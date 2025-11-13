Looking For A Birthday Treat For My Puppy Led To A Crazy Challenge – I Am Making 365 Leather Dog Hats

Nobody wants to give their best friend a flimsy plastic birthday hat… especially not a leatherworker! I was standing in the pet store looking at plastic dog birthday hats and realized I could make my own!
Every day since Eevee’s birthday I have made her a new leather hat. Some are stand-alone designs and others are theme based – Alice in Wonderland, Queen of Hearts, Pokemon. Stay tuned for Kawaii Snack Week and Disney Princess/Villains week.
Here are some of my favorites:
More info: newmoontechnocraft.com
The Birthday Girl Crown – The Start of it All!
Alice “I’m Late” Bow
Steampunk Corset Hat
Steampunk Goggles Hat
Be My Valentine Top Hat
White Rabbit Corset Hat
Queen of Hearts Crown
Alice Teacup Top Hat
Steampunk Timetraveller Hat
Cheshire Cat in the Hat
Unicorn Crown
Queen of Hearts Crown
Mad as a Hatter Hat
Steampunk Corset Hat Stitching Detail
The answer to “How do they stay on?”:
