Hairstylist Shares 30 Women Who Took The Risk Of Cutting Their Hair Short And Got Awesome Results (New Pics)

by

Many of us women have been taught to define our worth in terms of our femininity, which is then used to gauge our attractiveness, which then affects how much we value ourselves as people. Unsettlingly important in this is hair.

Hair often defines the rigid gender norms; however, as we head into a new decade, many women feel like leaving all of this behind. If you believe that having long hair only adds to the pressure of needing to be attractive enough to meet social expectations, cut it short. Cut off your long hair if you’re sick of maintaining it to appease others. Being a version of oneself that society accepts is not our responsibility, and that’s exactly why hairstylist Kristina Katsabina takes it upon herself to give her clients short hairstyles based on their preferences and style.

If you’d love to see more of Kristina’s makeovers, make sure to check out parts 1, 2, and 3!

More info: Instagram

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Image source: kristinakatsabina

