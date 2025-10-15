Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help

by

You reap what you sow, and Reddit user Jemishizzty wanted to teach his parents a lesson.

For years, the man had witnessed his younger sister being spoiled at his expense, so when the tables turned and their old folks became the ones who needed financial assistance, he refused to step up and told them that it should be her who returns the “investment.”

However, deep inside, the Redditor doubted his decision, so he shared his story online, asking people to share their thoughts on it. Here’s what he wrote.

A sibling comes with compromise

Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help

Image credits:  Daniel Jurin / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But this man says his parents prioritized her over him virtually every chance they got

Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help

Image credits: Fallon Michael / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help

So now, he refuses to help his parents financially

Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help

Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help

Image credits: Jemishizzty

The story prompted an interesting discussion on money and family values

Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Breaking Down the Menendez Murders Trailer
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2017
Netflix Releases Trailer for Castlevania Season 4
3 min read
May, 2, 2021
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Daisy Inspires Kids, Elizabeth Running for President
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Being Mary Jane”
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2019
Justified
Justified Was An Underrated Drama Because Of Its Sense of Fun
3 min read
Apr, 16, 2015
Hey Pandas, What Are You Dressing Up As This Halloween?
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.