19 Forbidden Snacks That Make Your Eyes Say Yes, But The Stomach Says No

Ever stared at a bar of soap and thought, “Hmm, maybe just one bite…”? Or maybe you’ve been tempted to dip your finger into some candle wax that looks eerily similar to a scoop of vanilla ice cream? Don’t worry, you’re not alone! The hungry Redditors over on the r/forbiddensnacks/ page are obsessed with bringing us things that look so deliciously edible but are actually, well, NOT FOOD.
Get ready to have your taste buds tantalized and your brain thoroughly confused, because we’ve rounded up 19 of the most mind-bending, drool-worthy, and downright hilarious examples of forbidden snacks. Prepare to question everything you know about food, and maybe even consider taking a bite out of a bar of soap. (Just kidding… please don’t.)
#1 Forbidden Mints Give A Different Kind Of Freshness
These Clorox tablets might look like they give you minty fresh breath, but you will be in for quite the surprise!
Image source: Amazon.com, thumpingcoffee
#2 Forbidden Dippin’ Dots Aren’t As Sweet As You’d Hope
These forbidden Dippin’ Dots are much more likely to wash out your mouth than they are to bring you any joy. But considering the Tide Pod challenge, a scent booster beads challenge doesn’t seem too far-fetched!
Image source: Amazon.com, MarshyMiao
#3 Forbidden Ice Cream Sandwich For Two
Before ordering this ice-cream sandwich, you might want to check its measurements… But if you are in the market for an inflatable mattress, look no further!
Image source: Amazon.com, bluezman714
#4 Forbidden Cheese Might Be Lactose Free…
“Show up at a party with a grazing board/charcuterie, sprinkle these among the spread, wait for someone to fall victim to your schemes.” – NeinRegrets
Adding wax melts to a charcuterie board sounds like pure evil but we will be penciling it in for April Fool’s Day next year!
Image source: Amazon.com, Sealion121
#5 Forbidden Strawberry Is Extra Forbidden
“My intrusive thoughts are winning. I want it.” – Invictt25
The fact that this urinal screen is cherry-scented really doesn’t help your case…
Image source: Amazon.com, dflex15
#6 Forbidden Ritz Cracker Of Your Nightmares
“I just woke up and my dumbass was like “why’d they post a pic of a floating cracker” before noticing the sub” – Neruwi
As if we needed another reason to hate spiders, we now need to think of THIS haunted image we crave a Ritz Cracker.
Image source: Amazon.com, Ok-Establishment3730
#7 Forbidden Mashed Potatoes Have Us Drooling
These forbidden mashed potatoes already have us dreaming of Turkey Day dinner (and the subsequent leftovers), but alas, it’s a mere candle.
Image source: Amazon.com, /Sussybaka3747
#8 Forbidden Cinnamon Roll At Least Keeps Mosquitos Away
This forbidden cinnamon role might look irresistible to you but at least these citronella incense coils will keep you bite-free!
Image source: Amazon.com, Zestyclose-Tap8077
#9 Forbidden Gummy Candy Is Certainly Low-Calorie
“Looks like cotton candy dippin dots and I need some immediately” – fourthflush
Although this healing crystal gives off candy energy, it’s the healing energy you should be interested in.
Image source: Amazon.com, lasercat_pow
#10 Forbidden Fruit Juice Will Clean You Out
Not only does Fabuloso cleaning liquid LOOK like yummy juice, but everything from the smell to the font and image design screams “Drink me!”
Image source: Amazon.com, Marles216
#11 Forbbiden Condensed Milk Is Just As Sticky
Latex paint is probably as far removed from condensed milk as you can get, yet, we are still curious…
Image source: Amazon.com, calnaornaymous
#12 Forbidden Chocolate Leaves A Stain
“I see your comment saying its printing ink and raise you a I don’t believe you I’m eating it
Edit: spelling… imma mess” – stevenjiffy
We just wonder how printers don’t crave a slathering of Nutella every time they use this brown printer’s ink.
Image source: Amazon.com, mishutu
#13 Forbidden Peppermint Sticks
We are glad to know that we aren’t the only weirdos who think anything is food. But we are also hastily adding peppermint sticks to our carts to curb those cravings.
Image source: Amazon.com, forbiddensnacks
#14 Forbidden Milk, Even Forbidden For Insects
Why do they make literal poison look so appetizing? We prefer our insect-killer neon green (or some other color that screams “warning”).
Image source: Amazon.com, mousebert
#15 Forbidden Boba Without The Tea
As boba, this doesn’t go down so well. But as an air fresher, this is marvelous!
Image source: Amazon.com, Watchman_1029
#16 Forbidden Noodles Aren’t A Stretch
“That’s a good one. I had to zoom in because I thought it was just Ramen and soy sauce.” – Alfred_The_Sartan
These forbidden noodles will most likely have your stomach in knots so best stay away from the soy-covered elastic bands.
Image source: Amazon.com, Tritacarlo
#17 Forbidden Cocoa Puffs; Nature’s Cruelest Prank
We guess when survival mode kicks in, everything can look like Cocoa Puffs if you imagine hard enough!
Image source: Amazon.com, livinginneverland
#18 Forbidden Cotton Candy Doesn’t Disolve
“This is the kind of cotton candy that comes with a plot twist ‘Do not eat’ just became the ultimate test of willpower!” – CurvySunshineGal
Admit it, we have all tried to lick some cotton wool at one point or another. No? Just us? Oops…
Image source: Amazon.com, Geometry314
#19 Forbidden Candy Corn Drowns Out The Haters
“I had a coworker years ago who put some of the green ones in his mouth, thinking they were sweets. I was laughing too hard to tell him they’d already been in someone’s ears from the previous shift” –ThatsMeWelshy
When you are done gagging at the thought of that, add a tub of foam earplugs to your cart to drown out the noise from your lousy neighbor.
Image source: Amazon.com, Condimentarian
