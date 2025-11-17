30 Brutal Moments When People’s Illusions Of Friendship Were Shattered

You’ve got a friend in me, you’ve got a friend in me! Until you stab me in the back, publicly humiliate me or betray me. Then, we’re done.
Below, you’ll find some heartbreaking stories that have recently been shared on Reddit detailing the worst things people’s former friends have done to them. We hope you can’t actually relate to any of these tales, pandas, but if you can, know that you’re not alone. Be sure to upvote the stories that you find most upsetting, and keep reading to find conversations with the Reddit user who posed this question and Lisa Seaton, the woman behind The Zing Collective.
#1
My life long friend of 30+ years, moved out of state and would call me drunk and go on and on usually on a ranting tangent about different things that she wouldn’t remember the next time we spoke. I was a patient listener. One night she called on the anniversary of my teenage son’s death so I told her I was having a really hard emotional day and would call her another time. She started scolding me for being a s****y friend because she needed to talk and I should be there for her. Then she said my dead son told her he was really disappointed in me for being so selfish and that he expected better of me. It felt like she twisted a knife in my already shattered heart. I yelled F**k You!, hung up, blocked her and went NC.
Image source: GrammaBear707, Engin Akyurt
#2
Few people. They got on the Trump train. Politics was always something we stayed away from. We worked on cars, went fishing, hunting, camping, etc. Have plenty to talk about and do that doesn’t have to do with politics. Once they got roped into that garbage it became their whole personality. I have a hard time seeing Trump supporters as anything other than America hating pro-fascist bigots. Once they started calling anyone who wants anything less than killing gay people “groomers” I told them I was done. NGL, I’m lonely and sad about losing this group and there’s not a lot of redneck non-MAGA people who know what side of a wrench to hold. But, to me this isn’t a difference in politics but in morality and patriotism and it’s a bridge too far.
Image source: My_browsing, Natilyn Photography
#3
She called me manipulative for rearranging our plans when I had just got out of hospital and needed to rest. Apparently my “flakyness” affected her anxiety disorder and made her feel unappreciated. I told her that it wasn’t like I’d had an asthma attack on purpose. She called manipulative, I called her selfish, I haven’t talked to her since.
Image source: AstraOver, Ivan Oboleninov
#4
“I understand why your ex beat you.”
Image source: DanelleDee, RDNE Stock project
#5
Like most long-term friends, we knew a lot of each other’s secrets. Misdeeds, misadventures and so forth. Nothing too criminal but also some youthful indiscretions that should stay in the “We Don’t Talk About This With Others” box.
The friendship was waning. About a year prior I had really started questioning what I was getting out of it and if I shouldn’t just slowly break contact. Then I started dating my girlfriend. Naturally he took that as me dropping him like a hot potato, which wasn’t true but from his perspective, I get the suspicion.
After a few half-hearted attempts at getting together, we did and apparently he did not like the way it turned out. He sent me an e-mail threatening to tell my girlfriend all of the s**t we’d got into over the years, going so far as to list out dates, times and circumstances. I responded that he could if he wanted to, and that would likely be the end of the relationship with my girlfriend, but the threat of doing so definitely meant an end to our friendship. I also forwarded the e-mail to a couple of friends who were already in the know. They also ended up cooling things off with him.
In the end, nothing came of it. But when you start threatening your friends of 20+ years with misdemeanours committed when you were young, then I can never trust you again.
Image source: VH5150OU812, Dexon Dave Silva
#6
After explaining and trying to process how many people had died on the hospital unit where I work from covid, b***h really says “I don’t think it’s real”. Like, do you need to have nightmares about them gasping for air every night too?
Image source: silly-billy-goat, Mufid Majnun
#7
I came home and my neighbor (who I befriended three months prior) started blowing up my phone saying she had an emergency. I responded and told her that it was late, I was tired and had just got back from work, and my boyfriend had a 101 fever so I just was not feeling it. She then proceeded to bang on my windows and door at 12:30 in the morning and texted my boyfriend and my roommate at the time to try and get ahold of me. Turns out the “emergency” was one of her friends (haven’t even met this person) has gotten cheated on. Blocked her and never spoke to her again.
Image source: Toberealwithyou, Ivan Babydov
#8
They turned into a flat earther, anti vax, freedom fighter. It’s just too much stupid to put up with.
Image source: deep_space_rhyme
#9
She and her husband were living in my finished basement. I charged very little and they were struggling financially. They asked me if they could skip a few months rent to save for a security deposit for an apartment and I agreed.
I went on vacation and a neighbor texted me complimenting my boat. I didn’t have a boat. Turns out my friend and her husband had financed a ski boat and were hiding it from me. I was gone so they brought it home to clean it and got caught. I called them out on it and gave them 30 days notice. They and their possessions were gone before I got back from vacation. We were friends for over a decade before this.
Image source: srcorvettez06, Matti Blume
#10
Invited me to Thanksgiving in San Antonio. I followed her from Waco to San Antonio. Lost her on the freeway when she made a last second exit. She refused to give me an address. I drove home and the restaurants were closed, so I had Top Ramen for Thanksgiving dinner that year.
Image source: Belmont2035, Anastasia Shuraeva
#11
She accused the man I was with of sexually assaulting her. During my birthday party. Dozens of witnesses including myself. In reality she got wasted, threw herself at him, and had a crying fit when he didn’t go for it. I spent the rest of my birthday party comforting her and telling her she’s so pretty. Then she snuck out after to tell her VETERAN husband that he tried to r**e her. The fact that my ex is still alive is enough to show that the husband knew it was bs
Image source: Remixthefix, MART PRODUCTION
#12
Stole my drivers license because she wanted to use it at bars (shes under 21), refused to give it back, told me she got it taken away at the bar she goes to. I called the bar and they told me they didn’t take IDs, told her i knew she was lying. She told me to “disrespectfully f**k off”. I told her to leave it under my doormat and if it’s not there the next morning I’m going to the DMV and getting it replaced and reporting it as stolen under her name. She never gave it back, next morning i went to the DMV and got a new ID and reported it as stolen under her name. Really s****y situation.
Image source: Prim_rose1999, takahiro taguchi
#13
He tried to recruit me to Scientology. He even succeeded briefly, but it didn’t take me long to see the truth about them.
One of Scientology’s teachings is that you should cut off all contact with what they call Suppressive Persons. I originally thought they meant people who are harmful to your emotional well-being, but I quickly came to realize they apply the term to anyone who speaks ill of Scientology. Discouraging people from giving truckloads of money to that ridiculous cult is a high crime in their world.
I rejected that teaching and stuck to my original definition of suppressive person: someone who’s harmful to my emotional well-being. I then cut off every single person I met in that “Church”, including my former friend, for being what I consider suppressive people. Who not to associate with might be the only useful thing I learned from them.
Image source: JBPunt420, Alexey Taktarov
#14
I’ve had a few, and when it’s more than one, it means the problem is me. I trust too easily and when I love someone, I’m loyal and give. I think that makes it easy to take advantage of me. I’ve had friends that I thought were it, mind you, my husband told me he had bad feelings about them. He was right. They’d use me to do their chores, babysit, dog sit, things like that, and when I had a need ghosted me. It took me a really long time to understand that not all people are like me, and I needed to be more cautious. Now, that being said, my one really true, loving, friend is dying. We are 44, and her and her husband have been couple best friends with us for 20+ years. We raised our children together. We vacationed together. We absolutely love this woman. She’s always been there for all of us. A year ago she had a bad car accident, we now know because of the terminal brain disorder, and it has just deteriorated. We live in different towns, but my husband and I travel frequently to her, because our time is now short, and we need to support her husband and her kids. We are also both nurses, so we can help in that way too and give her family respite. We also don’t want to miss any moment we have left. So, we will be by their side until the end and beyond, and it really puts into perspective that these other “friends” were nothing. I don’t know why I wasted my time. I know in my soul, if it were reversed, she would care for me, we loved each other without demanding. She is my family. I miss her while she’s still here. Anyway, just love your people and appreciate them, life is short. And be a true friend, because as people, we need each other.
Image source: TomatilloNo4213, Paola Chaaya
#15
I’ve always been forgetful. I’d lose things and they’d just be gone. Searching the apartment for an hour and they don’t turn up. I’d check my car. I’d check at work. No f*****g clue. Happened pretty often. I’d warn people not to trust me with anything of value since I had a s**t habit of losing stuff.
Welp. Turns out Brian had been stealing from me for decades.
Image source: limbodog, Warren
#16
my friend cheated with my fiancé…
Image source: beautifulmargo, cottonbro studio
#17
Visited me at college, Told me he was going to sleep at his ex gf’s place. Actually stole a credit card from my wallet, booked a night at the marriott and proceeded to pretend like he didn’t. That is until my dad called and asked about the charge because he took the emergency card my parents gave me. My dad made him drop the cash off at his mailbox and i’ve been ignoring him ever since.
Image source: fullsends, Emil Kalibradov
#18
Told me I had to choose between him or my wife, while we were riding in my wife dads pick up on a 1200 mile road trip. He was dead serious and got violent about it. I had to get the police to intervene. The wife and I still have no clue what went through his head or why he flipped the heck out.
The last thing I did for him was buy him a bus ticket home, and give him money for food.
Never saw him again.
Image source: DukeBeekeepersKid, Athena
#19
Borrowed money from me and became evasive when I started asking when he’d pay it back. This went on for several months before I finally ran into him on our college campus and confronted him about it. He paid me within a week after that, but there was no salvaging the friendship after that.
Image source: DeathSpiral321, Karolina Grabowska
#20
Went on a tirade against immigrants and praised me for my ethnicity.
It was disgusting. It was the final nail in the coffin, it felt like the person I once knew died that day.
RIP amuck
Image source: roughtimes, Caique Nascimento
#21
We were running a used computer shop together. We had been running it for a few months so far, I had not gotten any money yet while he had pocketed all of it. One day, he asked if the agreement I had signed between us did not say what I thought it said. He asked what I would do if the agreement said he could take the business over at any time with or without my consent. I walked away from the relationship and have never spoken to him since. This was over 20 years ago.
#22
Pointed a gun with a laser sight at me thinking it was funny.
Image source: BigBobby2016, cottonbro studio
#23
My wife and I were being forced to move due to an exorbitant rent hike. We didn’t have time to find and move to a new place, so my friend offered his back room to us, free of charge. We’d put most of our stuff in storage and stay with him for a little while until we could find something. We were very grateful to him, and said as much, offering anything we could do to show our appreciation.
Come the day of the move, we have our stuff packed into the Uhaul and we’re ready to go. I call him…no answer. Few minutes later, I call him… no answer. I leave a voicemail. An hour passes. We decide to drive over to his place. We arrive and he’s not there. Him, his fiance, and his daughter…all not present. They haven’t moved out, but no one’s home and he’s inot answering my calls. My wife calls him…no joy. I message him through Facebook.. I’m blocked. He blocked me. No word why, no communication, just poof. Cut off. This was 11 years ago and we haven’t spoken since.
#24
May seem small in comparison to others here. However, I lived in an apartment and over the course of 2 years the roommates changed a few times. We were all friends beforehand and spent a lot of time together. One of them got married and we were all invited to the wedding. I was the only who wasn’t made a groomsman and I wasn’t invited to the bachelor party. Needless to say, the message was clear that my presence wasn’t desired.
Image source: steelstrings62, Andres Lugo-Garza
#25
Uninvited me to her destination wedding 4 days before departure that I had already spent over 1k
Image source: lamacaroni1, Jonathan Borba
#26
I’ve been trying to get divorced for almost 2 years. During this time, the person who I called my best friend took my ex’s side about a lot of stuff. She knew he was abusive to me and our children, but still felt like I was in the wrong about everything. She felt like I should give him 50/50 custody. She felt like I should give him money. The final straw, though, was when she told me, “you are the one who has to live with what you did” when I told her that I claimed both kids on my taxes (as I was well within my rights to do) which allowed me to get a refund and him to have to pay. I made the decision because he cashed out his 401k after we split and didn’t pay the penalties for early withdrawal and I didn’t feel like I or the children should have to suffer for that.
Image source: soonergirrl
#27
I hadn’t seen them for a long time, and they suggested getting together for coffee. The place was a good choice and I was looking forward to a good old catch up when they tried to sell me an alarm system
Image source: MissHibernia, Lina Kivaka
#28
When my father died he’d been in a medically induced coma for months after a big heart op and had started having some strokes which were getting more frequent and one affected the parts of his brain related to breathing so he would forever be on a ventilator – I was there at the end as he passed. It was pretty traumatic. A few days later I was round at my so-called best friend’s house and was feeling emotional and wanting to talk. She kept changing the subject and wanted to talk about her plans for the weekend, things on tv etc. I left a little while later and never returned a call from her ever again.
I’d been there for her a few months earlier when her grandfather died so it wasn’t like she didn’t understand loss and how to support friends through grief.
Image source: playhookie, Austin Guevara
#29
Just dumped a friend group. They’ve been making me feel bad for awhile now, but I didn’t have anyone else, so I stuck around. Last week one of them picked a fight with me, and instead of rolling over I fought back. She accused me of never taking accountability for my actions, which I have literally never been accused of before. Not in school, relationships, or work. In fact, it’s usually highlighted that I will own up to mistakes and try to make things right. I am the only one in the group who has actively worked on making my life better, and changing the things I don’t like about it. When I said I was sick of her treating me like I’m a child and lecturing me, they make fun of anything I like, and having her tell me I’m wrong about literally everything I say, she said “that’s a false narrative and I won’t participate.” B***h, you wanna talk about accountability? Someone just straight up told you how you hurt them, and you refuse to even acknowledge that it could be true?
I’m done. She can continue to be a ringleader of miserable people, and she can continue to feel superior about it all.
Image source: Hopefulkitty
#30
Sounds minor but I had a friend who was one of those always late people and would laugh it off every time but be enraged if you were late. I put up with it because we had some good times and I’m a people pleaser. But it was starting to bug me as it got worse and worse. I finally dropped her as a friend when she was late for my wedding which wasn’t even that far and a group of our friends offered to pick her up on their way. She tried laughing about it with me in the receiving line and I was polite. After this I didn’t bother contacting her and I hate that the first person in our wedding video receiving line is her. I haven’t met her outside of seeing her with mutual friends since.
Image source: LordyIHopeThereIsPie, Gustavo Fring
