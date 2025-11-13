Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

by

From villains to princesses, Finnish artist Jirka Väätäinen has been bringing beloved Disney characters to life, and they all look like someone you’d want to meet. Recently, Jirka has started focusing on the guys a lot of us might have forgotten – fathers. There’s Tarzan’s dad, John, Pocahontas’s dad, Chief Powhatan, and a few others who now look like they’re not only capable of bringing up a child, but taking over Hollywood as well. Jirka’s incredibly realistic digital art has already earned him over 209K Instagram followers, and it doesn’t look like the Helsinki-based artist is going to stop delivering his character drawings anytime soon.

More info: jirkavinse.com | Instagram | Facebook

Tarzan’s dad John

Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

Image credits: disney

Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

Image credits: jirkavinse

Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

Image credits: disney

“This ‘real-life cartoon characters’ series started with me wanting to give King Triton a go, since The Little Mermaid is my favorite Disney movie, and I [still hadn’t done] this major character from the film,” Jirka told Bored Panda. “But, as it had been a while since I had done such character design series, I decided to take on the other Disney father figures as well.”

Aladdin’s father Cassim

Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

Image credits: disney

Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

Image credits: jirkavinse

Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

Image credits: disney

“This whole Disney project of mine has gone on for eight years, and to be honest, I do struggle with finding the time and inspiration to keep on creating more,” the artist confessed. “Having said that, it has still remained a fun thing to do if I do find spare time, though. So we will have to see when this wave of inspiration for these cool drawings hits me again.”

Ariel’s father King Triton

Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

Image credits: disney

Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

Image credits: jirkavinse

Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

Image credits: disney

When he’s not playing around with famous characters, Jirka still keeps himself busy; he’s a freelancer who juggles a lot of work. “Professionally, I’ve always been an art director & graphic designer first, and consider to be an illustrator on the side. But I am into all visual things, and one of my biggest interests has got a lot to do with fashion and my personal style, which are something I regularly share on my social media, too.”

Pocahontas’s dad Chief Powhatan

Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

Image credits: disney

Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

Image credits: jirkavinse

Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

Image credits: disney

Hercules father Zeus

Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

Image credits: disney

Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

Image credits: jirkavinse

Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

Image credits: disney

People loved the illustrations

Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)
Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)
Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)
Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)
Artist Turns Disney Characters Into Realistic People (Dad Edition)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Woman May Become The Youngest Congresswoman Ever, And Just A Year Ago She Worked As A Bartender On 18-Hour-Shifts
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Meet The Cast Of “The Lake”
3 min read
May, 11, 2022
New Things to Expect on Fear Factor Season 2
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2018
Artist Shows What Women Have To Go Through Almost Everyday And How To Deal With It In 115 Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Created A Realistic Sloth Costume
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Inside The Gellers’ Never-Ending Family Traditions On “Friends”
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.