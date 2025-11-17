This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

by

Lifelong illnesses and conditions can get in people’s way. However, time and time again, people with disabilities prove that it doesn’t have to stop them from achieving wonderful things and living life to the fullest.

One such case is 28-year-old Hannah Tire, who was born with a rare condition, osteogenesis imperfecta. Due to her fragile bones, she needs help on a day-to-day basis. However, Hannah found her independence with makeup, which later turned into her passion. Now, Hannah is a well-known beauty influencer who actively posts her makeup looks on her Instagram.

Meet Hannah, a 28-year-old beauty influencer who faces the challenges of a rare bone condition

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

Hannah was born with what she calls ‘brittle bones’ that break very easily

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

Bored Panda reached out to Hannah to learn more. First of all, she expanded on the bone condition.
“My disability is called osteogenesis imperfecta. It’s caused by defective genes. These genes affect how the body makes collagen, a protein that helps strengthen bones. Because of this, I’ve had over 100 fractures in my life. I’ve broken every bone in my body,” shared Hannah.

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

Because of Hannah’s condition, she needs help with everyday tasks like dressing up or bathing, making her dependent on others

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

Though Hannah has made peace with needing help from others, she shared that she found it difficult in her teenage years.
“My childhood was very normal despite my disability. I’m very thankful my family always encouraged me and supported everything I wanted to do, from cheerleading to social media. It was sometimes difficult watching my peers do simple tasks and not need as much assistance or take as much time, but from this, I’ve learned there’s nothing wrong with needing help; everyone does at some point,” wrote Hannah.

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

Luckily, Hannah’s family was always very supportive and remained by her side

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

Hannah also lives a full life; she travels, goes to concerts, and meets her friends

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

Hannah’s interest in makeup started back when she was 12, as it was something she could do on her own

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

Hannah also shared how makeup came into her life: “I got into it at 12. I would play around in my bedroom with makeup on weekends, and I loved how it was something I could do on my own without any help. I finally got up the courage in 2015 to upload my first YouTube tutorial.”

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

Later on, Hannah got the courage to create a social media account, and her beauty content quickly went viral

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

We were curious how Hannah felt when her content reached so many people: “When I first started uploading content, I never in a million years thought I would go viral or achieve the goals I have. I hope to inspire other young girls and women with my platforms and be the representation I didn’t have growing up.”

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

To this day, Hannah, despite her disability, inspires others with her makeup talents and resilience, proving that beauty comes in all shapes and forms

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

Lastly, Hannah shared what message she would like to spread to other people with the same disability: “If you can dream it, you can achieve it! There will be days you’ll feel like giving up: take a break, but don’t quit, and never be afraid of failure, because from it, you grow and learn.”

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

This Resilient Woman Became A Beauty Influencer Despite Her Disability

Image credits: beautywithmisshannah

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
