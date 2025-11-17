I Create Funny Comics About Urban Birds And Other Critters With Unexpected Endings (28 Pics)

by

I make these comic strips for fun. My goal has been to write one every week. I try to make each comic into a little story with (hopefully) an unexpected twist at the end. Most of them stand alone but some have a story arc that goes through several strips.

More info: Instagram

#1 More Potholes

#2 Chatter

#3

#4 Flowers

#5 Hair

#6 Hungry

#7 Crack 1

#8 Visors

#9 Beanies

#10 Potholes

#11 Singing

#12 Crack 2

#13 The View

#14 Bling

#15 Crack 3

#16 Water 1

#17 Listening

#18

#19 Password

#20 The Fly

#21 Tips

#22 Attitude

#23 Water 2

#24 Ideas

#25 Stubborn

#26 Security

#27 Heavy Beak

#28 Zip

Patrick Penrose
