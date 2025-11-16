53 Most Beautiful Islands In The World To Experience Bliss On Earth

Let’s agree that “Island Paradise” was the best expansion pack that The Sims 3 ever brought out. Or the “Pets” one. Torn between the two. Either way, unlike the lone town of Isla Paradiso, where our sims could stay, we are lucky to have a much wider selection of the most beautiful islands in the world to book a stay at. Hawaii, the Caribbean, Tahiti, and Fiji, some of the most beautiful islands in the world, all draw tourists like nobody’s business all year round. There’s obviously a reason (in fact, many) why some of our planet’s most beautiful islands are popular travel destinations and make it to almost every other travel bucket list.
You’ve probably heard that Iceland is one of the happiest countries in the world. Sure, the Icelanders can’t brag about the tropical weather, but they can surely brag about some of the most spectacular landscapes and incredible scenery. And really, sometimes the stunning vistas with heavenly landscapes, a fair amount of vitamin D, white sandy beaches, fresh air, cool ocean breeze, the mesmerizing sight of the mountains, and a slower pace of life on the island are all it really takes to raise your happiness levels. Even if it’s for a short while, to run away from the stress of big city life. Also, we often experience a strong sense of belonging and togetherness when visiting island countries, making island travel oh-so-welcoming. Residents’ sense of community influences how they welcome and embrace visitors. Hence, the sun isn’t the only thing to thank for the warmth you experience on the island; the amiability there is very much genuine.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of the most beautiful islands in the world that you will likely never regret visiting. And (if not to settle at) will be longing to return to. It’s true that vacationers often opt for tropical islands for their travel destinations; hence many of the beautiful islands to visit in our list have soft, warm climates all year round. Still, it’s worth mentioning that islands in colder climates are just as stunning. Hence, if you would like to learn more about the aforementioned Iceland, check out our list featuring life-changing trips! What’s the most beautiful island that you’ve been to or would like to visit? Let us know in the comments!
#1 Sardinia, Italy
Sardinia is ideal for family activities, relaxation, exploring ruins, and drinking good wines. Although having fun in the sea is ample, don’t forget to see some of the island’s 7,000 tombs, Bronze Age villages, and castles.
Image source: Larry Koester
#2 Vancouver Island, Canada
Vancouver Island is a delight for those who enjoy the outdoors. You may kayak through calm coastal waters, go on a camping trip through awe-inspiring uncultivated areas, or simply observe the furry, feathered, and finned species on land and at sea. You may also ride a mountain bike down steep hills, surf the enormous waves, and take in the distant snow-capped mountains while strolling barefoot along softly curving beaches. All this can be done while breathing in the fresh, clean coastal breezes and the earthy aroma of Earth’s oldest living ecosystems, rainforests.
Image source: Tom Collins
#3 Pangkor Laut, Malaysia
Pangkor Laut Island in Malaysia will utterly enchant honeymooners. Without a doubt, this island is among the most stunning tropical islands in the whole world, especially if you prefer barefoot luxury over staged hotel experiences. Being a small island, it offers a very exceptional experience once you get there. Pangkor Laut is, therefore, the perfect option if you’re searching for a modest, private getaway.
Image source: Katja Hasselkus
#4 Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Old Norse for “cloud island” is Isle of Skye. Once you set eyes on this Scottish beauty, you’ll understand why. This type of beauty that the island presents is fierce and unforgiving. The stories of the force of nature are told by wind-whipped beaches, toothy crags rising above apple-green moors, deep lochs, and towering cliffs. The Storr, a group of ragged rocks, Kilt Rock, a towering section of sea cliff washed by the magnificent Mealt waterfall, and the Fairy Pools, which are featured on several postcards and have misty veils of water cascading into green pools, are some of the attractions of the Island of Sky.
#5 Azores, Portugal
Portugal’s magnificent Azores archipelago is located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. This quiet stretch of islands is a must-visit because of its dramatic scenery, which includes enormous cliffs rising out of mesmerizing seas, endless hedgerows of blue hydrangea, a wealth of animals, and fascinating waterfalls.
Image source: Jwp1234
#6 Brač Island, Croatia
Despite its rich cultural heritage, Brač is best known for Zlatni Rat, a fine sand beach known as the Golden Horn due to its distinctive triangular shape. Brač beach is very well-liked by windsurfers due to its favorable winds. If you enjoy mountaineering, ascend Vidova Gora (778 m), the highest peak on Brač and among the Adriatic islands, for a spectacular view of the Adriatic Sea, the islands of Hvar, Šolta, and Vis.
Image source: Nick Savchenko
#7 Santorini, Greece
You must have seen the whitewashed buildings perched on the cliffside caused by the volcanic eruption forming its landscape all over Pinterest. Staying on the island, the first thing travelers often do is visit impressive art galleries and Santorini’s renowned microbrewery. Witnessing the beautiful sunsets is also a must before going out at night.
Image source: Pedro Szekely
#8 Corsica, France
The range of landscapes in Corsica is unmatched, with everything from mountainous regions to settlements perched on hills. Outdoor fans will feel right at home here since, besides beaches and water sports, Corsica is home to the GR 20, a spectacular 180 km (112 mi) trail, one of the top footpaths in the world. You’ll undoubtedly enjoy the Italian charm (despite being a French island) and culture this mountainous Mediterranean island has to offer.
Image source: Mike McBey
#9 Capri, Italy
Although Capri has been mesmerizing its visitors for longer than most of us have been alive, don’t be shocked if you see any famous people while you’re here. You’ll be eager to enjoy the island’s unique ambiance due to its ruins, grottos, and coves. You may do as much or as little as you’d like because of the relaxed atmosphere. There’s a reason Capri is one of the top island getaways in the world, with everything from fancy stores to delectable seafood and Italian restaurants to hired boats and group trips.
Image source: sneakerdog
#10 Lofoten Islands, Norway
A perfect example of beautiful islands not in the tropics is Norway’s Lofoten Islands, located in the Arctic Circle. Private beaches are hidden under majestic sea cliffs, and fishermen’s huts painted bright red complete the lovely landscape. Winter is also stunning there, with snow giving these breathtaking panoramas a charming, fairy-tale quality. However, the Lofoten Islands are not as chilly as you might expect. The islands, warmed by the Gulf Stream, have milder winters and warmer summers than other locations at this latitude.
Image source: Vincent van Zeijst
#11 Kauai, Hawaii
The least developed island in Hawaii is Kauai. It’s primarily covered in tropical rainforests; hence, you will be able to see a variety of natural sceneries, including mountains and waterfalls. With more than 60 beaches spread around the island, it’s a terrific island to visit for beach and water sports fans.
Image source: paul bica
#12 Fiji
It’s all about unwinding in Fiji, home to more than 300 islands. Here, you may choose from more popular to more secluded beaches where you can relax and feel the sand under your toes. You may also participate in many activities, like skydiving, whitewater rafting, and helicopter flights. Still, with more than 1,500 different types of marine life, you should certainly go diving or snorkeling.
Image source: Maksym Kozlenko
#13 Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
This stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site is among the world’s top locations for wildlife viewing. The 21 islands that make up this archipelago are unlike many other island vacation spots since each has its own distinct character and has anything from pristine beaches to volcanic cliffs. You may engage in several activities besides observing the animals here, like diving, snorkeling, hiking, and much more.
Image source: Diego Delso
#14 Corfu, Greece
The unusual fusion of cultures enhances the distinct attractiveness of Corfu. It will be challenging to keep your eyes off the magnificent architecture, fortifications, cathedrals, and temples influenced by the British, French, and Venetian styles. You’ll soon notice that Corfu’s rough mountains, ideal for excursions and walks, dominate portions of the surrounding scenery. It goes without saying that you must visit the beach while visiting an island.
Image source: dronepicr
#15 Crete, Greece
Crete is home to spectacular beaches, historical treasures, and picturesque sights. If you are interested in stories about mythical creatures and enjoy Greek mythology, visit Mount Ida, Crete’s tallest mountain, home to the reputed birthplace of Zeus. You’ll be amazed and thrilled by the traditions, customs, and culture you get to experience in Crete despite how well-liked it is by tourists.
Image source: Stefan Kunze
#16 Mo’orea, Tahiti
The autonomous country of Tahiti is an archipelago made up of many beautiful islands. And Mo’orea, also spelled Moorea, is arguably the most captivating. This island is our top recommendation for tourists considering visiting Tahiti because it offers something for everyone. The island has quite a few high-end hotels, but it also has a lot of guesthouses and more laid-back places to stay at. Also, there’s a reason why Tahiti is also known as the “adventure island” since it offers a wide variety of exciting activities!
Image source: dany13
#17 Padar Island, Indonesia
Until recently, Padar Island and the nearby islands have been one of Indonesia’s best-kept secrets. Padar Island offers breathtaking vistas and a Pink Beach for a private haven. Still, there’s much more that this island has to offer. When you arrive during the wet season, the hills will be covered with grass and seem green and blue, providing a lovely panorama. If you visit during the dry season, the hills will be so parched that the green vista will change to one of sand, like a stunning savannah. Your eyes and soul are spoiled differently by each perspective.
Image source: Devagonal
#18 The Maldives
The Maldives may be enjoyed in a variety of ways. It really is a foolproof travel location because you’re bound to enjoy it either way. 26 atolls made up of over 1,200 islands continue to provide guests with unmatched experiences. The Maldives offers opulent resorts with their own islands as well as locally owned guest homes, so you may choose to live a life of luxury or travel on a shoestring budget while still absorbing all the best island experiences. The marine life, snorkeling, and diving are unmatched, and the beaches are simply immaculate.
Image source: Nattu
#19 The Seychelles
Even if you come for the beaches, don’t be surprised if you decide to prolong your trip because of the local culture, natural beauty, and nightlife. Victoria, the capital, serves as the country’s cultural center, housing marketplaces, art galleries, natural history museum, a Hindu temple, and the Victoria Clocktower, a national landmark. The archipelago is home to various distinguishable, rare animals and plants, including distinctive coco de mer palms.
Image source: dronepicr
#20 The Bahamas
One of the most popular island getaways for Americans is the Bahamas, which has over 700 islands and 2,400 cays. Each inhabited island has its own distinct personality and a range of on-land and offshore activities. Even though Grand Bahama and Paradise Island are the most well-known, feel free to visit the lesser-known islands, where you may discover anything from woods to old cities.
Image source: Axelspace Corporation
#21 Maui, Hawaii
Maui could be regarded as another expression for “perfect.” You’ll be unlikely to want to spend much time indoors (unless you’re indulging in a fantastic Hawaiian meal) because there are so many outdoor activities, including thrilling ziplining, world-class golf courses, and the opportunity to swim under waterfalls. Everything will undoubtedly make for a fantastic holiday, but Haleakalā, or the East Maui Volcano, is the island’s crowning achievement.
Image source: dronepicr
#22 Sicily, Italy
The entire island is adorned with cultural gems, but Palermo, in particular, is known for its history, architecture, and art exhibited at every turn. You’ll view everything from meadows and mountains to the sea and volcanoes, with Mount Etna, Europe’s highest active volcano, as the focal point. However, Sicily is not only great for hiking and water sports. The good news for the foodies is that each section of Sicily has its unique specialty.
Image source: Govisity
#23 Bora Bora, French Polynesia
In a tranquil location like Bora Bora, you are invited to unwind, soak up the sun, and enjoy romantic meals. However, the island also offers many vigorous activities, such as safaris and shark feedings, paragliding, and boat rides on the lagoon.
Image source: Jim G
#24 Malta
Malta’s historical treasures are its main lure, notwithstanding its popularity for surfing, sailing, snorkeling, and other water sports. Expect to witness numerous architectural landmarks and some of the oldest buildings in the world. Some of the more intriguing places you’ll visit here include the fortifications and megalithic temples. There’s no doubt you’ll like the beaches and the beauty of the island.
Image source: Trish Hartmann
#25 Mallorca, Spain
Mallorca is a popular destination because of its sandy beaches, azure bays brimming with boats, limestone peaks, and vibrant atmosphere. This Spanish gem, the biggest of Spain’s Balearic Islands, is arguably best known for its breathtakingly gorgeous coastline and vibrant beach scene. Yet Mallorca has much more to offer: Wander aimlessly through ancient towns, see hilltop monasteries, trek the untamed trails of the Serra de Tramuntana, or indulge in Mediterranean cuisine.
Image source: Tommie Hansen
#26 Isla Mujeres, Mexico
Isla Mujeres, a magnificent island in the Caribbean Sea, is located just off the coast of Cancun. This island, adored by families, artisans, romantics, foodies, and thrill-seekers, is home to a distinctive community with an even more varied landscape. The MUSA Underwater Sculpture Museum and other historical landmarks are among Mexico’s top tourist destinations. At the same time, Playa Norte, located in the north of Isla Mujeres, is regarded as the country’s most splendid beach and is known for its crystal-clear waters.
Image source: dronepicr
#27 Hvar And The Dalmatian Islands, Croatia
It’s the perfect destination to experience the genuine Dalmatian culture, whether you prefer to party it up on the beach, visit the lavender fields and vineyards, or soak up the history from the 13th-century fortifications and Hvar Fortress.
Image source: dronepicr
#28 Palawan, Philippines
There are many activities to do in this greatly underappreciated archipelago, including island hopping, jungle exploration, and tasting the delectable cuisine. Also, always ensure your camera is fully charged since the sea and the living creatures offer nothing short of breathtaking views. While visiting Palawan, you may still locate your own private slice of heaven because the island hasn’t yet been overwhelmed by sightseers. Obscure gem, this is.
Image source: Ray in Manila
#29 St. Lucia
St. Lucia is the perfect island to travel to since you can find literally everything there, regardless of why you’re visiting. You won’t have any problem finding an ideal treatment because the area is known for resorts and spas that pamper its visitors. Visit Sulphur Springs, the only drive-in volcano in the world, to save money while having an unforgettable experience. After exploring the hot springs, have a mud bath there and rinse off in the waterfall. Hiking through the rainforest, ziplining, yachting, and diving are just some of the enjoyable activities in St. Lucia.
Image source: Jason Boldero
#30 Cyprus
From stuffed grape leaves and meat braised in red wine to halloumi and loukoumades (fried dough balls), the delicacies of Cyprus are literally to die for. In between meals, see Cyprus’s historical wonders, which include everything from tombs to mosaics and everything in between. You may engage in countless outdoor activities, including winter skiing and water sports. With a history that dates back 10,000 years, there is always more to discover and enjoy in Cyprus than meets the eye.
Image source: dronepicr
#31 Samoa
Most of this island’s stunning landscape was created by volcanic eruptions. It’s home to some of the most magnificent waterfalls in the South Pacific, thriving coral reefs, wild beaches, hiking routes, lovely crater pools, and surf breaks. Relax on Lalomanu Beach, trek through the thick jungle, or cool down in the To Sua trench, a beautiful crater lake surrounded by dense vegetation. Staying in Samoa allows travelers to witness the South Pacific in its truest form.
Image source: mikigroup
#32 Bali, Indonesia
The list that makes Bali an enchanting island continues beyond beaches, mountains, and volcanic landscapes. Bali has something for everyone, whether you’re a surfer, partygoer, yogi, outdoor enthusiast, or just visiting to unwind. The stunning scenery and rich culture are on show wherever you walk, thanks to more than 10,000 counted temples.
Image source: Thomas Depenbusch
#33 Lord Howe Island, Australia
Lord Howe Island is another much-beloved island getaway, just a few hours of air travel away from Sydney. Hence, this is an excellent addendum to your Australian vacation plans, and despite being so close to Australia, this tropical hideaway feels relatively far away. The island is full of breathtaking beaches, but if you’d rather do something more active here, the island offers quite a few challenging treks.
Image source: David Stanley
#34 Norfolk Island, Australia
Even to Aussies, one of the world’s most stunning islands remains somewhat of a mystery. One of Australia’s best-kept secrets is Norfolk Island. A large portion of Norfolk Island is covered by a beautiful national park, which is home to several rare and unique species. It also has unspoiled beaches (yet) not swamped by tourists and turquoise waters that are ideal for surfing, snorkeling, and fishing. From mainland Australia and New Zealand, as well as from Australia in general, the island is easily accessible by plane in a few hours. Once you arrive there, you may anticipate a relaxed environment, stunning beaches, friendly locals, and much more.
Image source: denisbin
#35 Langkawi, Malaysia
The UNESCO Global Geopark of Langkawi is a fantastic choice if you’re seeking a laid-back area that hasn’t (yet) been entirely swamped by holidaymakers. Duty-free shopping and cut-price shopping are also excellent for shopaholics. If you want to stay above water, visit the night markets, go hiking in the forest, and indulge in the delectable cuisine. And once you are ready to get your hair damp, Pulau Payar Marine Park’s underwater wonderland is a must-spot to experience some unforgettable moments.
Image source: Dylan Walters
#36 Réunion Island, France
The stunning island is very different from its beach paradise neighbor Mauritius because of its tremendous natural environment, French identity, and a rich melting pot of cultures. The island has lush woods, gushing waterfalls, impressive mountainscapes, and heart-stirring views. It seems like an enormous real-life Jurassic Park movie. The fearsome Piton de la Fournaise, currently one of the most active volcanoes in the world, heightens the excitement.
Image source: Simon B
#37 Tasmania, Australia
Since it was cut off from the rest of Australia during the last Ice Age, Tasmania has developed in seclusion for over 10,000 years, begetting a living museum of some of the world’s oldest and rarest flora and creatures. Almost 20% of Tasmania, an unspoiled yet accessible wilderness of stunning coasts, dense forests, and snow-capped mountains, has been appointed a World Heritage Area, protecting nearly a third of the island. Here, you may indulge in various top-notch nature and adventure activities, learn about Australia’s early history, and enjoy some of the most luxurious wilderness accommodations anywhere on Earth.
Image source: The 3B’s
#38 Sri Lanka
For those looking for a beach holiday that goes beyond sunbathing, this enchanted island, which is southeast of India, provides the ultimate island adventure. Travelers of all stripes are attracted by cultural events, magnificent climbs, ancient temple stops, delectable cuisine, and of course, unreal surfing and coastal experience.
Image source: Malake100
#39 Bermuda
Bermuda is as colorful as it is stunning. It is known for its pink-sand beaches, welcoming locals, and fascination with rum that many can probably agree with. For a famous taste of Bermuda, embrace all the pink that can be found and book a room at the iconic “Pink Palace,” the Hamilton Princess hotel. P.S. Not sponsored!
Image source: JoshuaDavisPhotography
#40 Ischia, Italy
Ischia is a little volcanic island in Italy famous for its mineral-rich thermal waters and hot springs. People go to this location from all over the world to unwind and enjoy the breathtaking views of the woodlands, gardens, wineries, and little villages.
Image source: Renzo Ferrante
#41 Jamaica
While you pack your calendar with activities like caving and swimming with dolphins, visiting museums, and hunting for the island’s most delectable jerk chicken, let the reggae and dancehall music set the mood for your trip. Regrettably, many visitors remain locked up in their resorts and miss out on visiting the real Jamaican hotspots. Very few destinations can truly match Jamaica’s abundance of activities to do. Take advantage of those once you’re there.
Image source: Studio Sarah Lou
#42 The Cook Islands
Although concurrently becoming a modern tourist attraction, this isolated island country nonetheless adheres to its Polynesian values. The possibility of swimming in subterranean cave pools highlights the popularity of water sports. The Atiu Tumunu Experience is great for getting to know the locals and learning more about the culture. Here, you may participate in customary festivities and even try locally made orange-based bush beer.
Image source: brianscantlebury.com
#43 Cozumel, Mexico
Cozumel is more than just a well-liked cruise port and a spring break location. Here, you can dive into some of the world’s top reefs and, if you travel farther inland, even explore some Mayan ruins. Other activities introducing you to Cozumel’s splendor include deep-sea fishing, small submarine tours, and glass-bottom boat trips. Although it’s one of Mexico’s top tourist destinations, you won’t fully relish it unless you venture outside the hotel district.
Image source: faungg’s photos
#44 Paros, Greece
Some of the world’s most beautiful stretches of beach may be found on this Greek isle bathed in sunlight. This ancient island in the Aegean Sea offers ancient structures, charming villages, thrilling water activities, and a bustling food and beverage scene. When you need a break from the sun, reserve a room at Parlio, a stunningly designed hotel that finely combines the old and new.
Image source: Marco Verch
#45 Hamilton Island, Australia
If you haven’t been to Australia’s Whitsunday Islands yet, you might want to add them to your travel bucket list right about now. Both fellow Australians and many foreign tourists visiting Australia love visiting Hamilton Island as a holiday destination. As there aren’t many cars allowed on this island, you’ll need a golf cart to get about (or be ready to walk a lot!) The good news is that hotels and vacation rentals give these away without charge to visitors.
Image source: Internet2014
#46 Boracay Island, Philippines
Sleep well in advance, because when visiting Boracay Island, it’s unlikely that you will get enough of it. To learn more about marine life, you may go parasailing, jet skiing, kitesurfing, or diving during the day, while at night, live music and fire dancers will set the mood for you to dance the night away.
Image source: Florent MECHAIN/TravelMag.com
#47 Koh Samui, Thailand
Koh Samui, one of Thailand’s crown jewels, is well-known for its beaches and cuisine. Yet they aren’t the only blessings of visiting this magnificent island. Consider going to the jungle and exploring gorgeous hiking paths after spending time at the beach. After your hike, unwind in one of the many spas that will offer serenity and tranquility.
Image source: Manfred Werner
#48 St. Barts
St. Barts is one of the world’s most upscale and costly islands, yet its beauty is pure gold and makes it absolutely worth it. Breathtaking vistas will surround you at every step, and the relaxed atmosphere ensures you’ll have the restful getaway you deserve. There are just 14 white-sand beaches, but they are all open to the public and never overly crowded.
Image source: David Stanley
#49 Sumba Island, Indonesia
Try and consider exploring more of Indonesia by visiting Sumba Island. It’s only a one-hour flight from Bali, yet despite this, it seems like a far-off place. On the Sumba coastline, only a few resorts are scattered about; the rest of the area is inhabited by locals going about their daily lives. Sumba Island is the best location for tuning into your inner self if you want to disconnect from the outside world and shut off for a short while.
Image source: Bimantara.prawoto
#50 Whitsunday Islands, Australia
The Whitsunday Islands are the finest island getaway for a solo trip, a couple’s holiday, or a fun-filled family vacation because of the beaches, hikes, and rainforests. The Whitsunday Islands are the ideal location to visit if sailing, diving, snorkeling, or flying over the Great Barrier Reef is on your travel bucket list. When you’re prepared to leave the water, other activities well-liked by visitors include golfing, visiting historical sites, and bushwalking.
Image source: Damien Dempsey
#51 Royal Davui Island, Fiji
The lovely private island has ivory-white beaches and clear blue water, and it’s a relaxed haven for adults only. That’s right, no kids and swimming pools with little slides. And if the Royal Davui Island Resort doesn’t blow you away, the adrenaline-pumping scuba activities will. The carefree pool atmosphere, the outdoor restaurant hidden among the trees, and the hedonistic happy hour for drink sessions are just some treats of which to expect on the island.
Image source: Royal Davui Island Resort – Fiji
#52 Lizard Island, Australia
There are too many beautiful islands in Australia to choose from to include in this list. Lizard Island, however, has a unique characteristic: it is home to, you guessed it, lizards! Situated in the center of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, this island teems with lizards. As a result, if you enjoy seeing marine life, you can be sure there will be many chances to swim with aquatic occupants and see them in action on land. On the island, there is just one resort, and it provides a five-star, all-inclusive luxury experience.
Image source: Luka Peternel
#53 Aruba
Travelers seeking a Caribbean getaway are becoming increasingly interested in Aruba, mainly because of the pink flamingos that call the Private Island at Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort their home. Yet, there are many more reasons to go, including the pleasant weather, the white-sand beaches, and how simple it is to get there and back, thanks to the numerous excellent aircraft connections. And, once again, pink flamingos.
Image source: Bjørn Christian Tørrissen
