Artist Tattoos Celebrities In Photoshop

Would it change your opinion of tattoos if you found out that your favorite movie star or actor was covered in them? Seattle-based artist Cheyenne Randall (whom we wrote about previously here) explores this questions with his digitally-altered photos, which portray actors, musicians, and other famous figures past and present covered nearly head to toe in tattoos.
