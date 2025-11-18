30 Adult Problems People Wish Someone Warned Them About Earlier In Life

As children, we all looked forward to adulthood and enjoying what appeared to be the perks of being a grown-up. But once we experience the challenges of “adulting,” many realize that the real world isn’t as enticing as previously perceived.
So when someone on Reddit asked, “What’s an adult problem you were not prepared for?” there was no shortage of responses. Some shared their disdain for the amount of household chores they suddenly had to deal with, while others became aware of the fatigue brought on by making important life decisions.
As always, we’ve collected some of the most notable answers. Enjoy reading through them and see which ones you connect with the most.
#1
Wanting to do stuff but just not having energy. Like, I want to be creative and play video games but I just can’t muster any energy to do it. I’m just so freaking tired all the time and I’m freaking tired of doing things. .
Image source: My_Clandestine_Grave, Lina Kivaka / pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
Idk if this counts as one but I’ve realized as I’ve gotten older I can’t stand loud noises.
Image source: milkycoffee8, RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
Decision fatigue. You’re telling me I need to decide what I’m going to eat for every meal myself? Plan ahead and make sure I buy the correct groceries to coincide with those decisions? No way….
Image source: cryingwhimsically, Nataliya Vaitkevich / pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
Having to spend money nearly every single day. Groceries, gas, rent, car maintenance, insurance, student loans, utilities, household supplies, subscriptions, medicine, parking fees… it just never ends. Even when you think you’re done spending, something will inevitably break down and you’ll have to shell out $200+ to get it fixed. It’s madness.
Image source: ElegantPen5437, Jack Sparrow / pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
Doctors being the same age as you.
When you’re young, doctors are kind, wise authority figures.
When you’re an adult, they’re just some dude that thinks you make s**t decisions.
Image source: Fine_Turnover2031, Antoni Shkraba / pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
Getting fat.
Image source: Sea_Amphibian_9933, Towfiqu barbhuiya / pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
Coming to terms with childhood trauma and the realization your parent was emotionally abusive.
Image source: EssEyeOhFour, Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
Making friends. As a kid, you’re in school, forced to be around a kid if others mostly like-minded. As an adult, you might connect with a coworker or two but generally making friends and strengthening this relationships are nearly a second job.
Image source: dcp3450, Phil Nguyen / pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
The never ending grind. After a couple of decades, I’m left wondering how the hell I’m going to keep going like this.
Image source: JackSchitt-716, Aviz / pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
How much constant work it is to take care of yourself. Exercise, add weight training as you age to keep bones strong, healthy eating, which means meal planning, grocer shopping, cooking and cleaning if you don’t want to spend your entire check on meals out. Then washing up, stretching, tooth care, flossing, skin care, doc visits, house fixes, car fixes, car shopping. It doesn’t f*****g end.
Image source: chaos_rumble, Edgar Santos T. / pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
Bad people get promoted at work, often for using their awful qualities in despicable ways. Being honest and hardworking are not considered leadership qualities at many large companies.
Image source: tratratrakx, Pavel Danilyuk / pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
The lack of caring. As a kid people (parents and teachers) cared if I showed up for things. They cared if I did my work. They cared if I got out of bed. Someone cared about what I did. As an adult no one cares about what I do. As a kid someone cared if I ate lunch as an adult no one cares if lunch is 4 martinis.
Image source: WhatWouldTNGPicardDo, Vitaliy Rigalovsky / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#13
Aches and pains but your not sure why or how you got them.
Image source: Common-Sprinkles9328, Kindel Media / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14
Mostly the world getting worse.
I was the type of person that had all his ducks in a row and the world constantly changes to make sure no matter how high I climb, I’ll always remain at the same level by keeping up with the cost of everything else.
The cost of food now is just insane.
It just baffles me that I live in a country like the USA and millions of full time workers still can’t afford basic needs.
Image source: OnlyTheBLars89, Ahmed ツ / pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
That the worst part of being an adult is both having a job and not having a job.
Image source: samuelson098, Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
“There is always a fire to put out “ so to say … that feeling of suspicion when things are too good for a little while.
Image source: Interesting_Poem_684, Wayne Fotografias / pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
No amount of sleep during the work week is adequate. I have to “waste” a portion of my weekend on sleeping in every week to catch up.
Image source: Chad_Hooper, Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
Dealing with finances.
Did not pay enough attention when young and now at 55 fearing I may never retire as I won’t be financially able too.
Image source: Cooter1mb
#19
How fast time has gotten.
Image source: pm_me_coffee_pics, Andrea Natali / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#20
How many chores there are. I did a lot as a kid but wow are there so many now.
Image source: ArtemisElizabeth1533, Monstera Production / pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
The discrepancy between pay and how much everything costs.
Like I look back at the 5 bedroom house I rented in 2018 for $1250 a month and thought that was hefty. That same house is renting for $3000 a month now.
Image source: anon, Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
There’s something wrong with me (emotionally/mentally). It might be depression but I’m not 100% sure. .
Image source: aesthetic_kiara, Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
Aging parents that need more and more help.
Free_Bingo:
And how expensive elder care is. It is absolutely outrageous.
Image source: calstanza09, tiago tins / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#24
Having a boss that’s younger than me.
Image source: johnnybiggles, Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
Going over health insurance options.
Image source: Texas_sucks15, Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
Understanding taxes and the endless paperwork that comes with them.
Image source: BoldTarax, Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
Realizing I’ve always felt entitled to challenge rules and that’s not how the real world works.
Image source: SatisfactionSea7249, Suliman Sallehi / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#28
Enduring jobs I didn’t like solely for the sake of a paycheck.
It really didn’t sink it until the honeymoon phase of my first retail job finally went away. But it was the push I needed to mature faster and start working towards the kind of work I actually wanted to do.
Image source: fortifier22, Polina Tankilevitch / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#29
How quickly groceries vanish.
Image source: SnowyGameMaster42, Clem Onojeghuo / pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
Infertility.
Also our dishwasher is broken, which sucks too.
Image source: GarfTurismo, BETZY AROSEMENA / unsplash (not the actual photo)
