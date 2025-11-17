I Visit Abandoned Places, And Here’s 22 Of The Spookiest Encounters From My Journeys

As I venture into unusual, abandoned locales, I frequently come across the eeriest sites. Here’s a glimpse of the spookiest encounters from my journeys.
My name is Justyna and I am an explorer of unusual and abandoned places based in Prague, Czech Republic. I invest time in map study, thorough online research, and meticulous tip-saving for sites of interest. After selecting a destination from my map, I board the train and travel to document it. To date, I have explored hundreds of such places in Europe. What I cherish most about unusual locations is their authenticity – they are usually created by people living there and exist for non-commercial purposes. I’m also drawn to abandoned places, particularly for their aesthetic appeal, as decay transforms them into breathtaking scenery.
All visited locations are documented on my website and Facebook page dedicated to unusual, abandoned, undiscovered places.
More info: stepoffthebeatentrack.com
#1 The Sculpture Of Demon In A Decaying Mausoleum In Poland
#2 The Church Of Ghosts In Luková, Czech Republic
While exploring the north-western Bohemia region in the Czech Republic, don’t miss the abandoned Saint George’s church in Luková, a small village. Built in the 16th century, it fell into disrepair in 1968 when the roof collapsed during a funeral service, leading the locals to believe it was cursed. They abandoned the church, opting for open-air sermons and masses. Fortunately, a solution emerged: local artist Jakub Hadrava created an eerie collection of ‘ghosts’ that now occupy the pews and aisles, drawing thousands of visitors from around the world. Their voluntary donations are aiding the restoration of this once-beautiful old church.
#3 A Creepy Art Installation In Königsmühle, Czech Republic
#4 The Hill Of Crosses In Lithuania
It’s a pilgrimage site, but the sight of thousands of crosses in one location is undeniably eerie.
#5 Creepy Sculptures In An Abandoned House In Italy
La Casa delle Favole, or the house of the insane, the most common name of this place, is the best way to describe it. The site was inhabited by Alice and Nelly, a couple of slightly insane siblings who lived isolated from the rest of the inhabitants, devoting their lives to art. Alice died in 2007, while it’s unclear what happened with Nelly after his sister’s death. In any case, today, the house is abandoned and full of creepy decaying artworks—the outcome of the weird lifestyle of the siblings.
#6 A Flooded Cemetery In The Abandoned Village Geamăna In Romania
#7 A Coffin On The Wall Seen Somewhere In The Czech Republic
#8 An Eerie Corridor In An Abandoned Hospital In Poland
The dark object in the center is certainly not something you’d want to come across in a location like this.
#9 The House Of Hanging Dolls In Rváčov, Czech Republic
In Rváčov, Czech Republic, you can’t miss the eerie sight at the village’s end. An enormous tree adorned with countless dolls grabs your attention, followed by a house surrounded by hundreds of aging, dusty toys. This unsettling scene lingers in your memory, leaving you pondering who curates such an unusual collection. The mastermind behind this kingdom of creepiness is Lubomír Votava, a former bodyguard and adviser to a Czech right-wing politician. He maintains this unsettling place not to scare passersby but to preserve discarded dolls, emphasizing their eerie charm. Opinions on this house of dolls vary, with some intrigued and others finding it foolish.
#10 A Bleeding Sculpture Seen In An Abandoned Church In Italy
#11 A Scary Mannequin Seen In An Abandoned Villa In Italy
#12 A Creepy Find In The Crypt Of An Abandoned Church In The Czech Republic
#13 Creepy Dolls In The Forest Somewhere In Germany
Once cute dolls left for years in the forest, which, due to constantly changing weather conditions, has turned into something creepy.
#14 Creepy Garden Decorations Seen Somewhere In The Czech Republic
#15 A Head On The Branch Seen In The Forest In Poland
#16 Spooky Fence Seen In The Czech Republic
#17 A Creepy Doll Holding The Hammer In An Abandoned House In Poland
I’m uncertain about her motives.
#18 A Creepy Decoration In A Garden In Poland
#19 A Bird That Won’t Fly Anymore
#20 A House Full Of Creepy Stuff In Germany
The owner of a small house somewhere in Germany has decorated it with eerie stuff – skeletons, creepy dolls and much more.
#21 Eerie Decorations Seen In Poland
#22 Scary Paintings Seen In An Abandoned Villa In Italy
