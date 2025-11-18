“No One To This Day Believes Me”: 30 Bizarre Things People Swear To Seeing

It’s pretty great when something out of the ordinary happens to you. You can tell your friends about it, reminisce many years later, or even get your two seconds of fame online. What’s not great is that people sometimes don’t believe that this thing actually happened to you.
Well, this is the Internet, so even the most jaded crazy-story-havers can share their experiences. That’s why when a netizen asked, “What is something you’ve done/seen/heard so bizarre that no matter how many times you tell it, nobody believes you?”, over four thousand people came to reply. Do you have a relatively implausible story to share? Let us know in the comments!
#1
I saw a BMW use it’s turn signal.
Image source: iceplusfire, Luis Quintero/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
I had a 3rd grade teacher who was awful to me, but absolutely adored my older brother and younger sister. My parents loved this lady but she was always mean to me for whatever reason. One day when we were doing multiplication tables I got a few answers wrong and she said to me ‘that’s okay, people still need their groceries bagged.’ She said this to an 8 year old. To this day my parents nor my siblings believe me.
Image source: Pigbenis7687, Katerina Holmes/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
When I was golfing one day a father and son was paired with another single and I. We go out and I learn that it is the son’s birthday. Which is cool because it’s also my birthday and wifey gave me a day off from the baby so I figured I’d get a round in.
I asked him how old he was since we seem about the same age. Turns out we were born on the exact same day. Crazy right? Well turns out getting to know them a little more as the day goes on… they’re from New York. Well I was born in New York.
I ask for s**ts and giggles where. Long Island. ME TOO. Mercy hospital. Silence for a second or two. Are you F****n kidding? No.
Same day. Same year. Same hospital.
Image source: KgMonstah, Steve Momot/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
I didn’t think it was that weird, but I went to a museum in London where they had a piano in the cafe area. A guy goes over to the piano, flexes his knuckles, and proceeds to play about half an hour of the most insanely elaborate pieces you’ve ever heard. Just absolutely knocks it out of the park. He finishes, stands up, takes a bow, and everyone in the cafe bursts into spontaneous applause. People are cheering. It turns out that he’s a Russian concert pianist in town for a performance that weekend, and we all just got a preview of his show.
Everyone I’ve told about this finds it entirely unbelievable because everyone clapped. I just get the same old response referencing the meme, which I don’t really get, because I’m pretty sure most people would applaud a concert pianist. Ah well.
Image source: teashoesandhair, Karol Carvalho/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
18or 19 years ago. Flat tire on way to mid term. No spare available. Professor was really understanding, let me make it up. Working poor, so I was just going from beater to beater for a bit.
Come finals, another flat tire. Had left early enough to get to campus that I wasn’t worried, called tow truck for assistance. 1 mile behind me, on highway, I start seeing smoke. Turns out the tow truck on its way to me caught fire mid trip.
Professor didn’t believe me, had to retake the course.
This is the story I share when people wonder why I always give people the benefit of the doubt.
Image source: Damodinniy, Esma Atak/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
Anything I do.
I’m incredibly clumsy/oafish. To the point where a former classmate of mine would tell me, “If it was anyone else. I would not believe them in the slightest, but I just know this actually happened, because it’s you.”
He’s one of the few who believes my next level stupidity.
Edit:
For reference:
I once spend 2 minutes on the phone talking to myself. Because in the time span of less than a minute I had forgotten I tried finding my mobile, used the landline to call myself, found my phone, saw I had a missed call. Called back to the caller (it said ‘mom’ as I was at home) and spend a good 2 minutes frustrated, because my mom wouldn’t pick up the phone and annoyed the landline started ringing. Instead of making the connection I picked up the landline and switched between putting my mobile and the land line to my ear, frustrated that neither my mom nor the other person was replying to me…
I learned I am in fact a very patient person, but also incredibly blunt. I’m still recovering.
Image source: SidonceSaid, Mayara Klingner/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
I once got myself handcuffed to my motorbike by an angry hawk…..it’s unbelievable how strong the grip on raptors is until they have their talons sunk into your hand meats and there’s no one around for miles so you just have to stand there like the dumba*s you are, wailing into the wind until the pissed off upside down bird takes pity on you and lets you go.
Image source: Raewhitewolfonline, Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
When I was around 8 I was sleeping on the couch and I awoke to two men breaking into our duplex house, all I could see was the shape of their bodies and one of them holding a small flashlight. I was so terrified I couldn’t move or speak, I honestly don’t think they seen me or knew I was on the couch. After they left I ran into the room of my foster parents and woke them up, they didn’t even get up, just told me to go back to bed because they didn’t believe me…well they woke up to a bunch of stuff gone and then they blamed me because I didn’t get them when the men were in the house so they called my case worker and gave me back to state, had to move to a new home after that where it was in my file that I was know to “steal” (never have) so every home I lived in after that had everything locked up.
Image source: OrcWife420, Thomas Dumortier/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#9
When I was maybe 6 or 7 years old I went to work with my dad one summer day. There was an older man in the lobby area of the office waiting for an appointment. He started talking to me and asked what my favorite candy was. I told him it was this white nougat candy that had these little jelly bits in it. I don’t even know what is was called and it’s not a very common candy. He reached into his pocket and pulled out the exact candy I described. It seemed like magic. I took the candy but was afraid to eat it and a bit ashamed I accepted candy from a stranger. I gave it to my dad and was going to tell him what happened but he opened and ate the candy. I never told him but watched him closely that day in case it was poisoned or magic. He’s still alive so I guess the candy was fine.
Image source: mateojaja, Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
When I was a 8 or 9 I was working my paper route when a wolf ran out of someone’s house and started coming towards me when the owner screamed at it and it turned around. I’d never seen a wolf in real life before but I also had never seen a dog that size that also looks like a wolf. I hauled a*s home and told my parents which were like “suuuuuure”. A couple weeks later it was in the news that those neighbors had been illegally keeping a couple half wolf bred dogs.
Image source: Sweaty-Feedback-1482, Steve/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
I once saw a shirtless, black man in cargo shorts riding upon a horse when crossing the highway somewhere along the Texas-Oklahoma border. He also had a bluetooth speaker blasting Tupac songs when he rode across the highway. This was in August 2018. I think about it sometimes.
Image source: Cheetodude625, cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
I was in a waffle house in High Point North Carolina once at like 2:30 am with my friend, slightly buzzed our selves but not drunk by any means….this was like 1998.
A man walks in. Very drunk. He was probably in his early 40s.
He doesn’t say a word. He just walks over to the jukebox, puts in some coins and plays “flowers on the wall” by the Statler brothers.
As the song started he stood on top of a table and sang every single line, quite well actually…..
When the song ended he dismounted the table and walked off into the night.
The only reason I know this absolutely happened is because my friend remembers it too.
It was honestly a spellbinding experience.
Image source: EarlyEarth, Erik Mclean/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
Some time ago as a young cashier, a mentally ill woman threw a candy bar at me, called me a werewolf, then sprinted out of the store.
Image source: Bluebarry_Larry, Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
I saw a horse kick a tree, fart on a dog afterwards and then run away. It gets me everytime i think about it.
Image source: female-gamer-69, Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
I caught a hummingbird with my bare hands as it was flying by. I didn’t even think about it. It just happened. I took a look at it after realizing what I’d just done, then let it go. I’m glad I didn’t hurt it with my knee jerk reaction, but it was pretty cool. It seemed very confused, but not scared.
Image source: earic23, Frank Cone/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
A woman disappeared in a single bathroom at a cafe I worked at. I’m not saying I believe in paranormal, I’m just saying what the f**k happened to that lady.
We were completely dead, outside was a snowstorm, not a single soul in the cafe besides my co-worker and I. I had a broken foot and was sitting on a stool at the register. One woman walks in, says she has to use the bathroom before she orders. We both watch her go into the bathroom. The only exit from the building requires that she walk directly in front of me to leave, so I would definitely see her if she left. I didn’t move from my spot the entire time, as I had a broken foot. No other customers came in during this whole thing. We start to wonder what’s taking her so long after a half hour or so, the bathroom is still shut and locked and the light still on. After 45 minutes, my co-worker knocks to check on her, no answer. After an hour, we decide to unlock the door ourselves because we are thinking the worst happened. When we opened the door, she just wasn’t there. There is no feasible way she could have left the building without me seeing her. The vent in the bathroom was far too small for any human to fit in. So where did she go? And it’s not just me hallucinating, my co-worker witnessed it all too. Still creeps me out to think about.
Edit: adding that I have not told this story on any podcasts, and the story is my own, not a copy. the bathroom did not have a drop ceiling. There was no back door that she could have gone through. The cafe was so small you couldn’t possibly miss a person walking through it to leave. Even if they did, the only door she could have gone out of had a loud bell that sounded any time the door opened. Even if this woman crawled on the floor past the counter, I would have seen her, I could see the floor from my spot. The bathroom door was very close and very visible from where I was sitting, there’s no way she opened it without me noticing. There wasn’t even any music playing in the cafe, no tv’s, nothing. I do not believe in ghosts, or any of that s**t, but this one will forever freak me out because I just don’t know how she managed to leave. Even the door was still locked when we finally went to open it. We had to manually unlock the door from our side.
Image source: shavasana32, Vladimir Srajber/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
I ate so many carrots at my grandma’s house I turned bright orange. No one believes me.
Image source: Mobwmwm, Hana Mara/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
I was in elementary school and a circus was in the city. And they thought it would be cool to bring the elephant to our schoolyard – it was awesome, even though we were only allowed to watch it from inside the classroom as it walked around with its tamer.
My parents told me I was talkin sh*t and they will be very angry if I dont stop to talk about it. There was an elephant at our school and I couldnt tell them made me sad.
Image source: Auxvino, Richard de Reus/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
My hometown has a very unique looking bar. The signage and style are very iconic to the bar. The bar is also definitely not a chain as my family knows the owner well and he’s run the place for the past 35 odd years. Imagine our surprise when on a trip in Thailand to find the exact same bar down to the unique way they spell the name of the place and all the signage. My family tells the guy back home about the place and he cannot believe an exact replica of his original concept bar exists.
Image source: Velorian-Steel, Sean Patrick/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
I was walking to Target with my sister on my birthday, December 7, and told her about how bummed out I was that every year for the last three years, some random old guy (never the same one) would start a rant about how “kids these days don’t know about Pearl Harbor and have no respect…” Some would put a fun twist on it, like, “Do you know what day it is?!”
She was laughing. There was no way, and I just shrugged it off. These guys would be old guys on the way to Veteran centers, but clearly not that old. I’d be riding the bus, and usually, coming home from college classes, so maybe, I made an easy target for them in a convenient, captive audience on public transport. I have an extra bonus of being part Japanese, but my sister is blonde. So, fun times.
Later, we were in line at the store, and a bored old guy leans over and asks, “Do you kids know what day it is?”
My sister burst out laughing to his astonishment, and I quietly answered, “It’s Pearl Harbor Day, sir…”.
Image source: TribblesIA, RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
So I play discgolf. Much like ball golf, getting a hole in one is incredibly difficult
I played a practice round alone where I proceeded to throw three different discs back to back on the same hole and aced each throw consecutively
It will never happen again and no one saw it.
Image source: Appathesamurai, Kindel Media/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
Was working register one evening at a s****y little grocery store when this little lady walked in, asked for a pack of kools, and as she’s reaching for her money, 3 of her teeth just fell out and on to the counter.
I remember the noise they made when they hit the counter to this day. She didn’t give a damn, just grabbed them, got her change back, and walked off.
Nobody ever believes me when I tell this story, I was in such shock that I barely believe it myself. She didn’t give a s**t!
Image source: SneakySpider, Aleksandar Pasaric/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
…human, or at least I thought it was, walking normally down the street. Stops in front of ~3 meters wall, looks left and right, and then from place (without any speed) jumps over it like it is a 50cm fence… Ofcourse I never said to anyone what I have seen because I am really not a fan of little white rooms…
Image source: lijevidesnicar
#24
My ex, who stole tens of thousands of dollars from me, secretly believed she was a witch. Like a “I can make things happen” sort of witch. I began to figure it out and called her out. She vehemently denied it.
Then I caught her on IG paying a “witch doctor” from Haiti to cast a love spell on me (with my money). The dude sent her a damn video of some voodoo BS (candles and c**p on a beat-up table in some hovel) to “prove” he had done it.
She eventually left after a lot of drama and I found her stupid little witchcraft garbage hidden all over the house: rocks and random things in various pockets of my clothing; string hidden in the pocket of my favorite jeans; little candles hidden away; feathers jammed into things; stuff places over doorways and windows; two dead frozen rabbits buried in the freezer (I had naively assumed she got rid of them); two dead ducklings hidden in a closet.
She had problems.
Image source: JohnSMosby, Joy Marino/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
I once saw a woman walk by with a ferret on a leash, somehow no one believes me.
Image source: French-toast-bird, Nikolett Emmert/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
When I was about 9 years old I was selling those stupid world famous chocolate bars to raise money for a field trip in school. Me and a classmate decided to team up and hit a specific neighborhood together. We were knocking on some old man’s door, we could very clearly see him laying in his recliner chair watching TV with his eyes open, just completely ignoring us. We pounded on the door for a good 3 minutes, and this man didn’t even flinch. We even yelled through his window that we could see him and called him an a*****e. Later that evening, the friend I was with called me and told me to turn on the local news. Someone had come to check on their elderly father and found him deceased in his reclining chair in his living room. The news station showed the house, and it was definitely the front door we had been knocking on..
Image source: Kryssikush
#27
I once saw a panther in an area of the country where they should not be. I mean…. Panthers don’t observe state lines. They don’t have maps.
Image source: halfcow, Nicky Pe/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
Not me personally, but I arrived soon enough to see the aftermath. My dad was walking to work, about 5 in the morning, and a piece of glass about the size of a shop window fell out of the sky and smashed right next to him, showering him in broken glass. He wasn’t injured, luckily, but extremely shook up. We never worked out where the hell it came from.
Image source: MrSpindles
#29
I used to work in security at a local casino. One day the supervisor calls me to coat check and when I get there he has this look on his face. “We have a bird.”
I look up at the rafters in coat check and he says, “No… back here.”
We go behind the counter and some woman who came into the casino coat checked a live pigeon in a bag. And the coat check attendant not only accepted it… but also agreed to feed it.
Image source: Krinks1
#30
I embalmed my ex.
Image source: EmbalmaMama, Elijah O’Donnell/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
While bowling, I didn’t release the ball when I was supposed to. The arc continued over my head like a softball pitch.
The ball landed perfectly in the lane’s ball return.
Wow that sounded made up even to me…..
Image source: Kopannie
#32
Saw a guy at a full moon party in thailand f*****g a tree.
Image source: Forsaken-Database540, Lady Escabia/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#33
I caught a state record fish about 10 years back. I was with a group of 3 other people. We all had calibrated scales and weighed the fish on all 3 and it beat the record by 3 oz.
They weren’t ready to leave yet (to go to the official scale) so I set it on the beach and we did some last casts and cleanup. Anyways, a bear ended up taking the fish (as evidenced bear tracks where the fish was and the fish being gone) while we were just around the bend for bout 10 minutes.
Nobody besides those people that were with me believes me that I could be in the state record book but lost the fish after I caught it.
TLDR: I caught a state record fish and then lost it.
Image source: oldmanjacob, Lum3n/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#34
I worked with a guy who hand wrote a note to himself in which he misspelled his own name.
Image source: darkofnight916, Michael Burrows/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#35
I’m an anesthesiologist and actually had a malignant hyperthermia case.
Image source: Awesam, Anna Shvets/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#36
I had genital surgery in a hostel dorm in Vietnam.
Image source: IceBoxCrypto, Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#37
I was in year 2 (so like 7 years old) and asked my teacher to go to the toilet. All was well. I walk along into one of the stools and look into the toilet to see a pure white log of s**t. As soon as I see it the stench brutally attacks my nostrils as my eyes tear up and I back out of the stall coughing uncontrollably from the smell. I left without doing my business and no one to this day believes me.
It was not toilet paper wrapped around a poo, it was more like someone spray painted a piece of c**p, it was one solid log.
Image source: Illustrious-Ant-6700, Umar Al Farouq/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#38
I kicked a guy out of a bar, he ran into the middle of a super busy street, turned towards our staff, and slapped both his hands as hard as he could on the asphalt five or six times like Donkey Kong.
His palms must have looked like ground beef the next morning.
Image source: Bacchus_71
#39
Talked to the cops on an 1/8 shrooms and convinced them everything was OK even though we were having a bad trip. Also, I’m a 6’3 black man. The only reason anyone believes me is that there were 3 witnesses (my friends whos futures I saved).
Image source: Asm61
#40
Our local mall is falling apart. People have just started walking dogs in there and no one gives a c**p. I made a joke about it to my wife and said, “what’s next, people taking their cats to the mall?” And sure enough, there was some teenager with her cat on a leash walking right by us. I swear that really happened.
EDIT: My wife reminded me, I almost forgot. When we went back with the kids, my toddler stepped in dog p**s. They weren’t even cleaning the floors anymore!
Image source: anon
#41
I have a UFO story and nobody believes me. Even the friend I was with doesn’t really believe me. He missed it because he wouldn’t get up. I don’t even bother telling the story anymore. There’s no point in it.
—–
Okay, I see your comments. I don’t know where else to put this so I’ll type it here.
I was camping with my best friend. It was a weekend trip in early spring a few years ago and the camp site was actually on one of his family members properties that sort of overlooked a lake in upstate New York. This was a somewhat small lake – too small for sailing – and was surrounded by undeveloped land. Where we camped, we had sort of a downward view of the lake and the land beyond it. Our campsite was next to a berm surrounding very large stone with a small clearing next to the treeline. We had our tent under the canopy of the treeline.
We went to bed well after dark. I had the tent flap unzipped so that I could lay there looking out but, had the screen panel on the tent door zipped up because bugs. I could see the far side of the lake, maybe a little bit of the water, from where I was laying. But mostly I could see the night sky. I saw a round light that was maybe about the same size as a dime if I held a dime out at arms length. It was a pale off-white or cream color and it was surrounded by a haze that was an off-white to extremely light blue color that surrounded the round light like a very rudimentary cartoon flame might surround something. It was almost like a haze. It flew from the left of where I was camped to a point over the far side of the lake where it stopped and hovered.
At that point I tried waking my friend up to look at the light. I pleaded with him. He didn’t want to wake up and kept telling me to go to sleep. Then the object flew off to the right out of sight.
I was extremely excited by all this. By the point it flew off out of sight, I was sitting up and shoving my friend to wake up. He rolled over to at least face the tent door and threw an arm over me and told me to get some sleep. He never lifted his head up.
And then the object, whatever it was, came shooting back into my line of sight from some point off to my right, heading away from me at a really fast speed and gaining altitude. But when it came back into view, it didn’t look like a sphere. If you can hold a coin on its edge at arms length you would see a circle, which is how it looked when I first saw it as it flew over the lake. If you were to hold a coin at arms length and tip the top edge towards you like 45 degrees, that’s what it looked like as it shot off into the sky. It moved at blistering speed as it shot off. I had a clear line of sight of the sky it flew off into. And it gained altitude until it disappeared from sight far off in the distance.
I got really scared then. I made my friend wake up and stay awake with me. I did eventually fall asleep but that was the weirdest thing I ever saw.
Image source: SquareDaikon6513
#42
Big square object in the sky that stayed there for nearly ten minutes, before vanishing in a heartbeat. It just was “poof* and gone.
Unfortunately the camera’s back then were not as good as the modern day devices.
Image source: Its-Toilet-time, mLu.fotos/Flickr (not the actual photo)
#43
One time i skipped classes in high school back in 2003, I saw John Leguizamo shopping in downtown Monterrey, Mexico.
Image source: rafaeltrenton, Village Preservation/Flickr (not the actual photo)
#44
I seen a hungover dad in the summer end a rabbit’s life by throwing a flip flop like a ninja star at it, it broke the rabbits neck…..one in a million.
Image source: maxiums, Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#45
My dog will s**t where I work, but will not at home when I leave her there no one believes me when I say she doesn’t s**t in the house.
Image source: weaseldesign
