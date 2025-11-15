Pandas, Post What I Should Draw, It Can Be Anything

by

Just post something to draw, but nothing too, er- um… graphic.

#1 Draw This Turkey That Is Missing A Leg

#2 Draw My Beautiful Boy Cat Sumo.

#3 Clowny From Piggy, This Is From Gooogle But I Like This One

#4 (Example Made By Me, I Used Kleki.com)

#5 Draw A Fox Eating Ramen (Meme Cuz I Have To Put An Image)

#6 I Think You Should Try A Few Things That I Drew (Sorry I’m Not An Artist, I Just Want To See How Yours Turn Out)

#7 Draw One Of These Plants

#8 One Of These Cupcakes I Made.

#9 Draw My Best Friend!

#10 Don’t Question My Life Choices Or Why I Hate Nine Year Olds.

#11 This Is Mojo! He Just Turned 13 And Is A Little Brat Who Barks When He Doesn’t Get What He Wants. We Love Him Tho.

#12 This Is My Character Static! He’s Either Trying To Kill Me Or Watching TV.

Patrick Penrose
