Artist Tattoos Celebrities In Photoshop

Would it change your opinion of tattoos if you found out that your favorite movie star or actor was covered in them? Seattle-based artist Cheyenne Randall (whom we wrote about previously here) explores this questions with his digitally-altered photos, which portray actors, musicians, and other famous figures past and present covered nearly head to toe in tattoos.

Let us know who you think looks better before and who looks better after in the comment section!

More info: Tumblr (h/t: ufunk)

Artist Tattoos Celebrities In Photoshop
Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
