100 Funny Screenshots To Distract You From Your Responsibilities

by

Sarcastic remarks may not land well in a serious conversation. At best, you will receive dirty looks in return. The worst-case scenario? That could be a free-for-all, depending on the person’s mood or state of mind. 

It’s an entirely different scenario if you contextualize said remarks as jokes. You may get a laugh and even gain a new friend if you have the same sense of humor. If this is your brand of comedy, you will likely get a kick out of these posts from the Memenist Instagram page

We’ve collected some of the memes from the account that are likely to draw laughter while raising some eyebrows. 

#1 Know Your Customer !

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#2 The Right Kind Of Predator Mentality 💀

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#3 That’s The Aim

Image source: omgsidewalks

Experts have already established the connection between intelligence and humor. Many argue that processing humor, especially dark and spicy humor, requires cognitive and emotional abilities.

#4 Life Lesson

Image source: Ambar_SIFF_MRA

#5 It Would Seem The Chosen One Has Not Been Flossing

Image source: DanWilbur

#6 Stay Humbled, Little One

Image source: betterthanfeminists

But how exactly does the brain process a joke, for example? According to researchers, it involves a three-stage theory. In order for a person to comprehend a joke, they must: 

  1. Mentally represent the joke’s setup.
  2. Detect a dissonance in multiple interpretations.
  3. Resolve that dissonance by appreciating the funny interpretations while also inhibiting the unfunny, literal ones. 

#7 Unconventional Flirting

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#8 That’s Why I Came To You Guys !

Image source: mariana057

#9 I Thought Highly Of Myself

Image source: BigBearF1

Many of the memes you will see on this list lean toward the darker kind, mostly with hints of sarcasm. Experts describe this as aggressive humor, a style incorporated by insult comedians like the great Don Rickles. 

According to University of Western Ontario psychology professor Dr. Julie Schermer, people with an aggressive humor style are less likely to feel lonely because they rely on group dynamics to roast others. 

#10 Proud !

Image source: sugeezy

#11 Me Irl

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#12 Fun Police !!

Image source: mariana057

On the opposite end of the spectrum from aggressive humor is self-enhancing humor. As the name suggests, it’s about being able to laugh at yourself and the absurdities around you. 

According to Dr. Schermer, people who embrace this type of humor are less likely to show signs of depression and loneliness and have better relationships with others.

#13

Image source: memenist.official

#14 You Go Girl !

Image source: Dri_Wit

#15 A $25 Dollar Pizza Gotta Taste Like The Best Pizza In The World

Image source: NoContextBrits

If self-enhancing humor is what you want to develop for yourself, Dr. Schermer has one tip: learn to love yourself. 

“The individual needs to be aware of and avoid concentrating on putting themselves down in the situation that they are recalling,” she stated.

#16 Venezuela’s President Got Bamboozled

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#17 The Only Billionaire Who Paid Their Tax

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#18 Hurts ;_;

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#19 Why Not

Image source: amarakaran

#20 2026 Got Me Like

Image source: quesadaaa_

#21 Always !

Image source: DalRotiForLife

#22 I Have Found A Customer 😭

Image source: Zweli_Thixo

#23

Image source: suchnerve

#24

Image source: memenist.official

#25

Image source: memenist.official

#26 Andrew Tate The Great Conqueror 🤡

Image source: mikemajlak

#27 That’s A Bait Question To Get You To Volunteer Information

Image source: surehyper

#28 Peak Sibling Behaviour

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#29 *without Tipping

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#30 Answer The Door And Let Them Know, Maybe ?

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#31 Sometimes I Wonder If Cats And Dogs That Are Born In July Just Think That The World Will Continually Get Darker And Colder Forever Until They Find Out About Spring

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#32 Yearn For The Urn

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#33 When You Add One Banana And Suddenly Every Other Fruit Becomes A Background Character

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#34 My Idea Of Being Rich

Image source: bluewmist

#35 Yes That Too, Jeremy 😭

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#36 The Hero We Thought We Didn’t Need

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#37 Gotta Be Rich To Have Kids These Days

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#38 Owner Got No Chill

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#39 Me Trying To Help Others

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#40 That’s Brutal !

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#41 Well Played…

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#42 Workplace Etiquette

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#43 I Forgot My Work Password Last Christmas

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#44 Bro’s Not Coming Home 😭

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#45 I Bet Uncle’s Got Something To Tell Too

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#46 Boss Move

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#47 Yup, I Can Vouch For That

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#48

Image source: memenist.official

#49

Image source: memenist.official

#50

Image source: memenist.official

#51

Image source: memenist.official

#52

Image source: memenist.official

#53

Image source: memenist.official

#54

Image source: memenist.official

#55 Such Luxurious Life

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#56 Curse Of The Carrots

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#57 You Can Do It, Girl!

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#58 Grandparents Are A Blessing ♥️

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#59 Bayleaf Doing Bayleaf Things🍃

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#60 And I Sleep Through The Weekends

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#61 That’s A Classic

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#62 Wait Until You Hear About Kermit The Frog

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#63 Elon Musk Threatens To Buy Ryanair 💀

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#64 Aura++

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#65 Please Chill While I Rash Drive

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#66 Fair Enough

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#67 Nice Save Bro

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#68 Men Too Can Be Pampered

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#69 Hurts ;_;

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#70 The Consequences

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#71 Please 👍🏻

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#72 You Gotta Do What You Gotta Do

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#73 Reminds Me Of Double Income, No Kids

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#74 Hacker

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#75 Amen

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#76 I Mean, It’s Subjective

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#77 Mom Pls ;_;

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#78 Bro, Stfu

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#79 This Level Of Petty!

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#80 That’d Be Me 😭

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#81 Worth A Try

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#82 My Plans For 2026

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#83

Image source: memenist.official

#84

Image source: memenist.official

#85

Image source: memenist.official

#86

Image source: memenist.official

#87

Image source: memenist.official

#88 Never Give Up The Seat You Paid For 🗣️

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#89 Sad State Of Affairs

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#90 Role Model

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#91 That’s It, I’m Out

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#92 Classic Hr

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#93 A Dream

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#94 I’m A Man And I’d Do It Too😭

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#95 Having Sudoku Knowledge In 2025 Is Elite

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#96 Is His What Girl Moms Do !? 😭

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#97 Top Notch Dad Joke 🔥

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#98 Need To Check Norway’s Immigration Policy

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#99 Choting Is Unacceptable

Image source: betterthanfeminists

#100 I’ll Let Myself Out

Image source: betterthanfeminists

Patrick Penrose
