Exercise Bike Doubles As Washing Machine To Make You Fit While Cleaning Your Clothes

by

I have never managed to kill two birds with one stone, but now at least I can do my laundry and exercise at the same time. The BiWa, or Bike Washing Machine, is a stationary bicycle designed by the students at China’s Dalian Nationalities University. Pedaling turns the drum and generates electricity to power the monitor; surplus electricity is stored for future use in the battery.

“Bike Washing Machine combines a stationary bicycle and washing machine, you can exercise while at the same time simultaneously washing your clothes,” states the design description on Tuvie. “When you ride this bike, the pedaling motion causes the drum of the washing machine to rotate, at the same time, the superfluous electricity is generated which can be used to power the display screen or stored for future use.”

More info: Tuvie (h/t: mymodernmet)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
