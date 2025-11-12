X-Bows: A Keyboard For More Comfortable Typing

The founder of X-Bows, Dr. Wang, spent over 20 years as a medical imaging specialist. In his practice, he saw the same workplace-related stress injuries over and over. Instead of continuing to go unheard when asking patients to type less at work, Dr. Wang decided to design a keyboard that would make typing less stressful.

The result was X-Bows, a cross-linear ergonomic keyboard made for extended typing sessions. Angling the key columns allows for our wrists to rest at a more natural angle while we type. Moving the Enter, Backspace, Ctrl and Shift keys into the middle of the board reduces the workload on our pinkies – the weakest and most overloaded finger on a normal keyboard.

More info: kickstarter.com

