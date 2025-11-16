35 Of The Most Surreal Pics That Sum Up The Catastrophe Followed By Hurricane Ian

by

On Wednesday, September 28th, 2022, Hurricane Ian touched down in Florida as a Category 4 storm. It hit hard and fast, bringing winds of 150mph to the southwest coast, and by Wednesday night, over 2 million people in Florida were left without power. The National Hurricane Center warned Floridians of a “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding”, and just as expected, Ian was relentless in its destruction.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most shocking and surreal photos of the impacts of Hurricane Ian that have been shared on social media this week. Our hearts are with all of our pandas in Florida, Cuba and anywhere else that has fallen in Ian’s path, and we hope that you have all been able to find safety amidst this frightening storm. Be sure to upvote the photos that you find most powerful, and then feel free to share about your experiences in the comments if you have been personally impacted by Hurricane Ian. 

More info: Twitter

#1

Image source: GageGoulding

#2

Image source: GoodRobinHood

#3

Image source: Colleen_ham1

#4

Image source: TheAstroNick

#5

Image source: Sean_Breslin

#6

Image source: JaniyaaPryorr

#7

Image source: Cappuccino_o

#8

Image source: Hammad45745330

#9

Image source: BojorquezCBS

#10

Image source: AminaJMohammed

#11

Image source: PixiePi13720126

#12

Image source: brallusTG

#13

Image source: NaplesPolice

#14

Image source: Active4Ever

#15

Image source: Astro_FarmerBob

#16

Image source: OmerShiinwari

#17

Image source: GageGoulding

#18

Image source: sarahmettstv

#19

Image source: TaylorWirtzWINK

#20

Image source: lambo9286

#21

Image source: OCFireRescue

#22

Image source: itsbethbooker

#23

Image source: TWCChrisBruin

#24

Image source: lambo9286

#25

Image source: ashleygrahamtv

#26

Image source: CastiglioneFrnk

#27

Image source: PaulFox13

#28

Image source: JBrewerBoston25

#29

Image source: brianemfinger

#30

Image source: Mr_JCE

#31

Image source: LaurenPastrana

#32

Image source: lambatlangon23

#33

Image source: TampaPD

#34

Image source: StephenQ3340

#35

Image source: JMichaelsNews

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
