sleeping On Fur. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#6 Baby In A Hammock. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: AMM08

#7 Christmas: Twins Edition. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: pinterestfail.com

#8 Hands Under Chin. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#9 Tower Of Kids. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: mypinstrositylife.com

#10 Cute Baby Sleeping In A Box. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: imgur.com

#11 Like Mother Like Daughter. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#12 Happy Father With Baby Photoshoot. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: Kirsty Grant

#13 Cute Pumpkin Baby. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: mypinstrositylife.com

#14 Baby Girl Sleeping In A Vase Full Of Gumballs. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: source

#15 Baby With Balloons. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: emilygal

#16 Easter Bunny. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#17 Cute Baby In A Basket. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#18 Sleeping Beauty…

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#19 First Birthday. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: pinterestfail.com

#20 Christmas-Themed Baby Photoshoot. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: Lizvette Wreath Photograph

#21 Birthday Cake Smash. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#22 Cute Baby Reading A Book. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: Fuzzylogic90

#23 DIY Jeans Swing. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#24 Baby With Lipstick Kisses. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#25 Family Expecting A New Arrival. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: mypinstrositylife.com

#26 Cute Family Photoshoot. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: kristen_klok

#27 Watermelon Cradle Sweetness. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: mypinstrositylife.com

#28 Sweet Baby Girl Photoshoot. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: Marie Vanderweide-Murray

#29 Cute Baby. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: robadadonne

#30 Snow Angel. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#31 Valentine’s Day Photoshoot. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: verooo_

#32 Baby In A Mini Bed. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#33 Sailor Baby Photoshoot. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: 729lalaland

#34 Baby in a mug. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: mypinstrositylife.com

#35 Patriotic Baby Photoshoot. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: adventuresofowen

#36 Cake Smash! Super Nailed It!

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: jenpphoto

#37 5 Boys And New Baby Girl. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: source

#38 Baby Carrot. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: goodhousekeeping.com

#39 Geek Baby. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: Lara

#40 Baby With Christmas Lights. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: pinterestfail.com

#41 Peacock Photoshoot. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#42 Expectation Vs Reality

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#43 DIY Christmas Holiday Card. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: mypinstrositylife.com

#44 Baby Bunny. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: pinterestfail.com

#45 Perfect Pout! Nailed It!

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#46 Expectation Vs Reality Baby Photography

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#47 Easter Baby. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#48 Easter Newborn. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: Jay Norman

#49 Nailed It!

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#50 Baby In A Christmas Stocking. Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: mypinstrositylife.com

#51 Twin Time

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#52 Hungry Caterpillar. Fed Up Caterpillar.

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#53 Susan Scott Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#54 Mixing Up A Disaster

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#55 Family Portrait

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#56 Smile Bro ;) Twins Sumiya Samiullah

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Image source: Facebook.com

#57 Puke Was Everywhere #happenseverytime

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#58 Nailed It!!

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#59 Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#60 Pregnancy Reveal. #nailedit

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#61 Easter Bunny Fail

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#62 How They Are In And Outside Of The House. ????

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#63 Ruffle Butt And Grumpy Butt

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#64 I Think Mines ( Bottom) Better ????????

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#65 Nannys Little Yum Yums

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#66 “whaaaa?! I’ll Mess You Up!”

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#67 When You Open Your Phone And The Front Camera Is On

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#68 Huggable Potato Xd

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#69 My Cupid !

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#70 Help! I’m Falling…

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#71 This Is What You Get For Putting Me In A Build A Bear Costume

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#72 Miss Mia Irineo

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#73 Breast-feeding:expectations Vs Reality..

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#74 Lolo

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#75 1 Month Sticker Fail!!

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#76 Together For Ever

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#77 Yum Yum!

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#78 Hide And Seek Fail

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#79 Nailed It

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#80 Playing Hide And Seek, I Can Definitely See You. Fail ????

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#81 Cuddling With Dora! ????

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#82 A Sh**ty Situation

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#83 Geek Baby Fail

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#84 Abby

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#85 Together For Ever

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#86 Who’s The Baby…….i Think It’s The One With The Bottle!

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#87 Sping Photo Fail (this Is The 20th Try)

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#88 Sometimes A Bouncer, Sometimes A Sleeper!

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

#89 A Different Kind Of Nailed It Fail. My Daughter Didn’t Eat It.

89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Only Logical Thinkers Can Score 23/25 On This Tricky Cognitive Ability Test
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025
“Evil Thoughts”: 90 Unhinged Memes That Might Confuse You Into Laughing
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Prediction: We Won’t See This Obi-Wan Series for a Long Time
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2020
“Vets Obviously Came In Second”: Meghan Markle Slammed For Veterans Day Post For Prince Harry
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Everything We Know about the Big Mouth Spinoff from Netflix
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2019
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 14-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.