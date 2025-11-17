Hey Pandas, What’s A Funny Thing You Used To Believe As A Kid? (Closed)

Like that there’s a little man in the cash machine.
#1
At school, in the playground, I once asked a friend what being gay meant. He pointed to a brick wall and told me if two boys were behind that wall and kissing that would be gay. I did not ask any follow ups questions, just wondered what a brick wall had to do with being gay.
#2
my brother told me that if you swallowed gum you would have to get your stomach cut open and when i asked what color the inside of my stomach was, he told me it was my least favorite color. oh and i also believed that he had tiny invisible cameras following me around all day and that’s how he knew what i did all day. in reality we just went to the same school lmao.
#3
I believed that my parents knew everything.
#4
That if you swallowed watermelon seed a watermenlon would grow inside you and you would die.
#5
My dad convinced me that there was a person, specifically “a short person like your mom (4’11”)” in the drive up ATM machines who counted the cash and kept note of how much was left in the machine. I was horrified the first time I saw a video of truck stealing an ATM out of a wall by yanking it with straps and said though tears “Do you think he’s going to be ok?” My mom had to explain it to me.
#6
i used to believe that to give birth, you had to get your stomach cut open because everyone sait there was a baby in your stomach instead of your uterus. (i figured since stomachs could only expand so much the baby would get stuck after growing fully, so you’d have to be cut open)
#7
I believed that the yellow part of a kiwi(fruit) was banana
#8
I remember believing the clothes were an unnecessary encumbrance.
#9
*That you could go to the bank and just withdraw free money. I was 4.
#10
That if you jump through everyone else’s hoops you’ll eventually have a good life
#11
Men with moustache are married and clean shaven were bachelors. My father was in the armed forces and clean shaven all the time. But I was too stupid to link it.
#12
2 things, 1 – I used to believe credit cards were an infinite source of cash, my mom had no money once and I told her “use the card!” and thought I was brilliant; 2 – I also used to believe actual people would work inside traffic light poles, so they could turn red/green depending on the people wanting to cross the road
