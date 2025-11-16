Man Captures A Karen Lying Under His Truck To Make Him Carry The Fridge He Delivered Inside On Video And Goes Viral Online

They say it doesn’t cost you to be nice, but sometimes it really does when people try to take advantage of your generosity, so it is important to set your boundaries and not let others walk over you. At the same time, you shouldn’t be rude or unreasonable.
People who don’t want to be a pushover but can’t find the middle ground might become pushy and rude themselves. This delivery driver who calls himself thottyy.boyy on TikTok had to deal with a couple of women who many would call Karens and one of them just laid down in front of the car, not allowing him to go until he fulfilled her demand.
Delivery driver wasn’t able to leave after dropping off an order because the customer lay down in front of his tires
Thottyyboyy isn’t very active on social media but he couldn’t resist sharing a video on TikTok because the situation he caught on it was so ridiculous. It actually was so unusual it caught the attention of 26 million people.
The video shows a woman lying under a car just next to its front wheels holding a phone to her ear, not allowing the delivery man to leave. The man then shows another woman he sees through his windshield standing in place, preventing him from moving.
When the delivery guy says to the video that the woman lying on the ground wants him to run over her, she responds, “No, I just want you to put the refrigerator in the house.” She then continues, “We can’t lift that thing. We don’t even have a dolly.”
The woman was demanding for the delivery driver to carry in the fridge she ordered as she couldn’t do it herself
The driver explained that this was a drop-off delivery so it wasn’t his job to install the fridge
The man clears up what happened in a follow-up video explaining that he delivered a refrigerator to this woman’s house. His job was to drop it off, which he did, but the woman believed he was also there to remove the old fridge and replace it with the new one upstairs.
The refrigerator was big and it’s understandable that for two older women, it would be hard to drag it into their home and to install it by themselves. However, it wasn’t Thottyyboyy’s job, it’s not just a small favor he could do without preparation and it usually comes with a cost.
According to Home Advisor, some stores might include the installation cost in the price of the appliance, but if it’s not included, you may need to pay about $200 more for the service. It might be that the two women didn’t pay for the service or there wasn’t an option to ask for it as the driver was instructed to drop it off.
Eventually the driver managed to escape when he dragged the woman out from under his truck
When the man started heading towards his car and was planning on leaving, the woman got under his car and wasn’t moving, demanding that the fridge be installed. In the end, the delivery driver managed to pull the woman out from under his truck and leave.
People in the comments were quite concerned about the driver because they felt it was a hostage situation in which the driver wasn’t able to leave without running over the woman, which he obviously didn’t want. They believed the woman wasn’t doing this for the first time and is used to getting her way by throwing a tantrum.
You can watch the viral video featuring the crazy Karen below
Most people agreed that the delivery driver isn’t obliged to install appliances or even enter someone’s house, but there were some commenters who didn’t understand why the man wouldn’t help the women as they clearly weren’t capable of putting the refrigerator in its place by themselves.
People in the comments were concerned for the driver’s safety but also couldn’t take this seriously as the situation was quite absurd
