Exercise Bike Doubles As Washing Machine To Make You Fit While Cleaning Your Clothes

I have never managed to kill two birds with one stone, but now at least I can do my laundry and exercise at the same time. The BiWa, or Bike Washing Machine, is a stationary bicycle designed by the students at China’s Dalian Nationalities University. Pedaling turns the drum and generates electricity to power the monitor; surplus electricity is stored for future use in the battery.
More info: Tuvie (h/t: mymodernmet)
