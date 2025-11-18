Hey Pandas, Post The Liminal Space Pictures That You Took (Closed)

Just send liminal spaces you’ve seen and took a photo of!
#1 Launceston Castle – On The Way Down
#2 Looking Up – At The Elevators On The “Harmony Of The Seas”
#3 The Roof Level Of The Parking Garage At Night
#4 This Hallway By The Stairs In London Hotel
#5 Threshold To The Gobi – Dunhuang, Gansu, China 2018. Newly Married, Our First Adventure
#6 High School After Dark From One Of My Sibling’s Friend’sclassmates
#7 My Favorite Place
#8 Winter Liminal
#9 Found This Online Idk If It Counts
#10 Bai Dinh Stupa, Vietnam – If You Take The Stairs Instead Of The Elevator
#11 Hypermarket Parking Lot In Dense Fog
#12 Airport In Queretaro, Mexico
#13 Twilight
#14 Acoustics Are Nice
#15 The Cement Floor To Our House Being Built
#16 😀😀😀
#17 Cairen F***ed Me In Here
#18 Residential Street, Bath, England
#19 Not Lia
