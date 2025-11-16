15 Product Photographs With Imaginative Twists That I Added

Step into a world where product photography defies expectations. In this project, I’ve collaborated with various brands to bring their products to life in extraordinary ways. Experience the delight of an ice cream cone adorned with Christmas balls, the fruity transformation of a wine bottle, the whimsy of a gin bottle turned into a miniature house, and the symbolic beauty of a gin bottle as a wedding ring.
Get ready to be captivated by these thought-provoking and visually stunning images that push the boundaries of creativity and ignite your imagination. Welcome to “Imaginative Twist: Creative Product Photography.”
More info: behance.net | filipesj.com | Instagram
#1 Asus Oled Screen – You Will Believe It’s Real
#2 Bombay – Tonic House
#3 Tabasco – Saucy Halloween
#4 Pure Piraña – Half Melon, Half Berry
#5 Asus Oled Screen – You Will Believe It’s Real
#6 Bombay – Lemon Heart
#7 Bombay – Season Flavour
#8 Pure Piraña – Pine Lime Or Lime Pine?
#9 Bombay – Lemon Made
#10 Pouca Roupa, Muito Sabor – Little Clothes, Lots Of Flavor
#11 Tabasco – Hotness Out Of This World
#12 Bombay – The Most Premium Saphire
#13 Police – Timelapse
#14 Asus Oled Screen – You Will Believe It’s Real
#15 Bombay – Perfect Balance
