60 Images Of LA Women Living Their Best Lives In 1962

by

1962 was a magical year in Los Angeles – the city was buzzing with optimism, Hollywood was at its glamorous peak, and women were starting to dream bigger dreams, even if they didn’t quite know it yet. These 60 photographs capture LA ladies from every walk of life: movie stars pressing their hands into cement, church women gathering for prayer, a pioneering dental student juggling motherhood and medical school, and regular gals lining up to see the Beatles. From Beverly Hills to the Valley, from Hollywood Boulevard to quiet suburban neighborhoods, these images show women living their lives in a city that felt like the center of the universe. It was the last moment before everything changed forever, and these women were living it to the fullest.

#1 Valley Gals Take Fencing Honors

Image source: Jeff Goldwater

#2 June Blair, NBC Television Actress

Image source: Valley Times Collection

#3 The Women Are Primping In Front Of A Mirror

Image source: Gordon Dean

#4 Lee Spangler

Image source: Bob Martin

#5 United Church Women Join Voices In World Day Of Prayer

Image source: George Brich

#6 Children’s Hospital Guild Members Preview Gowns

Image source: George Brich

#7 Miss Flashbulb Winner Gets Crowned

Image source: Gordon Dean

#8 Woman With A Beehive On Hollywood & Vine

Image source: laexplained

#9 The Line To Buy Tickets To See The Beatles

Image source: LA Times

#10 Mabel Stark, Tiger Trainer. Jungleland

Image source: ebay

#11 Eleanor Roosevelt In Los Angeles, California

Image source: U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

#12 Sophia Loren Pressing Her Hands Into Wet Cement At Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Hollywood

Image source: Los Angeles Times

#13 Mrs. Fujimura, Wife Of The Pastor Of West L.A. Buddhist Church, Conducts Tea Ceremony

Image source: Los Angeles Times

#14 Ruth Handler, Executive Of Mattel Toy Company, Posing With Collection Of Barbie Dolls

Image source: Los Angeles Times

#15 Reseda’s Honorary Mayor Introduces Carnival ‘Queens’

Image source: tessa2.lapl.org

#16 Marily Felty, Granada Hills Basketball Spectator

Image source: Jeff Goldwater

#17 Lakeside Golf Club Championship Winners

Image source: Jeff Goldwater

#18 A New Champion At Lakeside Golf Club

Image source: Gordon Dean

#19 Wives Of Members Of The University Of Minnesota Football Team

Image source: Gordon Dean

#20 Mrs. Lefler

Image source: Valley Times Collection

#21 Nancy Heim, 14, Laces Up Her Skates

Image source: George Brich

#22 Police Men And Women At Police Academy Graduation Inspection

Image source: Herald Examiner Collection

#23 Bowling Perfection Pays Off

Image source: Alan Hyde

#24 These Queens Rule Woodland Hills Golf Tournament

Image source: Gordon Dean

#25 World Community Day Set

Image source: George Brich

#26 Luncheon To Benefit Hospital

Image source: Valley Times Collection

#27 Dee Jay Mattis, Dancer On ‘Sing Along With Mitch’

Image source: Valley Times Collection

#28 Dance Planners

Image source: George Brich

#29 Mrs. Ralph Hanford

Image source: Valley Times Collection

#30 The Theme Building At LAX

Image source: Garry Winogrand

#31 Actress Audrey Hepburn Handing Julie Andrews Her Best Actress Oscar For Film “Mary Poppins”

Image source: Los Angeles Times

#32 Barbara Pampalone, The Only Woman In Usc School Of Dentistry Freshmen Class Of 1963, Studying With Her Daughter

Image source: Los Angeles Times

#33 Jay North (Aka Dennis The Menace) And Actress Beverly Garland Open Christmas Seal Booth In Los Angeles

Image source: Los Angeles Times

#34 New Golf Board

Image source: Gordon Dean

#35 Parents Plan Bazaar

Image source: George Brich

#36 Wives Of Gopher Football Players On New Years’ Eve

Image source: Gordon Dean

#37 Castaway Dinner Dance

Image source: George Brich

#38 Mrs. Krasner Takes A ‘Breather’

Image source: Jeff Goldwater

#39 4th Annual Benefit Set By Council

Image source: George Brich

#40 AAUW Students

Image source: George Brich

#41 Daughter Of Lana Turner Makes Debut As Model In Cocktail Fashion Show

Image source: Herald Examiner Collection

#42 Cupid Goes Golfing

Image source: George Brich

#43 Mrs. Homer Bullock

Image source: Valley Times Collection

#44 Teenagers Help Support Valley Youth Foundation

Image source: Jeff Goldwater

#45 Garden Club To Sponsor Fifth Table Setting Fete

Image source: Gordon Dean

#46 Taft High Girls Win Swim Championship

Image source: Jeff Goldwater

#47 Book Fair Spotlights Variety Of Readings

Image source: Gordon Dean

#48 Swedish Reporter

Image source: George Birch

#49 Fashion Show

Image source: Williams, Charles

#50 Jane Fonda, “Up And Coming Hollywood Royalty”

Image source: ebay

#51 Karyn Kupcinet, An Actress And The Daughter Of Chicago Columnist Irv Kupcinet

Image source: Cleary-Strauss-Irwin & Goodwin

#52 Pomona Fair, On Ladder

Image source: Office of History, HQ, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

#53 17 Year Old Mia Farrow Holding Peyton Place Newspaper As She Waits For Contract Approval In Santa Monica Courthouse

Image source: Los Angeles Times

#54 Valley Times Employee

Image source: Gordon Dean

#55 Christmas Capers’ Planned

Image source: Jeff Goldwater

#56 Mrs. Spangler Cops Tourney

Image source: Bob Martin

#57 Aauw Members Ready Display For Home Arts Tour

Image source: Gordon Dean

#58 Esther Jones, Los Angeles

Image source: Williams, Charles

#59 Shot Of Hill Street Looking North Towards The Superior Court Building

Image source: eBay

#60 Taft High Girls Win Swim Championship

Image source: Jeff Goldwater

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
