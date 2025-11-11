89 Hilarious Pinterest Baby Photoshoot Fails

Baby photoshoots might seem like a walk in a park, but that can not be farther from the truth. Yes, we agree that babies are cute and adorable, but try to put your snot-nosed, shrieking and wriggling bundle of joy into the right position for a cute baby picture. Suddenly, a walk in a park turns into a ride on the highway to hell.
And Pinterest with the gorgeous ideas and perfectly executed photos of cute babies might trick you into taking the splendidly staged baby pictures yourself. But it’s easy to forget the amount of hard work, good luck, digital wizardry and skill that goes into creating a perfect photograph, especially when the subject is babies.
Take a look at these baby photos compiled by Bored Panda for example. They look so simple, right? What could be so hard about getting a beautiful picture of your newborn kid lying on a rug or sleeping in a bowl of gumballs? Well, everything actually, unless you did intend to take a hilariously funny baby picture.
#1 Family Portrait. Nailed It
Image source: pinterestfail.com
#2 Pure Joy
Image source: stacizohlenphotography, Jamilia Jean
#3 Sweet Baby In A Toy Truck. Nailed It
#4 Cute Baby Under The Blanket Photo. Nailed It
Image source: Arayvenn
#5 Cute Baby Sleeping On Fur. Nailed It
#6 Baby In A Hammock. Nailed It
Image source: AMM08
#7 Christmas: Twins Edition. Nailed It
Image source: pinterestfail.com
#8 Hands Under Chin. Nailed It
#9 Tower Of Kids. Nailed It
Image source: mypinstrositylife.com
#10 Cute Baby Sleeping In A Box. Nailed It
Image source: imgur.com
#11 Like Mother Like Daughter. Nailed It
#12 Happy Father With Baby Photoshoot. Nailed It
Image source: Kirsty Grant
#13 Cute Pumpkin Baby. Nailed It
Image source: mypinstrositylife.com
#14 Baby Girl Sleeping In A Vase Full Of Gumballs. Nailed It
Image source: source
#15 Baby With Balloons. Nailed It
Image source: emilygal
#16 Easter Bunny. Nailed It
#17 Cute Baby In A Basket. Nailed It
#18 Sleeping Beauty…
#19 First Birthday. Nailed It
Image source: pinterestfail.com
#20 Christmas-Themed Baby Photoshoot. Nailed It
Image source: Lizvette Wreath Photograph
#21 Birthday Cake Smash. Nailed It
#22 Cute Baby Reading A Book. Nailed It
Image source: Fuzzylogic90
#23 DIY Jeans Swing. Nailed It
#24 Baby With Lipstick Kisses. Nailed It
#25 Family Expecting A New Arrival. Nailed It
Image source: mypinstrositylife.com
#26 Cute Family Photoshoot. Nailed It
Image source: kristen_klok
#27 Watermelon Cradle Sweetness. Nailed It
Image source: mypinstrositylife.com
#28 Sweet Baby Girl Photoshoot. Nailed It
Image source: Marie Vanderweide-Murray
#29 Cute Baby. Nailed It
Image source: robadadonne
#30 Snow Angel. Nailed It
#31 Valentine’s Day Photoshoot. Nailed It
Image source: verooo_
#32 Baby In A Mini Bed. Nailed It
#33 Sailor Baby Photoshoot. Nailed It
Image source: 729lalaland
#34 Baby in a mug. Nailed It
Image source: mypinstrositylife.com
#35 Patriotic Baby Photoshoot. Nailed It
Image source: adventuresofowen
#36 Cake Smash! Super Nailed It!
Image source: jenpphoto
#37 5 Boys And New Baby Girl. Nailed It
Image source: source
#38 Baby Carrot. Nailed It
Image source: goodhousekeeping.com
#39 Geek Baby. Nailed It
Image source: Lara
#40 Baby With Christmas Lights. Nailed It
Image source: pinterestfail.com
#41 Peacock Photoshoot. Nailed It
#42 Expectation Vs Reality
#43 DIY Christmas Holiday Card. Nailed It
Image source: mypinstrositylife.com
#44 Baby Bunny. Nailed It
Image source: pinterestfail.com
#45 Perfect Pout! Nailed It!
#46 Expectation Vs Reality Baby Photography
#47 Easter Baby. Nailed It
#48 Easter Newborn. Nailed It
Image source: Jay Norman
#49 Nailed It!
#50 Baby In A Christmas Stocking. Nailed It
Image source: mypinstrositylife.com
#51 Twin Time
#52 Hungry Caterpillar. Fed Up Caterpillar.
#53 Susan Scott Nailed It
#54 Mixing Up A Disaster
#55 Family Portrait
#56 Smile Bro ;) Twins Sumiya Samiullah
Image source: Facebook.com
#57 Puke Was Everywhere #happenseverytime
#58 Nailed It!!
#59 Nailed It
#60 Pregnancy Reveal. #nailedit
#61 Easter Bunny Fail
#62 How They Are In And Outside Of The House. ????
#63 Ruffle Butt And Grumpy Butt
#64 I Think Mines ( Bottom) Better ????????
#65 Nannys Little Yum Yums
#66 “whaaaa?! I’ll Mess You Up!”
#67 When You Open Your Phone And The Front Camera Is On
#68 Huggable Potato Xd
#69 My Cupid !
#70 Help! I’m Falling…
#71 This Is What You Get For Putting Me In A Build A Bear Costume
#72 Miss Mia Irineo
#73 Breast-feeding:expectations Vs Reality..
#74 Lolo
#75 1 Month Sticker Fail!!
#76 Together For Ever
#77 Yum Yum!
#78 Hide And Seek Fail
#79 Nailed It
#80 Playing Hide And Seek, I Can Definitely See You. Fail ????
#81 Cuddling With Dora! ????
#82 A Sh**ty Situation
#83 Geek Baby Fail
#84 Abby
#85 Together For Ever
#86 Who’s The Baby…….i Think It’s The One With The Bottle!
#87 Sping Photo Fail (this Is The 20th Try)
#88 Sometimes A Bouncer, Sometimes A Sleeper!
#89 A Different Kind Of Nailed It Fail. My Daughter Didn’t Eat It.
