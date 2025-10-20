“Someone Got More Plastic Surgery”: Kim Kardashian’s Horrifying Mask Goes Viral And Cracks The Internet

The Academy Museum Gala in California delivered its usual mix of head-turning fashion spectacles, but it was Kim Kardashian’s bizarre ensemble that stole the conversation, or rather, what she did to her head.
The reality star appeared in a skin-colored Maison Margiela gown that included a sock-like mask – almost a balaclava – covering her pate.
It’s not the first time she’s borrowed fashion tips from bank robbers. In 2021, she arrived at the same event in a black Balenciaga catsuit with a cape in tow and her head completely covered.
The fact that she’s done it before hasn’t softened the impact. Fans are lampooning her publicity stunt on social media.
Kim Kardashian made the top of the list in many publications, but not for the best-dressed attendee
The sighting made its way to the top of many a list—perhaps for its shock value, because the outlet that thinks she was the best dressed at the “Met Gala of the West” is yet to publish this assessment.
The Daily Mail was on the tabloids to weigh in on the pomp and circumstance and headlined: “Academy Museum Gala WORST dressed stars.”
It wasted no time and named the 44-year-old SKIMS founder first.
“Among the style blunders at the Annual Academy Museum Gala was a peculiar masked look from none other than red carpet queen Kim Kardashian,” it elaborated.
Outlets and netizens slammed the outfit
The outlet revisited the recently premiered All’s Fair star’s attire for another stab and relayed critical opinions from the internet.
“Kim Kardashian wears a horrifying masked look,” it claimed, “stunned onlookers,” the Daily Mail wrote.
Admittedly, the dissent on X echoed these sentiments.
Some fans celebrated her covering her face
One person saw it as a nod to the disparaging “cover the face with a brown bag” jibe, observing that Kardashian took it to a whole new level.
“Guarantee you it isn’t the first time somebody had to cover her face!” wrote another, doubling down on the phrase.
“Definitely a better look, than what she usually covers her face with,” came another reply.
Another fan drew a connection to her ex-husband, Kanye West
Perhaps the most jarring was the observation: “So… she has a face. Never noticed till now.”
“Oh look, Kanye’s ex wife acting like Kanye,” came another observation.
While the latter may be a weak connection to the Keeping up with the Kardashians’ most recent outfit, her 2021 appearance at the Chicago fundraiser reeked of Ye’s influence.
The all-black Balenciaga costume, which has since been described as a “catsuit,” had the pointed shoes that the rapper’s current wife, Bianca, usually wears, along with skin-hugging leggings.
Kim Kardashian sported a similar look at the 2021 instalment of the event
Covering Kardashian’s top half was a dress that clung to her form while the sleeves fanned out around her arms.
Trailing the outfit was a fork-tailed cape of a soft material so that it fell across the ground easily.
Not to be forgotten was the mask that matched her outfit in color and texture and covered her entire head.
Oddly, Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia appeared at her side dressed like Ye
Netizens were there to deliver judgment:
“Kim Kardashian with Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia at the 2021 Met Gala,” wrote one commentator.
Gvasalia appeared in as blacked-out a wardrobe, a large hoodie, and a mask.
“It’s like Kanye West is with her even when he’s not with her,” the netizen continued, alluding to the two’s divorce proceedings, which were still pending at the time.
Kendall’s avoidance of her sister comes amidst speculations that she was annoyed with her mother for stealing the spotlights at the All’s Fair premiere
There has been no indication of what Kardashian’s model sister Kendall Jenner, who happened to be present on the night, thinks of the 44-year-old’s attire.
According to the Daily Mail, Jenner, who donned a sensible but dressy number, was careful not to get caught in the red carpet next to the SKIMS entrepreneur.
The sight comes days after Kardashian was snapped posing with her mother, Kris Jenner, at the premiere of the legal drama All’s Fair, in which the former plays a central role.
Some netizens speculated that Kardashian looked annoyed with her mother, dressed to the nines in Givenchy, for stealing the show.
One netizen thinks she is using the mask to hide her plastic surgery recovery
