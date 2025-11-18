Artist Illustrates Adorably Evil Characters That Perfectly Capture Our Inner Thoughts (36 Pics)

Pumpkins and October go hand in hand, so we are happy to share with you some cutesy art from this artist’s gallery as they fit the theme perfectly.

Qian draws characters who are cute on the outside yet evil on the inside. A lot of them are pumpkins, but she also drew some bears, bunnies or ghosts, all with the same qualities. In an interview with Bored Panda, Qian shared that she uses her drawings as a way to express her own feelings. “I’ve loved drawing little cartoons and comics since I was a child. I enjoy using my art to document and share my life, and I still do so to this day.”

We also highly recommend visiting Qian’s Instagram page for more, as her drawings are very detailed and charming!

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Image source: qian.dreaming

#2

Image source: qian.dreaming

#3

Image source: qian.dreaming

#4

Image source: qian.dreaming

#5

Image source: qian.dreaming

#6

Image source: qian.dreaming

#7

Image source: qian.dreaming

#8

Image source: qian.dreaming

#9

Image source: qian.dreaming

#10

Image source: qian.dreaming

#11

Image source: qian.dreaming

#12

Image source: qian.dreaming

#13

Image source: qian.dreaming

#14

Image source: qian.dreaming

#15

Image source: qian.dreaming

#16

Image source: qian.dreaming

#17

Image source: qian.dreaming

#18

Image source: qian.dreaming

#19

Image source: qian.dreaming

#20

Image source: qian.dreaming

#21

Image source: qian.dreaming

#22

Image source: qian.dreaming

#23

Image source: qian.dreaming

#24

Image source: qian.dreaming

#25

Image source: qian.dreaming

#26

Image source: qian.dreaming

#27

Image source: qian.dreaming

#28

Image source: qian.dreaming

#29

Image source: qian.dreaming

#30

Image source: qian.dreaming

#31

Image source: qian.dreaming

#32

Image source: qian.dreaming

#33

Image source: qian.dreaming

#34

Image source: qian.dreaming

#35

Image source: qian.dreaming

#36

Image source: qian.dreaming

