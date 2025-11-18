Hey Pandas, Post The Liminal Space Pictures That You Took (Closed)

by

Just send liminal spaces you’ve seen and took a photo of!

#1 Launceston Castle – On The Way Down

#2 Looking Up – At The Elevators On The “Harmony Of The Seas”

#3 The Roof Level Of The Parking Garage At Night

#4 This Hallway By The Stairs In London Hotel

#5 Threshold To The Gobi – Dunhuang, Gansu, China 2018. Newly Married, Our First Adventure

#6 High School After Dark From One Of My Sibling’s Friend’sclassmates

#7 My Favorite Place

#8 Winter Liminal

#9 Found This Online Idk If It Counts

#10 Bai Dinh Stupa, Vietnam – If You Take The Stairs Instead Of The Elevator

#11 Hypermarket Parking Lot In Dense Fog

#12 Airport In Queretaro, Mexico

#13 Twilight

#14 Acoustics Are Nice

#15 The Cement Floor To Our House Being Built

#16 😀😀😀

#17 Cairen F***ed Me In Here

#18 Residential Street, Bath, England

#19 Not Lia

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
