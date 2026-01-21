100 Funny Screenshots To Distract You From Your Responsibilities

Sarcastic remarks may not land well in a serious conversation. At best, you will receive dirty looks in return. The worst-case scenario? That could be a free-for-all, depending on the person’s mood or state of mind.
It’s an entirely different scenario if you contextualize said remarks as jokes. You may get a laugh and even gain a new friend if you have the same sense of humor. If this is your brand of comedy, you will likely get a kick out of these posts from the Memenist Instagram page.
We’ve collected some of the memes from the account that are likely to draw laughter while raising some eyebrows.
#1 Know Your Customer !
#2 The Right Kind Of Predator Mentality 💀
#3 That’s The Aim
Experts have already established the connection between intelligence and humor. Many argue that processing humor, especially dark and spicy humor, requires cognitive and emotional abilities.
#4 Life Lesson
#5 It Would Seem The Chosen One Has Not Been Flossing
#6 Stay Humbled, Little One
But how exactly does the brain process a joke, for example? According to researchers, it involves a three-stage theory. In order for a person to comprehend a joke, they must:
- Mentally represent the joke’s setup.
- Detect a dissonance in multiple interpretations.
- Resolve that dissonance by appreciating the funny interpretations while also inhibiting the unfunny, literal ones.
#7 Unconventional Flirting
#8 That’s Why I Came To You Guys !
#9 I Thought Highly Of Myself
Many of the memes you will see on this list lean toward the darker kind, mostly with hints of sarcasm. Experts describe this as aggressive humor, a style incorporated by insult comedians like the great Don Rickles.
According to University of Western Ontario psychology professor Dr. Julie Schermer, people with an aggressive humor style are less likely to feel lonely because they rely on group dynamics to roast others.
#10 Proud !
#11 Me Irl
#12 Fun Police !!
On the opposite end of the spectrum from aggressive humor is self-enhancing humor. As the name suggests, it’s about being able to laugh at yourself and the absurdities around you.
According to Dr. Schermer, people who embrace this type of humor are less likely to show signs of depression and loneliness and have better relationships with others.
#13
#14 You Go Girl !
#15 A $25 Dollar Pizza Gotta Taste Like The Best Pizza In The World
If self-enhancing humor is what you want to develop for yourself, Dr. Schermer has one tip: learn to love yourself.
“The individual needs to be aware of and avoid concentrating on putting themselves down in the situation that they are recalling,” she stated.
#16 Venezuela’s President Got Bamboozled
#17 The Only Billionaire Who Paid Their Tax
#18 Hurts ;_;
#19 Why Not
#20 2026 Got Me Like
#21 Always !
#22 I Have Found A Customer 😭
#23
#24
#25
#26 Andrew Tate The Great Conqueror 🤡
#27 That’s A Bait Question To Get You To Volunteer Information
#28 Peak Sibling Behaviour
#29 *without Tipping
#30 Answer The Door And Let Them Know, Maybe ?
#31 Sometimes I Wonder If Cats And Dogs That Are Born In July Just Think That The World Will Continually Get Darker And Colder Forever Until They Find Out About Spring
#32 Yearn For The Urn
#33 When You Add One Banana And Suddenly Every Other Fruit Becomes A Background Character
#34 My Idea Of Being Rich
#35 Yes That Too, Jeremy 😭
#36 The Hero We Thought We Didn’t Need
#37 Gotta Be Rich To Have Kids These Days
#38 Owner Got No Chill
#39 Me Trying To Help Others
#40 That’s Brutal !
#41 Well Played…
#42 Workplace Etiquette
#43 I Forgot My Work Password Last Christmas
#44 Bro’s Not Coming Home 😭
#45 I Bet Uncle’s Got Something To Tell Too
#46 Boss Move
#47 Yup, I Can Vouch For That
#48
#49
#50
#51
#52
#53
#54
#55 Such Luxurious Life
#56 Curse Of The Carrots
#57 You Can Do It, Girl!
#58 Grandparents Are A Blessing ♥️
#59 Bayleaf Doing Bayleaf Things🍃
#60 And I Sleep Through The Weekends
#61 That’s A Classic
#62 Wait Until You Hear About Kermit The Frog
#63 Elon Musk Threatens To Buy Ryanair 💀
#64 Aura++
#65 Please Chill While I Rash Drive
#66 Fair Enough
#67 Nice Save Bro
#68 Men Too Can Be Pampered
#69 Hurts ;_;
#70 The Consequences
#71 Please 👍🏻
#72 You Gotta Do What You Gotta Do
#73 Reminds Me Of Double Income, No Kids
#74 Hacker
#75 Amen
#76 I Mean, It’s Subjective
#77 Mom Pls ;_;
#78 Bro, Stfu
#79 This Level Of Petty!
#80 That’d Be Me 😭
#81 Worth A Try
#82 My Plans For 2026
#83
#84
#85
#86
#87
#88 Never Give Up The Seat You Paid For 🗣️
#89 Sad State Of Affairs
#90 Role Model
#91 That’s It, I’m Out
#92 Classic Hr
#93 A Dream
#94 I’m A Man And I’d Do It Too😭
#95 Having Sudoku Knowledge In 2025 Is Elite
#96 Is His What Girl Moms Do !? 😭
#97 Top Notch Dad Joke 🔥
#98 Need To Check Norway’s Immigration Policy
#99 Choting Is Unacceptable
#100 I’ll Let Myself Out
