30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

by

If you are looking for a change after the interesting year that was 2021, why not use this time wisely to plan your next short haircut? Over the past decade or so, short hairstyles have stunned the world of media, and these days more and more women prove that gone are the days when women were expected to keep long, luscious hair just to avoid stereotypes.

In the last few years, women, regardless of their age, have been ditching their long hairstyles in exchange for a fresh short haircut. And gorgeous female celebrities such as Michelle Williams, Natalie Portman, and even Tyra Banks have only added to the trend with their short new ‘dos, as they tend to make powerful statements, showing that you don’t need long hair to feel feminine and beautiful.

Russian hairstylist Kristina Katsabina helps her clients feel empowered and confident as she proves that one can still look beautiful regardless of their hair length.

Kristina’s work has been previously featured on Bored Panda, and if you’d like to see more of it, you can click here, and here.

More info: Instagram

#1

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#2

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#3

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#4

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#5

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#6

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#7

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#8

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#9

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#10

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#11

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#12

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#13

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#14

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#15

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#16

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#17

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#18

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#19

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#20

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#21

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#22

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#23

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#24

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#25

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#26

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#27

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#28

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#29

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

#30

30 Women Who Dared To Get Their Hair Cut Short And Got Awesome Results Thanks To This Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: kristinakatsabina

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“What Is Wrong With You People?”: Woman Who Dreamed Of Having Freckles Gets Them Tattooed On Face
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
33 Women Photographed Before And After Becoming A Mom
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“I Have Mastered Parenting”: Australian Mom Shared Her Daughter’s Response Letter Dedicated To A Bully Who Called Her Fat
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
75 Wild Times Walmart Employees Went To Work And Left Thinking “I Don’t Get Paid Enough For This”
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2025
Ms. Marvel: “Seeing Red” Recap
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2022
16 Striking Before-And-After Photos Of Restored Historical Paintings
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.